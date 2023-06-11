IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Kohli-Rahane lead charge as India eye history in Oval

IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have kept India's hopes alive in the run chase, despite the early losses of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara. India currently stands at 164/3 and requires 280 runs to win on the final day.

Unfortunately, Scott Boland broke Indian hearts by dismissing Gill right before Tea, followed by Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins taking Sharma and Pujara. Gill and Sharma had started off strong, with a steady 41/0 after the first 7 overs, but Boland's strike changed the game.

Earlier, Alex Carey remained unbeaten at 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8, leaving India with a daunting task of chasing 444 runs to win the World Test Championship title. Mitchell Starc also contributed with a sizzling 41 runs, while Jadeja was the standout bowler with 3 wickets.

