HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: All eyes on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as Team India take on world champions

IND vs AUS 1st Live Cricket Score: Catch all the live and latest updates from the first One Day International between India and Australia, being played in Perth. The major focus of the game will be the returning Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 08:24 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: All eyes on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as Team India take on world champions
IND vs AUS 1st ODI is being played in Perth
India vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Score: Shubman Gill-led Team India are all set to take on the world champions, Australia, in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series. This will be the first time the Men in Blue will be playing a One-Day International (ODI) series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, replacing Rohit Sharma. Not only this, the Perth ODI will also mark the return of Virat Kohli to an international game after the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was won by India earlier this year.

On the other hand, Australia will be entering the Optus Stadium on Sunday, October 19, without their star skipper, Pat Cummins. Mitchell Marsh will be leading the side in the series. Apart from Pat, Cameron Green has been ruled out of the serie and key names like Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, and Adam Zampa are unavailable for the opener. So, sstay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the 1st ODI of the series between India and Australia.

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Oct 2025, 08:22 AM

    IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: Kohli to script history

    Virat Kohli is just 49 runs away from scoring 2,500 runs against Australia. He also has an over 51 run average in ODIs in Australia. Will he be able to touch the coveted mark? Find it out with us at this space.

