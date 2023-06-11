Search icon
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Kohli-Rahane lead charge as India eye history in Oval

India currently stands at 164/3 and requires 280 runs to win on the final day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have kept India's hopes alive in the run chase, despite the early losses of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara. India currently stands at 164/3 and requires 280 runs to win on the final day. 

Unfortunately, Scott Boland broke Indian hearts by dismissing Gill right before Tea, followed by Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins taking Sharma and Pujara. Gill and Sharma had started off strong, with a steady 41/0 after the first 7 overs, but Boland's strike changed the game.

Earlier, Alex Carey remained unbeaten at 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8, leaving India with a daunting task of chasing 444 runs to win the World Test Championship title. Mitchell Starc also contributed with a sizzling 41 runs, while Jadeja was the standout bowler with 3 wickets.

11 Jun 2023
02:11 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Equation on Day 5

India requires 280 runs to secure a victory, with the unbeaten Kohli at 44 and Rahane at 20*. Conversely, Australia requires seven wickets to claim the win.

02:11 PM

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to our live blog of Day 5 of the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. Stay tuned for an exciting day of cricket action as India history in Oval!

