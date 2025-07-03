India vs England LIVE Score 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja set to take India past 500 on Day 2

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 2 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India concluded Day 1 with a score of 310/5 after England's captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first. Indian captain Shubman Gill was the standout performer, scoring a magnificent century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with a half-century.

The Edgbaston pitch, although relatively flat, displayed some signs of slowness. KL Rahul, early on Day 1, unfortunately chopped a delivery onto his stumps, and skipper Gill had to exert considerable effort to accumulate his runs due to the sluggish nature of the wicket. Chris Woakes emerged as England's leading bowler, claiming two wickets.

Entering this match, India is trailing 1-0 in the five-match Test series, following a five-wicket defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Consequently, India made three alterations to their starting lineup, bringing in Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep to replace Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively.