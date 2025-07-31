India vs England 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 2, India 1 down

Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'
Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'
Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...
Is Donald Trump bullying India with Pakistan oil deal? Will New Delhi surrender, stop buying Russian oil?
After France, UK, Canada intends to recognise Palestine state, PM Mark Carney issues BIG statement, says 'comitted to...'
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill eyes historic feat at The Oval; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman
Shehbaz Sharif REACTS to Pakistan-US trade agreement, thanks Donald Trump for 'leadership role', says...
Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here
Not Sholay, this 1965 film would have made Dharmendra superstar, made for Rs 70 lakh, it earned Rs 6 crore, he rejected it due to..., movie was..
At least 23 escapes death after 360 pendulum ride breaks into half in Saudi Arabia, terrifying video goes viral, watch
CRICKET
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 1 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington-Oval-London.
The highly anticipated fifth and final Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval has been hit by early morning rain, delaying the toss and the start of play on Day 1. With England holding a 2-1 lead in the series, India will be eager to level the score and avoid a series defeat, but the weather has thrown an immediate spanner in the works.
Heavy cloud cover and persistent drizzle greeted players and fans alike, forcing the umpires to delay the scheduled 3:00 PM IST toss. Forecasts suggest a damp day, with light rain expected throughout and a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place for London, raising concerns about significant disruptions across all five days of the match. The conditions, if play permits, are likely to heavily favour the seam bowlers, with a green-tinged Oval pitch adding to the prospect of early breakthroughs.
Both teams enter this decisive encounter with significant team news. For England, stand-in captain Ollie Pope takes the reins after regular skipper Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. England has also announced four changes to their XI, bringing in Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue. Stokes himself commented on his injury earlier, stating, "I'm obviously disappointed. I've got a decent tear in the right shoulder. Weighing up the risk and the reward and the risk was way too high for the damage caused."
India, fresh off a remarkable fightback to secure a draw in Manchester, also faces selection headaches. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is out injured, with Dhruv Jurel expected to take his place. There's also speculation around the availability of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, with reports suggesting he might be rested to manage his workload. Potential debutants like Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep could feature if India opts for changes in their bowling attack.
Atkinson begins his second over with a no-ball. He appeals for lbw against Jaiswal, but England reviews and successfully finds there was no inside edge, leading to Jaiswal's dismissal. Sai Sudharsan comes in and faces five dot balls.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue
Ollie Pope: We'll bowl. Bit overcast, no-brainer to have a bowl on this pitch. Lost the captain but the others are tracking nicely, we've got a few fresh faces as well. We bat deep, Gus Atkinson and Overton have got runs. We're not going to contend with 2:2, we want to go out there and win it.
Shubman Gill: Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers. We've got three changes. Jurel, Karun and Prasidh in for Pant, Shardul and Bumrah. We look for a win every game we play, we've come close and it's about that 5-10% extra push, boys will be giving it their all.
Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth Test. We are witnessing an exciting match, with India currently holding a slight advantage due to Ben Stokes' injury. Stay tuned as we will deliver all the live analysis throughout the day.