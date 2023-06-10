Search icon
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: Umesh removes Labuschagne early, lead goes past 300

Marnus Labuschange is currently batting on 41, while Cameron Green remains unbeaten with a score of 7. Australia currently led by 296 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4

Team India is focused on securing early wickets to halt Australia's progress on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval. 

Marnus Labuschange is currently batting on 41, while Cameron Green remains unbeaten with a score of 7. Australia currently led by 296 runs. 

During Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja made a significant impact by removing first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav each secured a wicket. 

As the match continues, Team India is determined to make a comeback and close the gap in the score. The players are strategizing and working together to execute their plan effectively. The pressure is high, but the team is confident in their abilities and ready to give it their all.

Follow IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Score Updates here:

LIVE Blog
10 Jun 2023
03:16 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: 

Shami pitches the ball up outside off and Green drives it straight to mid-off. The next ball is on a length outside off and Green decides to let it go. Green manages to hit a beautiful shot, driving the ball full and straight down the ground for a well-deserved boundary.

AUS 142/5 (52)

Alex Carey 6(8)

Cameron Green 20(59)

03:14 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: 

India has secured a big wicket as Labuschagne departs. He carelessly poked at a fuller delivery outside off, resulting in an edge that was expertly caught by Pujara in the slips.

AUS 128/5 (47)

Alex Carey 4(2)

Cameron Green 8(35)

03:00 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: 

Umesh Yadav is set to kick off the day for India. Green defends the first ball, sending it towards the covers. He then expertly pushes the next one through midwicket, securing a quick single. Suddenly, Labuschagne is jolted awake by a sharp delivery that nips in and hits him high on the thigh.

AUS 124/4 (45)

Marnus Labuschagne 41(122)

Cameron Green 8(29)

02:16 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: 

 

02:12 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: 

The Oval has witnessed some remarkable cricketing feats, with England's successful chase of 263 against Australia in 1902 being the highest target ever achieved at the venue. However, in recent times, only one target of over 140 has been successfully chased since 2010. It is worth noting that India's highest score at The Oval was 173, which they achieved in 1971 against England.

02:10 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a possibility of thunderstorms occurring in the afternoon and evening. However, the weather is expected to be cloudy and mild otherwise. 

02:09 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to our live blog of Day 4 of the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. Stay tuned for an exciting day of cricket action!

LIVE COVERAGE

