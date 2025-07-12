IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Match Live Score: KL Rahul holds the key for Team India on Day 3

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Match Day 3 Live Score Updates: Team India are still trailing by 242 runs after Day 2 Stumps. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the Lord's Test.

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Match Day 3: After dismissing England batters in the first innings of the Lord's Test at 387, Team India's batters came out to bat before Day 2 Stumps. After the end of the last Session on the second day, Team India lost three wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Karun Nair. Before Day 2 Stumps, India posted 145/3 with KL Rahul 53 (113) and Rishabh Pant 19 (33) at the crease. The touring nation is still trailing behind by 242 runs and will look to cross this mark and put the lead on the home team. Will Indian batters be able to do so on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. Stay tuned with us to get all the live and latest updates from the 3rd Test match of the series.