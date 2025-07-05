India vs England LIVE Score 2nd Test Day 4: Karun Nair, KL Rahul set to take India lead past 500 on Day 4

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 4 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

After dismissing England for 407 in their first innings and extending their lead to 244 with a score of 64/1 in their second innings, India aims to accumulate quick runs on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday to enhance their chances of a realistic victory. With KL Rahul (34) and Karun Nair (2) at the crease, the visitors will strive to consolidate today to establish a decisive target.

England’s resurgence was spearheaded by Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*), who formed a resilient 303-run partnership, marking the highest sixth-wicket partnership for England against India in Test matches. However, once Akash Deep made a breakthrough by dismissing Brook with the new ball, England's innings crumbled. Akash Deep (4/98) and Mohammed Siraj (6/119) tore through the lower order, limiting England’s response to 180 runs short of India’s first-innings total of 587.

India’s openers quickly built a 50-run partnership before Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed late in the day. With a substantial lead and two days remaining, India will be eager to capitalize on this advantage, as the Test appears to be heading towards a thrilling conclusion.