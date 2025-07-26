India vs England LIVE Score 4th Test Day 4: Liam Dawson departs for 26, England lead by 205 runs

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 4 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Rain may delay the commencement of play on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford. England is set to continue their first innings at a strong 544 for 7, enjoying a substantial lead of 186 runs over India's total of 358. Currently at the crease for the hosts are captain Ben Stokes, who remains unbeaten on a determined 77, and Liam Dawson, providing crucial support with 21 not out. The pair will aim to further enhance England's lead once play resumes.

The weather outlook for Manchester today appears bleak, with a high likelihood of additional interruptions throughout the day, which could potentially disrupt a significant portion of the remaining two days of the match. This may play a vital role in determining the final result of the Test and the series.

Day 3 was highlighted by an exceptional century from Joe Root, who achieved a remarkable 150. His innings, which elevated him to the position of the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history, was fundamental to England's impressive first-innings total. For India, the bowling unit worked diligently on a surface conducive to batting, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar standing out as the top bowlers, each claiming two wickets.

India now confronts a challenging task to salvage the Test match. They will be hoping for a swift conclusion to England's innings when play resumes, followed by a significantly improved performance from their batsmen in the second innings.