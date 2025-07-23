India vs England LIVE Score 4th Test Day 1: KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal off to a steady start, England eye wickets

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 1 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against Shubman Gill’s India in the fourth match of the five-match Test series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

Following a thrilling victory at Lord’s, Stokes and his team have gained significant confidence and are poised to take an unassailable lead in the series. In contrast, India, reeling from a disappointing collapse and subsequent defeat, faces critical decisions as injuries have impacted their preparations for this match.

In a last-minute addition, Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj is on the verge of making a remarkable debut for India at Old Trafford, a venue where the team has played only once in the 21st century, back in 2014. Additionally, Karun Nair appears to have lost his place in the lineup, with young southpaw Sai Sudharsan set to take over the No. 3 position in the batting order. Both teams will need to adapt to the humid conditions in Manchester as they prepare for this crucial encounter.

With England leading the series 2-1, the final two Tests in Manchester will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the series. India has showcased individual brilliance throughout, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant leading the run-scoring charts, while Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Akash Deep have excelled in the wicket-taking department. The Indian team has amassed eight centuries, including a double century from Gill, and their bowlers have collectively achieved four five-wicket hauls.