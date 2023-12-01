India vs Australia 4th T20I: Catch all the Highlights, updates and score of IND vs AUS match in Raipur.

Spinners Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi played a pivotal role in securing a resounding 20-run victory for India. Their exceptional performance complemented the contributions of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who set up a challenging target of 175 runs for Australia to chase in the thrilling match held in Raipur.

India displayed their batting prowess, scoring 174 runs with 9 wickets down in their allotted 20 overs. The Indian bowlers then showcased their skill and determination, restricting Australia to a total of 154 runs with 7 wickets lost.

This remarkable triumph not only sealed the series victory for India but also established an insurmountable 3-1 lead, leaving Australia with only one match remaining to salvage their pride.