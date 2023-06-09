Ratan Tata's influence continues as Tata Group shares including Tata Power, Tata Steel rise
CRICKET
In the first innings, India managed to post a respectable total of 296 runs, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's impressive knock of 89. However, Australia was able to gain a significant first innings lead of 173 runs.
Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green are currently at the crease, as Australia steadily extends their lead over India. The Indian bowlers have been successful in removing some of Australia's top batsmen, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing David Warner and Umesh Yadav taking out Usman Khawaja. Ravindra Jadeja also made a significant contribution by trapping Steve Smith and Travis Head.
In the first innings, India managed to post a respectable total of 296 runs, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's impressive knock of 89. However, Australia was able to gain a significant first innings lead of 173 runs, thanks to their strong batting performance. The Pat Cummins-led side scored an impressive 469 runs, despite Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul.
As the match progresses, it will be interesting to see how the two teams perform and whether Australia can maintain their lead over India. With some of the top players on both sides showcasing their skills, this match promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle.
An incredible delivery from Shami! The late swing and movement of the ball left Green completely bewildered, as it cut him in half and narrowly missed the middle-stump. It was an inside-edge that saved him from being bowled out. Shami's change of pace almost caught the stumps, but it was yet another close call for Australia.
AUS 123/4 (44)
Cameron Green 7(27)
Marnus Labuschagne 41(118)
Australia are piling on a sizeable lead at The Oval to take a hold in the #WTC23 Final #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UspU0fDETC— ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2023
Jadeja bowls to Head, and he's OUT! India has redeemed themselves. The ball was full and drifting in, and Head's attempt at a slog-sweep resulted in an edge that flew straight to Jadeja. He made no mistake in catching it.
AUS 112/4 (37)
Cameron Green 1(1)
Marnus Labuschagne 36(102)
Jadeja strikes with the very first ball, catching Smith off guard as he attempted to dance down the pitch and hit a big shot. The ball spun sharply, catching the edge of the bat and flying towards Thakur at point, who made no mistake in completing the catch.
AUS 87/3 (31)
Travis Head 0(2)
Marnus Labuschagne 35(91)
Thakur began the over with a length ball aimed at the middle, which Labuschagne deftly turned towards mid-wicket. The next delivery was a back-of-a-length ball on off, which Labuschagne defended towards cover. Four consecutive dot balls followed as Labuschagne defended two more back-of-a-length balls onto the on-side.
AUS 74/2 (26)
Steve Smith 24(38)
Marnus Labuschagne 33(72)
Umesh strikes! Khawaja is out! The ball was expertly delivered by Umesh, curving across the line and catching the outside-edge of Khawaja's bat, sending it straight into the keeper's hands.
AUS 31/2 (15)
Steve Smith 3(1)
Marnus Labuschagne 12(43)
Siraj will continue to bowl. He delivers a full-length ball on the legs, which Labuschagne clips to long-leg for a single. Khawaja drives the ball pitched up outside off for another single. Unfortunately, Labuschagne receives another painful blow on his hand as the ball kicks up from a good length, causing his bat to fly out of his hand.
AUS 22/1 (10)
Usman Khawaja 13(32)
Marnus Labuschagne 7(20)
Siraj abruptly halts his run-up as he lands in an awkward position. He has beaten Warner! The ball is angling away once more and manages to deceive Warner's poke outside off. It's an OUT! The delivery is similar, angling away outside off, but this time it's a touch fuller, and Warner gets an outside edge. Bharat takes the catch with ease.
AUS 2/1 (4)
Usman Khawaja 1(13)
Marnus Labuschagne 0(3)
Siraj began the over with a full delivery aimed at the pads, which Khawaja expertly whipped away to the midwicket fielder. Siraj continued to bowl consistently on the off-stump from over the wicket to the left-hander, resulting in five consecutive dot balls. Khawaja wisely chose to let the final ball go, resulting in a maiden over for Siraj.
AUS 1/0 (2)
Usman Khawaja 1(9)
David Warner 0(3)
Shami manages to get some glove on the pull shot, and Carey expertly takes the catch behind the stumps. As a result, Australia secures a commanding 173-run lead in the first innings.
IND 296 (69.4)
Mohammed Siraj 0(3)
Mohammed Shami 13(11)
The delivery was unplayable as it seamed into Umesh, narrowly missing the outside edge and off-stump. However, Umesh managed to make a comeback with a remarkable shot, hitting the ball through the slips and gully for a boundary. This crucial play helped India save the follow-on.
IND 271/8 (66)
Shardul Thakur 40(100)
Mohammed Shami 0(1)
Green at gully delivers an exceptional performance, resulting in Rahane's departure at 89. The ball was pitched short of a length outside off, tempting Rahane to poke at it, ultimately leading to an outside edge.
IND 261/7 (62)
Shardul Thakur 37(88)
Ajinkya Rahane 89(129)
Cummins delivers a ball that lands back of a length outside off. Thakur decides to leave it, but the umpire calls him out LBW. However, upon review, it is revealed that Cummins had overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. After Thakur defends the ball back, Cummins kicks it back to the keeper, a clear sign of Australia's frustration during this session. The players have now taken their lunch break.
IND 260/6 (60)
Shardul Thakur 36(83)
Ajinkya Rahane 89(122)
Green delivers a short and wide ball, allowing Thakur to cut for a single. However, Rahane is hit on the pads, and the umpire initially rules it not out. Australia decides to review the decision, and the replay shows that the ball was indeed in line with the stumps. However, the umpire's call on hitting stands, and Rahane survives.
IND 209/6 (49)
Shardul Thakur 16(39)
Ajinkya Rahane 62(98)
Rahane skillfully guides the ball between slip and gully, earning himself a well-deserved four. And what a shot! Cummins tries to intimidate him with a short ball, but Rahane responds with a magnificent pull over fine leg, sending the ball soaring for six. This brings Rahane's score to a well-earned fifty in his comeback match.
IND 191/6 (46)
Shardul Thakur 12(27)
Ajinkya Rahane 52(92)
Cummins delivered a powerful ball that struck Shardul's forearm, causing him to wince in pain. The physio was immediately called to attend to him. Despite the injury, Shardul bravely returned to the field, only to be hit once again on the same spot. The pain was too much for him to bear, and he threw his bat in agony.
IND 167/6 (42)
Shardul Thakur 8(15)
Ajinkya Rahane 33(79)
Boland has claimed the wicket of Bharat! A magnificent delivery that bowled him straight through the gates. Boland's exceptional skill was on full display as he managed to get the ball to jag back sharply from length, with the wobble taking effect. The ball kept a touch low, leaving Bharat with no chance to defend.
IND 154/6 (39)
Shardul Thakur 2(4)
Ajinkya Rahane 30(72)
Ajinkya Rahane was displaying exceptional form until he was struck on the forefinger by a Pat Cummins delivery that rose unexpectedly from the length. The blow left Rahane in considerable discomfort, and he required the attention of the physios on the field. Following the incident, Rahane's performance took a hit, and he became more cautious in his approach. Instead of chasing runs like Jadeja, he opted to bat out the day. India is keeping their fingers crossed that Rahane's injury is not severe and that he can return to his top form today.
On Day 2 each of Australia's five bowlers successfully picked up a wicket, giving their team a significant advantage. They almost secured a sixth wicket when Cummins dismissed Rahane in the 22nd over, with the Indian batter only on 17. However, Rahane was able to survive after a review revealed that Cummins had overstepped. It's worth noting that Australia's bowlers struggled with their accuracy, as they bowled five no balls on Thursday, with four of them coming from Cummins.
Welcome to our live blog of Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. Today, we will witness India's Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat as they strive to narrow the first-innings gap against Australia. Stay tuned for an exciting day of cricket action!