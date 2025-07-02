IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 1 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

In just a week following their initial Test loss in the new era under captain Shubman Gill, India is contemplating a return to their overseas cricket strategies with several changes suggested for the Playing 11 against England in Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Two years after their shocking defeat at the Birmingham venue, where England successfully chased down a record 378 runs, India aims to strengthen their XI by including three all-rounders to address lower-order weaknesses, hoping they can support a pace attack that will be without Jasprit Bumrah in taking all 20 English wickets. The current mindset, which is predominantly defensive, raises concerns as Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have quickly shifted from the essential strategy of maintaining a robust bowling attack to secure 20 wickets and win Test matches abroad.

With Bumrah scheduled to rest for workload management, the responsibility will fall on Mohammed Siraj to lead a faltering seam attack and avoid falling short against the aggressive Bazballers. With strike bowler Kuldeep Yadav likely to remain on the sidelines once more, India is optimistic that the decision to field Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ravindra Jadeja together will help prevent humiliating batting collapses on relatively flat English pitches.