IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Shafali fifty and Deepti cameo put India in command with 149/6

10 Sep 2026, 07:54 PM

IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Bangladesh Women opt to bowl

Nigar Sultana: We want to bowl first, seeing the conditions. We want to give our bowlers the wicket to work on. [Are you looking to channel the memories of 2018?] I think it's just a new day. We're just looking forward to play good cricket here because it's been a long time. We definitely have some good memories from (2018), but it's an important day for all of us because it's our last game in this tournament. It could not be the last game because if we could do well here, maybe we might get another chance (in the final). [Any changes?] No, we are playing the same eleven. [What total are you looking to restrict India to?] We want to restrict them to a total that we (can) chase.

Harmanpreet Kaur: To be honest, we thought batting first only because we thought having runs on the board will give us a lot of confidence and good we got batting first. [How do you assess this matchup?] T20 format is like that. You can't take any team lightly and result is always uncertain. Today is a fresh game, and we have to go with a positive approach. [Any changes?] No, we're going with the same eleven. [What would be a good total on this surface?] I've been telling that, this pitch is really tricky. You can't really set something in your mind, but let's see how our batting power play goes and accordingly we'll see how much, we can put on the board.