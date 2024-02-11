IND vs AUS Highlights, U19 World Cup Final: Australia defeated India by 79 runs.

A new chapter was added to the script of Australia's triumph over India in the ICC World Cup finals when they clinched the Under-19 title with a resounding 79-run victory on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the Aussies posted an impressive total of 253 for seven, leaving India with the daunting task of achieving the highest chase in a youth World Cup summit clash.

However, Uday Saharan's team faltered at the final hurdle, crumbling to a mere 174 all out, as the relentless Australian bowlers, led by the fiery Mahli Beardman (3/15) and the cunning off-spinner Raf MacMillan (3/43), left them no room to breathe. This victory not only marked Australia's fourth U19 title, but also served as redemption for their previous losses to India in the title matches of 2012 and 2018, erasing the bitter memories of those defeats.