IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: India trail by 318 runs at stumps, Rahane 29*, Bharat 5*

Despite a valiant effort from the Indian bowlers in the first and second sessions, Australia ultimately dominated Thursday's show.

However, Mohammed Siraj's impressive four-wicket haul helped India bundle out Australia for 469 runs in the second session. Unfortunately, the Rohit Sharma-led side got off to a rocky start, losing both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at a mere score of 30.

Even Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to deliver promising performances, while Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed after scoring 48 runs. The Indian innings will resume on Friday with Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) and KS Bharat (5 not out) at the helm.

