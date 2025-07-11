IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Jasprit Bumrah is on fire, removes Stokes, Root and Woakes

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Match Day 2 Live Score Updates: England batters dominated on the first day of the Lord's Test and posted 251/4. Will the Indian bowlers be able to stop English batters from posting a mountain-like total? Stay tuned to this space.

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Match Day 2: The high-voltage game between India and England began on Thursday at the iconic Lord's. England skipper Ben Stokes won the Toss and decided to bat first against India. In the first Session of Day 1, Nitish Kumar Reddy surprised everyone when he dismissed both English openers in his first over of the match. However, the innings of the home team saw some stability post losing the first two wickets and managed to put 251 runs on board, losing just two more wickets throughout the day.

England has recently been known for their 'Bazball' approach to batting, characterised by a high strike rate and rapid scoring. However, Indian bowlers managed to restrict them to just 251 runs even after completing three sessions of batting. Will Indian bowlers be able to bowl out England before Stumps on Day 2 or will the Ben Stokes-led team continue their dominance and post a big total on board? Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates.