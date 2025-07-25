IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: Will Indian bowlers bounce back to bundle out England under 358?

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: After Day 2 Stumps, England post 225 runs on board, just losing two wickets. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates from the Manchester Test.

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: The ongoing Manchester Test between India and England is getting exciting each day. On the second day of the game, England bowlers bundled out India at 358. When the Ben Stokes-led side came out to bat, it was a sheer show of dominance as they added over 150 runs on board without losing any wickets. However, Ravindra Jadeja gave some respite to the Indian side when he dismissed Zak Crawley. After the end of the last Session of Day 2, England were 225/2 with Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease. It will be interesting to see whether the Indian bowlers be able to bowl out the home side quickly to prevent them from adding lead over the touring nation. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the Manchester Test.