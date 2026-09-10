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IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Shafali fifty and Deepti cameo put India in command with 149/6

IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: India face Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final in Dubai. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting India in to bat.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Shafali fifty and Deepti cameo put India in command with 149/6
IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal
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IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Bangladesh's captain, Nigar Sultana, won the toss and chose to bowl first. In tonight's high-stakes semi-final in Dubai, seven-time champions India are the clear favorites against Bangladesh. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has been in outstanding form, finishing at the top of Group A with a perfect record, including a dominant win over Pakistan, whom they dismissed for a mere 55 runs.

Conversely, Bangladesh secured the second spot in Group B after suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka. Their journey to the semi-finals has been considerably less impressive compared to that of India.

Follow all the latest updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 Sep 2026, 09:25 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 149/6 in 20 overs

    Deepti Sharma’s brisk 13 off 6 ends after she miscues a lofted shot to mid-off, while Bharti Fulmali is run out for a duck at the non-striker’s end. Bangladesh claim two quick wickets.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 09:22 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 137/4 in 19 overs

    Richa Ghosh departs for 21 off 16 after Nahida Akter outfoxes her with a slower, wider delivery. Ghosh misses her big shot after stepping out, allowing Nigar Sultana to complete a simple stumping.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 09:14 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 127/3 in 18 overs

    Richa Ghosh dances down the track to a tossed-up delivery from Shorna Akter, makes room and powers it cleanly over long-off for a superb six.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 09:05 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 107/3 in 16 overs

    Richa Ghosh slog-sweeps Rabeya Khan towards wide long-on, where the fielder gets a hand to the ball but can only parry it over the ropes for a six.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 08:59 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 92/3 in 14 overs

    Shafali Verma’s blazing innings comes to an end at 64 off 40 balls. She miscues Sultana Khatun’s tossed-up delivery while targeting deep mid-wicket, with substitute Farjana Easmin taking a comfortable catch.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 08:57 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 78/2 in 13 overs

    Shafali Verma reaches her 20th T20I half-century with a gentle flick towards mid-wicket. It is her second fifty of this year’s Asia Cup as she raises her bat briefly before getting back to business.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 08:43 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 69/2 in 11 overs

    Shafali Verma continues her aggressive approach, first slicing a slower full delivery over point for four before edging another cutter past the keeper. Two consecutive boundaries keep India’s scoring momentum high.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 08:36 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 59/2 in 10 overs

    Pratika Rawal departs for 20 off 24 after mistiming a shot against Rabeya Khan. Her top-edge skies towards cover, where Dilara Akter settles under it and completes a clean catch to give Bangladesh another breakthrough.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 08:34 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 34/1 in 4 overs

    Shafali Verma takes charge against Sultana Khatun, smashing two huge sixes in a row. She first dances down the track and launches it straight, before clubbing the next delivery over long-off.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 08:34 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 20/1 in 3 overs

    Shafali Verma smashes a short Marufa Akter delivery over the in-field for four before Pratika Rawal follows up with a classy cover drive, sending two consecutive boundaries racing to the fence.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 08:33 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 9/1 in 2 overs

    Smriti Mandhana falls for 2 off 5 after attempting to hit Sultana Khatun over the top. A leading edge skies towards mid-on, where Shorna Akter runs back and takes a sharp catch to give Bangladesh an early breakthrough.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 07:55 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: IND 7/0 in 1 over

    Shafali Verma shuffles across and flicks Marufa Akter’s overpitched delivery fine, beating the short fine-leg fielder to race away for the first boundary of the game.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 07:54 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Playing XIs

    India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

    Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 07:54 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Bangladesh Women opt to bowl

    Nigar Sultana: We want to bowl first, seeing the conditions. We want to give our bowlers the wicket to work on. [Are you looking to channel the memories of 2018?] I think it's just a new day. We're just looking forward to play good cricket here because it's been a long time. We definitely have some good memories from (2018), but it's an important day for all of us because it's our last game in this tournament. It could not be the last game because if we could do well here, maybe we might get another chance (in the final). [Any changes?] No, we are playing the same eleven. [What total are you looking to restrict India to?] We want to restrict them to a total that we (can) chase.

    Harmanpreet Kaur: To be honest, we thought batting first only because we thought having runs on the board will give us a lot of confidence and good we got batting first. [How do you assess this matchup?] T20 format is like that. You can't take any team lightly and result is always uncertain. Today is a fresh game, and we have to go with a positive approach. [Any changes?] No, we're going with the same eleven. [What would be a good total on this surface?] I've been telling that, this pitch is really tricky. You can't really set something in your mind, but let's see how our batting power play goes and accordingly we'll see how much, we can put on the board.

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  • 10 Sep 2026, 07:53 PM

    IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final! The Women in Blue are aiming to book their place in the final, while Bangladesh will look to pull off a major upset. Stay with us for live scores, wickets, key moments and all the action from the semi-final.

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