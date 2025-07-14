IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 5 Live: India breach 100-run mark, need 93 runs to win with 3 wickets in hand

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Match Day 5 Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill-led Team India is on the verge of creating history as they are just 135 away from clinching the Lord's Test. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the game.

The Lord's Test between India and England is at the peak of excitement as on the last day of the game, any team can come out on top and take a lead in the 5-match series. After Day 4 Stumps, India were 58/4 and require just 135 runs to clinch the match. On the other hand, England need just 6 wickets to destroy 1.4 billion dreams. Currently, KL Rahul is at the crease and playing at 33. On the last ball of Day 4, nightwatchman Akash Deep lost his wicket as English skipper Ben Stokes outfoxed him.