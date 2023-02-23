CRICKET
India-W Vs Australia-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Highlights: Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning delivered powerful knocks which propelled Australia to a decisive five-wicket victory over India.
Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning delivered powerful knocks, followed by two-wicket hauls from Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown, propelling Australia to a decisive five-wicket victory over India in the first semi-final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday at Newlands, Cape Town. The impressive performance from the Aussies saw them secure their place in the final, where they will look to defend their title.
Opting to bat first, Australia had a promising start to their innings with Beth Mooney delivering an impressive 54 runs off 37 balls, while skipper Meg Lanning also contributed 49 runs off 34 balls. The duo's powerful performance set the tone for the rest of the match, giving the team a strong foundation to build upon.
India got off to a rocky start in their pursuit of 173, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues provided a much-needed spark. Unfortunately, Jemimah was dismissed for 43, and Harmanpreet for 52, leaving India in a precarious position as they stumbled to 167/8. Australia's Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner each took two wickets to help secure the victory.
A classic T20 World Cup fixture has left one team in tears and another jubilant. Let's hope tomorrow's semi-final between England and South Africa is just as thrilling. Congratulations to Australia and best of luck to India! Thank you for joining us!
Harmanpreet Kaur: "Can't be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi were batting. We didn't expect this. The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that. We discussed about fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. We know we have a good batting line up even if we lose early wickets. Jemi was outstanding today. Happy to see those performances. Happy to see them play their natural game. We gave those easy catches away. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes."
Australia survived a tense finish to beat India!— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 23, 2023
What a match that was in Cape Town
: https://t.co/CGswa3eizU#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/WUrOneVdjN
Four runs from the last ball for Deepti Sharma, but the job was done a ball prior. Heartbreaking for India, as they came so close to crossing the line despite a disastrous day in the field. Despite losing three early wickets in the first innings, the team put up an incredible fight. Harmanpreet and Jemimah put up a valiant effort, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough in the end.
IND W 1367/8 (20)
Shikha Pandey 1(1)
Deepti Sharma 20(17)
Harmanpreet tumbled while attempting a second run. Healy whipped off the bails as Harman's bat remained lodged in the turf just shy of the crease. This was a devastating setback for India as the captain angrily flung his bat while trudging back to the pavilion.
IND W 134/5 (15)
Richa Ghosh 14(14)
Deepti Sharma 1(2)
Last Wicket Harmanpreet Kaur 52(34)
Harmanpreet took a mighty swing against Darcie Brown, going for a big hit, and got a thick edge. Fortunately, it flew more towards where a first slip fielder would have been positioned. Healy desperately tried to get both hands to the ball, but unfortunately, she couldn't quite make the catch. It was a difficult chance, to be sure.
IND W 111/4 (13)
Richa Ghosh 8(11)
Harmanpreet Kaur 37(26)
Last Wicket Jemimah Rodrigues 43(24)
Darcie Brown delivered a short, slow ball, which would have been a wide had she allowed it to bounce. Instead, Jemi decided to take a risk and attempted to loft it over the keeper. Unfortunately, she only managed to tickle it to Healy, who made a straightforward catch.
IND W 98/4 (11)
Richa Ghosh 1(4)
Harmanpreet Kaur 33(21)
Last Wicket Jemimah Rodrigues 43(24)
Fifty runs stood between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur as they desperately sought a reliable batsman to help them recover from the loss of three early wickets. There was a slight confusion in running for the single, but fortunately, the throw came at the wrong end, resulting in no harm done.
IND W 80/3 (9)
Jemimah Rodrigues 27 (17)
Harmanpreet Kaur 32(20)
Lanning dismissed the ball with a powerful square cut, providing Australia with a thrilling finish. India now needs 173 runs to win and qualify for the final.
AUS W 174/4 (20)
Meg Lanning 49(34)
Ellyse Perry 2(2)
Last wicket Grace Harris 7(4)
Ashleigh Gardner is bowled out by Deepti Sharma for 31 runs off 18 balls. Sharma's yorker and arm ball combination take the off stump, ending Gardner's brilliant knock that had helped to raise the tempo for Australia.
AUS W 142/3 (18)
Meg Lanning 28(27)
Grace Harris 1(1)
Last wicket Ashleigh Gardner 31(18)
Gardner smashes a low full toss on the pads, flicking it past short-fine leg for four. Charging to the length, she slams another delivery past long-off for another boundary.
AUS W 137/2 (17)
Meg Lanning 25(24)
Ashleigh Gardner 30(16)
Last wicket Beth Mooney 54(37)
Radha sent the ball skidding to the pads, and Gardner deftly flicked it to square-leg. Another misfield from India, and Ausralia were able to capitalize with two more runs.
AUS W 126/2 (16)
Meg Lanning 24(22)
Ashleigh Gardner 20(12)
Last wicket Beth Mooney 54(37)
Full and Gardner fired the ball straight to the cover fielder. Rana made another mistake in her line, and Gardner drove the ball for another FOUR.
AUS W 113/2 (15)
Meg Lanning 23(21)
Ashleigh Gardner 8(7)
Last wicket Beth Mooney 54(37)
Radha is varying her lengths and pace adeptly, reading Lanning's premeditated movements to make late changes in trajectory and only conceding five runs from the over.
AUS W 99/2 (14)
Meg Lanning 14(18)
Ashleigh Gardner 3(4)
Last wicket Beth Mooney 54(37)
In the air, straight to Shafali at backward point. She made a spectacular catch to cut short Mooney's stay at the crease for 54 runs.
AUS W 89/2 (12)
Meg Lanning 7(9)
Ashleigh Gardner 1(1)
Last wicket Beth Mooney 54(37)
Mooney skipped out of the crease and misjudged the loft off the thick inside half, sending it soaring to the right of long-on. Unfortunately, Shafali couldn't quite hold on to the catch.
AUS W 78/1 (11)
Meg Lanning 7(9)
Beth Mooney 44(32)
Last wicket Alyssa Healy 25(26)
Mooney skipped out of the crease and misjudged the loft off the thick inside half, sending it soaring to the right of long-on. Unfortunately, Shafali couldn't quite hold on to the catch.
AUS W 69/1 (10)
Meg Lanning 5(7)
Beth Mooney 37(28)
Last wicket Alyssa Healy 25(26)
A sublime flighted delivery from Rana and Lanning is edged sharply to the boundary as she shifts to the backfoot. Richa's reflexes are too slow to keep up and Rana can only shrug in disappointment.
AUS W 59/1 (9)
Meg Lanning 4(6)
Beth Mooney 28(23)
Last wicket Alyssa Healy 25(26)
Healy shimmies down the track to a tossed-up delivery but the ball skims low past the bat after pitching on the fuller side. Easy take for Richa to flick the bails as Healy was way down the track.
AUS W 54/1 (8)
Meg Lanning 1(2)
Beth Mooney 27(20)
Last wicket Alyssa Healy 25(26)
Mooney and Healy are continuing to dominate India's field, finding singles with ease. Shikha is varying her lengths, but the Australian openers are in complete control at the moment.
AUS W 47/0 (7)
Alyssa Healy 25(25)
Beth Mooney 21(17)
India reviewed for a LBW on Healy with just three seconds remaining on the DRS timer. It was a good call by India, as Healy attempted to sweep the Deepti Sharma delivery but failed to make contact. UltraEdge, however, revealed that Healy had made contact with the ball with her glove, and the on-field umpire's decision stood.
AUS W 43/0 (6)
Alyssa Healy 23(22)
Beth Mooney 19(14)
Shikha Pandey strides to the crease for India, replacing Renuka Thakur. On the third delivery of the over, she delivers a full-length ball which is flicked to the right of deep square. Jemimah Rodrigues showcases her brilliance with a superb piece of fielding, limiting the batsmen to a mere two runs.
AUS W 31/0 (5)
Alyssa Healy 20(20)
Beth Mooney 10(10)
Deepti Sharma's delivery was subpar, allowing Alyssa Healy to take advantage. She charged down the pitch and sent the short, slow ball flying to the left of the mid-off fielder.
AUS W 26/0 (4)
Alyssa Healy 19(17)
Beth Mooney 7(7)
Deepti Sharma bowls the second over of the innings, and on the final delivery, she delivers a short, outside-off ball. Beth Mooney capitalizes on the opportunity, slicing the ball through the gap between short third and backward point.
AUS W 14/0 (2)
Alyssa Healy 8(8)
Beth Mooney 6(4)
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Mandhana will be a key player for India in the semi-final. The opener scored an impressive 87 runs off 56 balls against Ireland, just missing out on a century. In addition to Mandhana, Richa will be essential in helping India finish the innings with a flourish.
Australia shines as a clear favorite in the 30 T20Is they have faced against India, having won 22 and only lost seven against the women in blue, while one match ended with no result. With an impressive record of success, Australia is poised to continue their dominance in the upcoming matches.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland/Darcie Brown
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar have been struck down with illness ahead of the semifinal. The ICC confirmed prior to the match on Thursday that Vastrakar has been replaced by Sneh Rana in the India squad, while the Indian skipper and top order swashbuckling batter, Harmanpreet, remains a doubt right up until the eleventh hour of the match.
Welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup semifinal match between India Women and Australia Women, taking place at Newlands, Cape Town. The match will commence at 6:30 pm, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior. Don't miss out on the thrilling action as these two teams battle it out for the coveted title!
