IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: Umesh removes Labuschagne early, lead goes past 300

IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4

Team India is focused on securing early wickets to halt Australia's progress on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval.

Marnus Labuschange is currently batting on 41, while Cameron Green remains unbeaten with a score of 7. Australia currently led by 296 runs.

During Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja made a significant impact by removing first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav each secured a wicket.

As the match continues, Team India is determined to make a comeback and close the gap in the score. The players are strategizing and working together to execute their plan effectively. The pressure is high, but the team is confident in their abilities and ready to give it their all.

Follow IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Score Updates here: