India vs England 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 2, India 1 down

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 1 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Kennington-Oval-London.

The highly anticipated fifth and final Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval has been hit by early morning rain, delaying the toss and the start of play on Day 1. With England holding a 2-1 lead in the series, India will be eager to level the score and avoid a series defeat, but the weather has thrown an immediate spanner in the works.

Heavy cloud cover and persistent drizzle greeted players and fans alike, forcing the umpires to delay the scheduled 3:00 PM IST toss. Forecasts suggest a damp day, with light rain expected throughout and a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place for London, raising concerns about significant disruptions across all five days of the match. The conditions, if play permits, are likely to heavily favour the seam bowlers, with a green-tinged Oval pitch adding to the prospect of early breakthroughs.

Both teams enter this decisive encounter with significant team news. For England, stand-in captain Ollie Pope takes the reins after regular skipper Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. England has also announced four changes to their XI, bringing in Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue. Stokes himself commented on his injury earlier, stating, "I'm obviously disappointed. I've got a decent tear in the right shoulder. Weighing up the risk and the reward and the risk was way too high for the damage caused."

India, fresh off a remarkable fightback to secure a draw in Manchester, also faces selection headaches. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is out injured, with Dhruv Jurel expected to take his place. There's also speculation around the availability of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, with reports suggesting he might be rested to manage his workload. Potential debutants like Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep could feature if India opts for changes in their bowling attack.