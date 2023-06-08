IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: India trail by 318 runs at stumps, Rahane 29*, Bharat 5*

Despite a valiant effort from the Indian bowlers in the first and second sessions, Australia ultimately dominated Thursday's show.
However, Mohammed Siraj's impressive four-wicket haul helped India bundle out Australia for 469 runs in the second session. Unfortunately, the Rohit Sharma-led side got off to a rocky start, losing both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at a mere score of 30.
Even Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to deliver promising performances, while Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed after scoring 48 runs. The Indian innings will resume on Friday with Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) and KS Bharat (5 not out) at the helm.
Starc delivers a full ball outside off, causing Bharat to swing and miss. The following ball is a back-of-the-length delivery aimed at the body, which Bharat defends to short mid-wicket. Starc then bowls a shorter ball outside off, which Bharat chooses to leave alone. As the last ball of the day approaches, Bharat guides it towards point, earning a couple of runs. And with that, the day's play comes to an end.
IND 151/5 (38)
KS Bharat 5(14)
Ajinkya Rahane 29(71)
Lyon begins the over with a delivery outside the off stump, which is defended to backward point. Rahane then turns the following ball to the leg side, earning a single. Lyon than takes a wicket! Jadeja is caught at slip by Lyon's off spinner. Jadeja attempts to defend, but the turn and bounce of the ball causes an edge, which is expertly caught by Smith.
IND 142/5 (35)
KS Bharat 0(3)
Ajinkya Rahane 27(64)
Lyon is now taking the lead in the attack. He decides to bowl one short, and Rahane expertly pulls the ball, resulting in three singles.
IND 128/4 (33)
Ravindra Jadeja 36(45)
Ajinkya Rahane 25(61)
Boland is back in action, delivering a short ball that angles in towards Rahane. However, Rahane expertly swats it away on the on-side, avoiding any potential trouble.
IND 100/4 (26)
Ravindra Jadeja 20(27)
Ajinkya Rahane 17(37)
Starc's delivery to Kohli proved to be a game-changer as the ball unexpectedly kicked up, leaving Kohli flailing his bat in an attempt to make contact. Unfortunately for Kohli, the outside-edge flew high, but Smith's impressive leap secured the catch, resulting in a significant setback for India.
IND 72/4 (19)
Ravindra Jadeja 1(3)
Ajinkya Rahane 12(16)
Starc bowls a full and wide delivery, but Kohli expertly leans into a glorious cover drive, sending the ball racing to the boundary for a well-deserved four. Starc then slides in another delivery, but Kohli remains composed and hangs his bat over his thighs to flick the ball and find a single.
IND 67/3 (17)
Virat Kohli 14(29)
Ajinkya Rahane 8(9)
Green delivers a stunning ball to Pujara, and he's out! The wobble effect comes into play once again, causing the ball to move back sharply after pitching and hinting to move away. Pujara, unfortunately, leaves the ball on length, and watches in dismay as it smacks the stumps.
IND 50/3 (14)
Virat Kohli 6(18)
Ajinkya Rahane 0(1)
Boland maintains his momentum as Gill defends the first couple of balls on the front foot. Boland keeps it straight on the stumps, but Gill defends with ease. Suddenly, the unexpected happens - Gill leaves the ball, but it jags back in from outside off and knocks his stumps over.
IND 30/2 (7)
Virat Kohli 0(2)
Cheteshwar Pujara 0(0)
The ball was delivered with good length on the off side, and Gill expertly defended it back to Cummins. Gill then flicked the ball off the backfoot behind square-leg, adding one more run to the scoreboard. However, the excitement was short-lived as Rohit was unfortunately trapped in front and given out by the on-field umpire. He walked back to the pavilion, disappointed with his performance.
IND 30/1 (6)
Rohit Sharma 15(26)
Shubman Gill 13(11)
Rohit attempted a half-hearted pull, resulting in the ball going towards fine-leg. Boland misfielded, but managed to keep it to a couple. However, Rohit was soon beaten by a full delivery outside off, missing the ball's edge. But then, Rohit managed to hit a four with a full and wide delivery outside off, squeezing it behind point for a boundary.
IND 22/0 (3)
Rohit Sharma 15(16)
Shubman Gill 6(3)
Cummins attempted to hit a fuller delivery from Siraj, but unfortunately, it was stopped at mid-on. The ball was short of a length and on the stumps, which led Cummins to defend off the backfoot. However, his luck ran out as Siraj bowled a slower one outside off, and Cummins tried to hit it out of the park, but it went straight to Rahane at extra-cover.
AUS 469 (121.3)
Scott Boland 1(7)
Pat Cummins 9(34)
Carey confidently steps out of his crease and launches the ball over long-on with a powerful swing. However, his next move to execute a reverse-sweep proves to be a costly mistake as he misses the ball completely. India seizes the opportunity and appeals for an LBW review. The verdict is in, and Carey is out!
AUS 453/8 (115)
Nathan Lyon 0(2)
Pat Cummins 7(25)
Shami has been brought in to replace Thakur for the final over before lunch. Carey begins with two unsuccessful attempts to hit the ball. However, Carey's luck changes when Shami oversteps, resulting in a no-ball. Shami continues to bowl full and on the stumps to Carey, who struggles to hit the three half-volleys delivered thus far. The fourth ball is short and wide outside off, but Carey decides to let it go.
AUS 422/7 (109)
Alex carey 22(43)
Pat Cummins 2(17)
The first ball from Thakur and Steve Smith is bowled. This is a crucial wicket for India, as they aim to dismiss the Australian team swiftly.
AUS 387/6 (99)
Mitchell Starc 0(5)
Alex Carey 0(5)
Shami delivers a stunning sixth-stump line, and Green falls prey to his impeccable bowling skills. With his blade hanging away from his body, Green's thick outside-edge is caught by Gill at second slip, who expertly latches onto the sharp catch.
AUS 376/5 (95)
Steve Smith 119(259)
Alex Carey 0(4)
Siraj takes the lead, and Head is out! The short-ball strategy has finally paid off. Siraj delivers a powerful hit, causing Head to shuffle and attempt to guide the ball down the leg. Unfortunately, he ends up with a faint nick on the way to the keeper.
AUS 367/4 (92)
Steve Smith 110(247)
Cameron Green 6(5)
Siraj delivers a quick bumper that freezes Head, causing the ball to lob towards the vacant point region. However, the ball was not short enough, and Head seizes the opportunity to pummel it through square-leg for a four. The ball is then hit in the air, falling between mid-wicket and mid-off. Siraj almost executes the perfect bouncer, as Head flails and sends a top-edge to the on-side.
AUS 351/3 (90)
Steve Smith 106(244)
Travis Head 158(169)
Siraj begins Day 2 with a bumper, but Head manages to tuck it fine for two runs. Siraj then slides one in, but Smith expertly flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. And another one! This marks Steven Smith's 31st Test century, his 7th in England, and his third at the Oval.
AUS 336/3 (86)
Steve Smith 103(232)
Travis Head 147(157)
Travis Head stepped up when Australia found themselves in a precarious position at 76/3. Remaining steadfast in his approach, Head launched a fierce attack on the Indian bowlers, seizing the momentum and reaching his half-century in just 60 deliveries. His impressive performance culminated in an unbeaten score of 146 by the end of the day, indicating the potential for a monumental achievement in the 'Ultimate Test'.
Greetings and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated India vs Australia match, WTC Final Day 2, taking place at The Oval in London! After a lackluster performance on Wednesday, India is determined to make a strong start today.