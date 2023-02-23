India-W Vs Australia-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Highlights: Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning delivered powerful knocks which propelled Australia to a decisive five-wicket victory over India.

Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning delivered powerful knocks, followed by two-wicket hauls from Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown, propelling Australia to a decisive five-wicket victory over India in the first semi-final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday at Newlands, Cape Town. The impressive performance from the Aussies saw them secure their place in the final, where they will look to defend their title.

Opting to bat first, Australia had a promising start to their innings with Beth Mooney delivering an impressive 54 runs off 37 balls, while skipper Meg Lanning also contributed 49 runs off 34 balls. The duo's powerful performance set the tone for the rest of the match, giving the team a strong foundation to build upon.

India got off to a rocky start in their pursuit of 173, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues provided a much-needed spark. Unfortunately, Jemimah was dismissed for 43, and Harmanpreet for 52, leaving India in a precarious position as they stumbled to 167/8. Australia's Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner each took two wickets to help secure the victory.

Check India Women vs Australia Women Highlights here: