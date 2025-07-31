Twitter
CRICKET

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 2, India 1 down

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 1 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington-Oval-London.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 2, India 1 down

The highly anticipated fifth and final Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval has been hit by early morning rain, delaying the toss and the start of play on Day 1. With England holding a 2-1 lead in the series, India will be eager to level the score and avoid a series defeat, but the weather has thrown an immediate spanner in the works.

Heavy cloud cover and persistent drizzle greeted players and fans alike, forcing the umpires to delay the scheduled 3:00 PM IST toss. Forecasts suggest a damp day, with light rain expected throughout and a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place for London, raising concerns about significant disruptions across all five days of the match. The conditions, if play permits, are likely to heavily favour the seam bowlers, with a green-tinged Oval pitch adding to the prospect of early breakthroughs.

Both teams enter this decisive encounter with significant team news. For England, stand-in captain Ollie Pope takes the reins after regular skipper Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. England has also announced four changes to their XI, bringing in Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue. Stokes himself commented on his injury earlier, stating, "I'm obviously disappointed. I've got a decent tear in the right shoulder. Weighing up the risk and the reward and the risk was way too high for the damage caused."

India, fresh off a remarkable fightback to secure a draw in Manchester, also faces selection headaches. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is out injured, with Dhruv Jurel expected to take his place. There's also speculation around the availability of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, with reports suggesting he might be rested to manage his workload. Potential debutants like Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep could feature if India opts for changes in their bowling attack.

  • 31 Jul 2025, 03:56 PM

    IND vs ENG Live 5th Test Day 1: IND 13/1 in 5 overs

    Woakes consistently maintains it in the channel from the opposite end.

    Rahul and Sudharsan are being careful and will each take a single. The young left-hander feels relieved to score with a well-placed single.

  • 31 Jul 2025, 03:41 PM

    IND vs ENG Live 5th Test Day 1: IND 10/1 in 4 overs

    Atkinson begins his second over with a no-ball. He appeals for lbw against Jaiswal, but England reviews and successfully finds there was no inside edge, leading to Jaiswal's dismissal. Sai Sudharsan comes in and faces five dot balls.

  • 31 Jul 2025, 03:17 PM

    IND vs ENG Live 5th Test Day 1: IND 2/0 in 1 over

    Chris Woakes bowls to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scores a single on the second ball. Rahul adds another single, but Woakes delivers three dot balls to finish the over, with the last ball beating Jaiswal's edge.

  • 31 Jul 2025, 03:16 PM

    IND vs ENG Live 5th Test Day 1: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

  • 31 Jul 2025, 03:16 PM

    IND vs ENG Live 5th Test Day 1: England opt to bowl

    Ollie Pope: We'll bowl. Bit overcast, no-brainer to have a bowl on this pitch. Lost the captain but the others are tracking nicely, we've got a few fresh faces as well. We bat deep, Gus Atkinson and Overton have got runs. We're not going to contend with 2:2, we want to go out there and win it.

    Shubman Gill: Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers. We've got three changes. Jurel, Karun and Prasidh in for Pant, Shardul and Bumrah. We look for a win every game we play, we've come close and it's about that 5-10% extra push, boys will be giving it their all.

  • 31 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM

    IND vs ENG Live 5th Test Day 1: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth Test. We are witnessing an exciting match, with India currently holding a slight advantage due to Ben Stokes' injury. Stay tuned as we will deliver all the live analysis throughout the day.

