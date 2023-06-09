In the first innings, India managed to post a respectable total of 296 runs, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's impressive knock of 89. However, Australia was able to gain a significant first innings lead of 173 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green are currently at the crease, as Australia steadily extends their lead over India. The Indian bowlers have been successful in removing some of Australia's top batsmen, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing David Warner and Umesh Yadav taking out Usman Khawaja. Ravindra Jadeja also made a significant contribution by trapping Steve Smith and Travis Head.

As the match progresses, it will be interesting to see how the two teams perform and whether Australia can maintain their lead over India. With some of the top players on both sides showcasing their skills, this match promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle.

