India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Highlights: The second match of CT2025 is being played in Dubai International Stadium between two Asian nations, India and Bangladesh. India need 229 runs to win the game. Check all the live and latest updates from the match here.

India vs Bangladesh: The second game in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led Team India is commencing its CT2025 campaign against neighbouring nation after clinching the ODI series against England at home 3-0. In the first game of the tournament, host Pakistan lost the match against New Zealand by 60 runs. If they lose against India in their next game, the Men in Green will officially be knocked out of the tournament.