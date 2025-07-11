IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Jasprit Bumrah is on fire, removes Stokes, Root and Woakes

Twitter
  • Home
  • Latest News
    • submenu-imgIND vs ENG: Why are England players and spectators wearing red on Day 2 at Lord's today?
    • submenu-imgKuberaa OTT release date: When, where to watch Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer crime drama film
    • submenu-imgEnd of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, viral post sparks debate
    • submenu-imgUS Visa becomes more expensive, know how much you have to pay...
    • submenu-imgWhat is 'Operation Baam'? Baloch separatist group launches MASSIVE attacks in fight against Pakistan government, here's what we know
  • WAA 2025
  • Webstory
    • submenu-img7 Indian athletes who participated in the Big Boss
    • submenu-imgKorean vs Moroccan Face Masks: Which one is best for glowing, healthy skin?
    • submenu-imgNeena Gupta's favourite Roti Pizza aka Rotizza recipe: Here's how to make THIS at home
    • submenu-imgShravan 2025: Why is Lord Shiva worshipped in the month of saawan?
    • submenu-img7 mind-blowing images of Eagle nebula captured by NASA
  • Videos
    • submenu-imgGujarat Bridge Collapse: Gujarat CM In Action After Gambhira Bridge Tragedy, Suspends 4 Engineers
    • submenu-img Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Airport, Facilities
    • submenu-img Gujarat Bridge Collapse: At Least 18 Dead In Vadodara, 2 People Still Missing; Rescue Operation On
    • submenu-imgUS Iran News: US Issues 'Worldwide Caution' For Americans As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate
    • submenu-imgGujarat Bridge Collapse: What Happened After Vadodara Bridge Collapse? | Gujarat News | NDRF
  • Business
    • submenu-imgBIG blow to Apple, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has hired tech giant's ex senior engineer by offering staggering salary of .., but has some conditions...
    • submenu-imgGautam Adani takes BIG step, set to transform healthcare sector, to build 1000 AI-equipped...
    • submenu-imgTCS salary hike update: When will Tata Consultancy Services roll out increments to employees? Chief HR says...
    • submenu-imgMukesh Ambani's next big move, set to play major bet in Egypt as Reliance-backed firm signs pact with..., aims to improve...
    • submenu-imgElon Musk's BIG India move as his company is set to launch first store in the country, has this Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani link...
  • Photos
    • submenu-imgKaran Johar, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and other directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts
    • submenu-imgDevdas to Parineeta: 5 timeless Bollywood films inspired by Bengali literature
    • submenu-imgExploring Kapil Sharma's Lavish Lifestyle: 5 ultra expensive things owned by comedian-actor
    • submenu-imgMeet Jessica Taylor, England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's wife, who is going viral after attending Yuvraj Singh's charity dinner, she is also member of THIS pop group
    • submenu-imgFrom Yash Chopra to Karan Johar: 6 filmmakers who gave us Bollywood’s most memorable love stories
  • India
    • submenu-imgNSA Ajit Doval's big statement on Operation Sindoor, says 'we hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan with precision, missed...'
    • submenu-imgIndian Coast Guard bravely rescues US yacht stranded off Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
    • submenu-imgNefarious Chinese design exposed! French firm confirms PLA Navy's espionage activities in Bay of Bengal, Beijing caught doing...
    • submenu-imgWho is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist on India’s most wanted terrorist list, who claimed attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe in Canada
    • submenu-imgGood news for Delhi-NCR commuters; Noida, Greater Noida to get a new expressway to ease traffic, boost Jewar airport access
  • Education
    • submenu-imgMeet IAS officer, IITian, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 12, perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IPS officer, her husband is...
    • submenu-imgMeet girl, who scored 550 marks out of 720 in NEET UG exam, slept at railway station with broken elbow due to...
    • submenu-imgMeet woman who has bagged whopping salary from this IT giant, not from IIM, NIT, VIT, IISc, she is from..., her name is...
    • submenu-imgAfter UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan, Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of IAS Ishita Rathi with UPSC AIR 8 goes viral, check her marks in...
    • submenu-imgMeet woman, architect turned IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while doing full-time job with AIR..., she is from...
  • Automobile
    • submenu-imgThis luxury car is first choice of Indians, even left BMW, Jaguar, Audi behind in sales, it is...
    • submenu-imgKia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
    • submenu-imgTesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
    • submenu-imgPlanning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
    • submenu-imgAudi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
Advertisement
Headlines

Kuberaa OTT release date: When, where to watch Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer crime drama film

End of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, viral post sparks debate

US Visa becomes more expensive, know how much you have to pay...

What is 'Operation Baam'? Baloch separatist group launches MASSIVE attacks in fight against Pakistan government, here's what we know

Indian CEO's sensitive explanation of autism to his 6-year-old son wins internet, netizens say...., WATCH viral video

BIG blow to Apple, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has hired tech giant's ex senior engineer by offering staggering salary of .., but has some conditions...

NSA Ajit Doval's big statement on Operation Sindoor, says 'we hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan with precision, missed...'

Indian Coast Guard bravely rescues US yacht stranded off Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Bhootnii OTT release: Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror comedy film to release on July 18 on..., will premiere on TV on same day

Rewriting Retail Reality: Engineering Smarter Data for Modern Enterprise

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Will SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Explode in 2025?

We asked ChatGPT the top Cryptos to buy right now and SEI, FLOKI anid Matic weren't included... so what were?

Ajay Devgn reacts to Diljit Dosanjh getting trolled for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'I will not blame...'

Artarium embraces sustainability with eco-friendly wooden tissue boxes

How much will US visa cost for Indian tourists, students from 2026? Applicants will have to pay Rs...

Nefarious Chinese design exposed! French firm confirms PLA Navy's espionage activities in Bay of Bengal, Beijing caught doing...

Meet IAS officer, IITian, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 12, perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IPS officer, her husband is...

This Bollywood director spent all his money in making film with Sanjeev Kumar, daughter had to become dancer to repay debts, son performed on Juhu beach, they are now...

Magnus Carlsen outplays ChatGPT in Chess battle without losing a single piece, says 'sometimes I get bored'

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan movie review: Vikrant Massey-starrer brings back old-school romance, Shanaya Kapoor shines with impressive debut

Not Jaya Bachchan, Rekha once cried on Laawaris sets due to Amitabh Bachchan's close friendship with..., reportedly quit Silsila, then..., actress was..

After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna likely to reunite with Allu Arjun again for Atlee's AA22XA6, to play...

Gautam Adani takes BIG step, set to transform healthcare sector, to build 1000 AI-equipped...

After Donald Trump's slaps 35% tariff, Canada PM Mark Carney says 'will continue to defend our business'

Meet Rajinikanth's costar, who made debut at 3, holds record of starring in over 100 films in six languages as child actor, will now be seen in..., his name is..

Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist on India’s most wanted terrorist list, who claimed attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe in Canada

From Balochistan to Punjab, Pakistan on brink of collapse! BLA sends strong signals by killing...at...

TCS salary hike update: When will Tata Consultancy Services roll out increments to employees? Chief HR says...

Not Jasprit Bumrah or Akash Deep, Anil Kumble backs THIS bowler to stop England from posting mountain-like total

A peek Shinchan's real-life school in Japan featuring almost exact replica of iconic Futaba Kindergarten

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters; Noida, Greater Noida to get a new expressway to ease traffic, boost Jewar airport access

UK's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala to finally fly home next week? Reports claim...

THIS is world's most expensive luxury bag, sold for Rs 867140360, not Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, owned by THIS popular actress

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja throws open challenge to Joe Root on 99, dares him to complete run

What Should You Check Before Choosing a Cricket ID Provider on The Swamiji Online Platform?

Mukesh Ambani's next big move, set to play major bet in Egypt as Reliance-backed firm signs pact with..., aims to improve...

This actor 'numbered' his girlfriends, feared gold-diggers, died lonely without wife or home, had failed relationships with Shabana Azmi and..., his name is..

Elon Musk's BIG India move as his company is set to launch first store in the country, has this Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani link...

Amid tariff row, Donald Trump's picture as 'Superman' goes viral, White House calls him 'Symbol of Hope'; internet reacts

Melbourne Renegades to lock horns with Brisbane Heat in Women's Big Bash League 11 opener: See full schedule

Meet girl, who scored 550 marks out of 720 in NEET UG exam, slept at railway station with broken elbow due to...

'Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand is unreal': Filmmaker Suneel Darshan says 'one should work only with those people who..'

Annu Kapoor comments on 'unlawful violence' due to Hindi-Marathi conflict: 'Be it Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray, anyone who...'

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's former adviser issues big statement, says Donald Trump may be hit by drone while sunbathing: 'As he lies there with his stomach...'

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath's Kap's Cafe issues first statement after firing incident: 'We are processing this shock, but..'

Meet Priya Nair, who is set to become first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, will replace..., she is known for her...

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir controversy, says Punjabi singer has his 'own agenda': 'Poor soldiers, politicians have...'

Big tension for Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India may arm Greece with this missile, is deadlier than BrahMos, its range is..., name is...

Samsung confirms to launch tri-fold phones soon, eyes to unveil it by..., set to rival...

Donald Trump imposes 35% tariff on goods imported from Canada, plans up to 20% on remaining nations

Axiom 4 Mission: After completing 230 orbits, Shubhanshu Shukla to return to earth on..., completed journey of...

World’s best sandwich, with unique recipe, made in this country, not US, UK, it’s from...

Not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood; this Bollywood actor to play villain in Nani-starrer The Paradise

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Joe Root's gritty 99* anchors England to 251/4 on Lord's opening day

Govt plans to sell its stake in this Rs 586000 crore company, shares fall by...

Khalistani terrorist threatened Kapil Sharma before attack on his cafe, claims he ignored...

'It's not a holiday': Gautam Gambhir backs BCCI's diktat amidst Virat Kohli's viral outburst

Metro In Dino box office collection day 7: Sara, Aditya, Fatima, Ali-starrer crosses Rs 25 crore in first week, earns...

'I'd love to work here': This company turns dry swimming pool into office space

Jaguar Fighter jet crash: Who were pilots killed in Rajasthan crash? A young pilot, another had just...

Brad Pitt wants to check Angelina Jolie's private messages nine years after their separation, here's why

Baahubali The Epic: Prabhas' two-part combined film to release on this date, SS Rajamouli announces on 10th anniversary

Get the shaadi experience without getting Married: Welcome to 'fake wedding' parties

RCB pacer Yash Dayal makes new move after FIR lodged against him in sexual exploitation case

Watch: Mohammed Siraj fires cheeky 'Bazball' jibe at Joe Root as England digs in against India at Lord's

Not Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt; this actress to star opposite Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

India's BIG statement on 500 per cent tariff threat from US, says, 'Halting trade with Russia...'

Trouble for Vikas Divyakirti? Court summons Drishti IAS founder for derogatory remarks against...

Will Shashi Tharoor be next Kerala CM? This is what survey says, Congress MP reacts

IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts Test history against India at Lord's, becomes first batter to achieve THIS huge feat

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd falls sharply at BSE, is it due to delayed IPO of ...?

Two students stab principal to death after he asked for...; incident sparks fear in school

Karan Johar looks extremely thin in latest pic with Samay Raina, netizens say 'Ozempic side effects, his obsession with...'

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant begin first wedding anniversary celebrations at Antilia, WATCH

IND vs ENG: Major setback for India as Rishabh Pant forced off field at Lord's Test, Dhruv Jurel takes gloves

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith slams Pakistan government over threats to sons, says 'My children...'

Zero Se Restart: When and where to watch documentary on Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Can’t sleep more than 6 hours? You might have this rare sleep condition Short sleeper syndrome

'Imagine him playing....': Ex-India star slams BCCI over family diktat, makes emotional case with Virat Kohli's daughter

Good news for Ratan Tata's TCS as its net profit rises to Rs....; market cap reaches Rs...

Afghanistan: 6-year-old girl married to 45-year-old man, Taliban asks groom to wait till bride turns 9

Viral video: Train halts for two hours as elephant gives birth on railway track in Jharkhand, netizens say 'nothing makes me happier...'

Mahavatar Narasimha: KGF, Salaar producer brings Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad's epic tale to life, netizens react 'Adipurush walo...'

BIG trouble for Pakistan, China as India eyes this Israeli missile despite having BrahMos; has range upto 430 kms, can hit Karachi, China bases, name is...

Not Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this was Smriti Irani’s debut show, she was only 24 years old at the time, name is…

Tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father, latter detained by police

Yash's Ravana to appear for only 15 minutes in Ramayana Part 1 with Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama? Here's what we know

SC to hear plea to stay execution of Nimisha Priya; advocate suggest this option to save Kerala nurse

Kanwar Yatra 2025: Why did Hindu seers ask Uttarakhand CM to ban Muslim-made kanwars? Juna Akhada's Yatindrananda Giri says...

Meet Indian woman with Rs 1.6 crore salary package, lives in New York, works as...; not from IIT, IIM

Firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, see SHOCKING video

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to replace President Asif Ali Zardari? Government says, 'We will do whatever...'

Meet Indian king whose reign was called ‘Ram Rajya’, sacrificed his jewels for India's first hydropower project in this city, he is...

Jasprit Bumrah teases ground officials after being warned to stay away from Lord's pitch

'Your career is over': When Virender Sehwag exploded on drunk Shoaib Akhtar following a disastrous Sachin Tendulkar moment

Indian-origin student pilot among two killed in mid-air plane crash in Canada

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys BIG super luxury apartment in this city, pays Rs 520000000, it is located in...

Parag Tyagi says he is 'together forever' with Shefali Jariwala in emotional post, netizens ask him to 'stay strong'

India's biggest superstar, gave 28 hits in four years, not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, but...

What is Lord's iconic tilt? Explaining the 2.5 meter slope and its game-changing effect on play

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Gujarat CM In Action After Gambhira Bridge Tragedy, Suspends 4 Engineers

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Gujarat CM In Action After Gambhira Bridge Tragedy, Suspends 4 Engineers

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Airport, Facilities

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Airport, Facilities

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: At Least 18 Dead In Vadodara, 2 People Still Missing; Rescue Operation On

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: At Least 18 Dead In Vadodara, 2 People Still Missing; Rescue Operation On

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and other directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts

Directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts

Devdas to Parineeta: 5 timeless Bollywood films inspired by Bengali literature

Devdas to Parineeta: 5 timeless Bollywood films inspired by Bengali literature

Exploring Kapil Sharma's Lavish Lifestyle: 5 ultra expensive things owned by comedian-actor

5 ultra expensive things owned by Kapil Sharma

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Jasprit Bumrah is on fire, removes Stokes, Root and Woakes

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Match Day 2 Live Score Updates: England batters dominated on the first day of the Lord's Test and posted 251/4. Will the Indian bowlers be able to stop English batters from posting a mountain-like total? Stay tuned to this space.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 11, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Jasprit Bumrah is on fire, removes Stokes, Root and Woakes
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Scorecard

TRENDING NOW

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Match Day 2: The high-voltage game between India and England began on Thursday at the iconic Lord's. England skipper Ben Stokes won the Toss and decided to bat first against India. In the first Session of Day 1, Nitish Kumar Reddy surprised everyone when he dismissed both English openers in his first over of the match. However, the innings of the home team saw some stability post losing the first two wickets and managed to put 251 runs on board, losing just two more wickets throughout the day. 

England has recently been known for their 'Bazball' approach to batting, characterised by a high strike rate and rapid scoring. However, Indian bowlers managed to restrict them to just 251 runs even after completing three sessions of batting. Will Indian bowlers be able to bowl out England before Stumps on Day 2 or will the Ben Stokes-led team continue their dominance and post a big total on board? Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates.

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Jul 2025, 03:57 PM

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Back-to-back wickets for Bumrah

    On the very next ball of Joe Root's dismissal, new batter Chris Woakes also becomes prey to Jasprit Bumrah. This is Bumrah's 4th wicket so far. England lose 7th wicket at 271.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2025, 03:47 PM

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Joe Root departs

    After dismissing Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah also clean bowled the centurion Joe Root. This is his third wicket in the match so far.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2025, 03:44 PM

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Stokes GONE

    Jasprit Bumrah does it again for India. He removed the English skipper at 44. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jul 2025, 03:10 PM

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Root hits 100

    On the very first ball of Day 2, Joe Root finally finished his century. This is his 37th Test century. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parag Tyagi says he is 'together forever' with Shefali Jariwala in emotional post, netizens ask him to 'stay strong'
Parag Tyagi says he is 'together forever' with Shefali Jariwala
Shubman Gill achieves career-best ICC Test ranking ahead of ahead of Lord's Test against England, India captain jumps to...
Shubman Gill achieves career-best ICC Test ranking ahead of ahead of Lord's Test
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Akash Deep, Anil Kumble backs THIS bowler to stop England from posting mountain-like total
Anil Kumble backs THIS bowler to stop England from posting mountain-like total
Meet woman, architect turned IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while doing full-time job with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, architect turned IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt w
End of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, viral post sparks debate
End of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captai
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and other directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts
Directors who delivered blockbusters with their directorial debuts
Devdas to Parineeta: 5 timeless Bollywood films inspired by Bengali literature
Devdas to Parineeta: 5 timeless Bollywood films inspired by Bengali literature
Exploring Kapil Sharma's Lavish Lifestyle: 5 ultra expensive things owned by comedian-actor
5 ultra expensive things owned by Kapil Sharma
Meet Jessica Taylor, England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's wife, who is going viral after attending Yuvraj Singh's charity dinner, she is also member of THIS pop group
eet Jessica Taylor, England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's wife, who is going viral
From Yash Chopra to Karan Johar: 6 filmmakers who gave us Bollywood’s most memorable love stories
From Yash Chopra to Karan Johar: 6 filmmakers who gave us Bollywood’s most memor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE