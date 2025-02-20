CRICKET
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Highlights: The second match of CT2025 is being played in Dubai International Stadium between two Asian nations, India and Bangladesh. India need 229 runs to win the game. Check all the live and latest updates from the match here.
India vs Bangladesh: The second game in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led Team India is commencing its CT2025 campaign against neighbouring nation after clinching the ODI series against England at home 3-0. In the first game of the tournament, host Pakistan lost the match against New Zealand by 60 runs. If they lose against India in their next game, the Men in Green will officially be knocked out of the tournament.
Shubman, who opened Indian innings along with Rohit, is all set to add another century to his records. India is chasing a below average total of 229 but the game has reached to the third Powerplay as Men in Blue kept losing wickets on regular intervals and no other batter could add much to the total.
After Virat Kohli returned back to the dugout, Shreyas Iyer came in at number 4 and joined Shubman Gill out in the middle. After two dots, Iyer is off to the mark with a boundary, which came after getting a thick outside edge on a slower cutter.
Opener and skipper Rohit Sharma returns back to the pavilion after s smashing innings of 41 off 36 balls. With this inning, Rohit also completed 11,000 runs in the ODI format. He took 261 innings to achieve this milestone whereas Virat Kohli scored 11,000 runs in just 222 innings.
After decimating Bangladesh's batting side, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are out in the middle to chase below average target of 229 in Dubai. After 3 overs, Ind is 11/0 with Rohit 3 (9) and Gill 8 (9).
Despite the top order falling like a deck of cards, Tawhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali's partnership stitched Bangladesh's innings and brought some respite from embarrassment. Jaker's failed to turn his 50 into a century but Hridoy, despite being down with an injury while batting, managed to score a ton in an important game.
After the fall of the 6th wicket, Rishad Hossain came out in the middle and without wasting any more time, he shifted the gear and smashed Axar Patel with back-to-back sixes in the 45th over, bringing 200 up for Bangladesh.
After the downfall of the top order, Towhid Hridoy along with Jaker Ali took the responsibility of batting the side on their shoulder, showcasing resilience and bringing up a decent total on board for the opponent. In the 43rd over, Jaker Ali lost his wicket at 68. With Jaker's wicket, Mohammad Shami has now 200 ODI wickets in his name. Shami is the second-fastest to 200 ODI wickets, only being behind Mitchell Starc.
After half of the batting side returned to the pavilion, Bangladesh's Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy held the fort for their team, as the Men in Green finally crossed the 100 mark in the 29th over. Jaker Ali 33 (68) and Towhid Hridoy 32 (59) have built a good and much-needed 6th wicket partnership against India.
The left-arm orthodox spinner picked up two back-to-back wickets in his first three balls. On the second ball, he took Tanzin Hasan's wicket and on the third one, Mushfiqur Rahim fell prey to his spin. But the nail-biting moment came when Axar was on a hat-trick. Jaker Ali was on strike and Axar missed the chance hat-trick chance as skipper Rohit dropped a simple catch in the slip.
Mohammad Shami, in his fourth over, removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz at 5. Shami came in from over the wicket and bowled on a good length. Mehidy without any foot movement went for a drive and the ball went straight to the first slip, Shubman Gill.
Skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to highly-trusted pacer, Mohammad Shami, to open Team India's campaign in Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar are out in the middle to open for Bangladesh.
India - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas lyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Bangladesh - Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh's Nazmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first against Rohit Sharma-led Team India. This will be the second game ever between the two teams in any edition of the Champions Trophy. Men in Blue emerged victorious in the last encounter.
