India vs England 4th Test Day 5 LIVE Score: India fight for survival, trail England by 137 runs

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 5 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 5 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India are set to resume their second innings on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, facing a daunting task to save the match and keep the series alive. At the start of the final day's play, India are 174 for 2, still trailing England by a significant 137 runs. The hopes of the Indian team rest heavily on the shoulders of the overnight batsmen, captain Shubman Gill and the resilient KL Rahul, who are unbeaten on 78 and 87 respectively. The pair stitched together a crucial and unbeaten 174-run partnership for the third wicket to rescue India from a precarious position of 0 for 2 at the start of their second innings on Day 4.

England, leading the five-match series 2-1, need eight wickets on the final day to clinch the series. After posting a mammoth 669 in their first innings, they secured a substantial first-innings lead of 311 runs by bowling India out for 358.

The weather is also expected to play a crucial role on Day 5, with forecasts predicting a high chance of rain, particularly in the morning and afternoon sessions. Any significant loss of playing time would aid India's quest for a draw.

The first session of the day will be critical for both teams. India will look to see off the new ball, which is due in 17 overs, and build on their solid foundation, while England will be hunting for early breakthroughs to open up the Indian batting line-up. An intriguing day of Test cricket awaits, with the result of the match and the series hanging in the balance.