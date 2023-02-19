IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: India trounced Australia by six wickets in the second Test, securing an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

India trounced Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test, securing an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. With a target of 115 to reach in the fourth innings, India achieved victory with ease, thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 31. KS Bharat was the batter on the other end, who finished at 23 off 22 balls.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to devastating effect, with Jadeja taking seven wickets and Ashwin three, as India bowled out Australia for just 113 runs. Later that day, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the fastest batsman to score 25,000 international runs.

Given that Australia had scored 263 runs in their first innings, taking a one-run first-innings lead, India were presented with a 115-run target to win the fourth innings of the match. With the pressure of the match on their shoulders, India had to dig deep to secure a victory and prove their mettle.

Check Highlights from India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3 here: