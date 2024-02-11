CRICKET
IND vs AUS Highlights, U19 World Cup Final: Australia defeated India by 79 runs.
A new chapter was added to the script of Australia's triumph over India in the ICC World Cup finals when they clinched the Under-19 title with a resounding 79-run victory on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the Aussies posted an impressive total of 253 for seven, leaving India with the daunting task of achieving the highest chase in a youth World Cup summit clash.
However, Uday Saharan's team faltered at the final hurdle, crumbling to a mere 174 all out, as the relentless Australian bowlers, led by the fiery Mahli Beardman (3/15) and the cunning off-spinner Raf MacMillan (3/43), left them no room to breathe. This victory not only marked Australia's fourth U19 title, but also served as redemption for their previous losses to India in the title matches of 2012 and 2018, erasing the bitter memories of those defeats.
There has been a change in the bowling attack as Tom Straker replaces Charlie Anderson. Musheer skillfully pushes the ball towards mid-wicket and swiftly takes off for a single. The Australians are overjoyed as a direct hit is made at the non-striker's end. The decision is referred to the third umpire as it appears to be a close call. Musheer, feeling disheartened, begins to walk off the field, but wait! The replay reveals that he managed to reach his crease just in the nick of time.
Charlie Anderson now with the ball. Arshin Kulkarni on strike now. Swing on offer here for Anderson. The Indian openers are struggling to get going. Fourth ball of the over. Arshin taps one to short mid on and gather a tight single. First run on the board for India. Anderson goes leg side and it clips off Adarsh’s pads before being gathered by the keeper. No wide given.
Sharp start from Vidler. Offers no width to Adarsh. Defends the first ball and leaves the next two. Steep bounce on offer at Benoni. Close to the stumps for the fourth ball. Grounded down by Adarsh. Soild defence from the left-hander. Maiden over to start with.
Naman Tiwari will bowl the final over of this innings. Tiwari to Peake, no run as Peake swings hard but misses to get any connection. Peake hits the second delivery with equal power but the slower ball could only manage a single. Straker holes out a single to deep backward point so only three runs from first three deliveries. Peake shuffles across but Tiwari follows him outside offside. Again a single. Straker returns the strike to Peake, who will face the final delivery. Tiwari to Peake, FOUR! Full length, onto the middle but Peake digs deep to find a connection and hits it to sweeper cover as Australia finishes with a fighting total of 253/7 in 50 overs.
Raj Limbani is brought back into the attack. He and Nama Tiwari have three each in their kitty. Can India stop Australia under 250? Limbani is limping and it seems he is struggling with his hamstring after bowling three deliveries in this over. A stoppage in the live action as he needs medical attention.
Okay, so Limbani is on his feet now and looks fine to complete this over. Only three runs from this over.
Musheer Khan is back into the attack. Khan to MacMillan, OUT! Musheer uses the angle from around the wicket to cramp the batter and MacMillan gives a simple regulation catch back to the bowler. Australia is six down now! Just a three as India continues to tighten its grip on Australia.
OUT! Change of bowling works for India! Naman Tiwari gets the big wicket of Australia captain Hugh Weibgen as he missed his half-century. Good move by the Indian skipper to bring pace back into the attack. Weibgen looked to play over point but hit it straight in the hands of the fielder.
Naman Tiwari comes from the other end. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! Lucky boundary for Dixon who edges the out swinging delivery which runs through the slip cordon to the third man. Tiwari to Dixon, SIX! This time no luck but pure class from Dixon. He goes to backfoot and swings hard to dispatch the ball over deep square leg for a back-to-back boundary. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! This is good from Dixon who drives past mid-on this time to put more pressure on the bowler. WIDE! Tiwari is losing his momentum as he errors in his line. Two dots to end the over.
Raj Limbani starts from over the wicket to the left-hander Dixon. He keeps the first ball onto the pads and gets slight movement off the air as Dixon gets off the mark with a single. Limbani continues with over the wicket to Sam Konstas. Limbani to Konstas, beaten! He extracts the bounce to catch the batter off guard. A brilliant first over from Limbani who ends the over with five dot deliveries.
India- Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
Australia- Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Charlie Anderson, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
The Uday Saharan and Co are in search of India's sixth title at the Under-19 World Cup, when they take on Australia in the summit clash. Notably, India are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Australia, with three titles, are the second best team on the list.
