IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: England post 98/4 till Lunch

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Match Day 4 Live Score Updates: Will Team India be able to bowl out England at the earliest to avoid chasing a big target in the fourth innings? Stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates from the Lord's Test Day 4.

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Match Day 4: The Lord's Test between India and England is getting exciting as after Day 3 Stumps, both teams are nearly on equal level, and have equal chances of winning the game at this iconic venue. Batting first, England scored 387 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Joe Root's blistering century. In reply, India also posted 387 runs on board with the help of KL Rahul's century and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

Just one over ahead of Day 3 Stumps, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came out to bat and put a two-run lead on the touring nation. For the unversed, this last over of the day also captivated the attention of many as cricket fans saw an ugly verbal spat between Gill and Crawley due to slow gameplay from English openers. Stay tuned to this space and get all the live and latest updates from the Lord's Test.