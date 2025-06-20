India vs England, 1st Test Day 1: The new era of Team India under the leadership of Shubman Gill begins today with the 1st Test match against England. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates from the Headingley Test.

Shubman Gill-led Team India is all set to lock horns with England in the 1st Test match of the 5-match series on Friday, at Headingley in Leeds. Traditionally called the Pataudi Trophy, this series will be played under a new name, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The series also marks the beginning of a new cycle for the World Test Championship (WTC). This series will be the first time in many years that the Indian side will be entering the field without maestros Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. On the other hand, the English side will also be playing without legends like James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Talking about the statistics, the previous Test series between the two sides ended in a draw. The last time Team India clinched a Test series in England was back in 2007. So, can India make a strong start in the new era of Shubman Gill's leadership? Or will England continue their home dominance? Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates from the 1st Test Match between India and England from Headingley.