CRICKET
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: India trounced Australia by six wickets in the second Test, securing an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
India trounced Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test, securing an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. With a target of 115 to reach in the fourth innings, India achieved victory with ease, thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 31. KS Bharat was the batter on the other end, who finished at 23 off 22 balls.
Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to devastating effect, with Jadeja taking seven wickets and Ashwin three, as India bowled out Australia for just 113 runs. Later that day, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the fastest batsman to score 25,000 international runs.
Given that Australia had scored 263 runs in their first innings, taking a one-run first-innings lead, India were presented with a 115-run target to win the fourth innings of the match. With the pressure of the match on their shoulders, India had to dig deep to secure a victory and prove their mettle.
Check Highlights from India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3 here:
That's all we have for you from this thrilling Test match. India have had a memorable series so far, not only taking a commanding 2-0 series lead, but also successfully defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. There will be a brief respite before the third Test commences in Indore on 1 March, and we will be back with LIVE coverage of the action.
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test live, Day 3 Score:
In his th Test, @cheteshwar1 finishes off the chase in style #TeamIndia secure a -wicket victory in the second #INDvAUS Test here in Delhi— BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Scorecard https://t.co/hQpFkyZGW8@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Ebpi7zbPD0
Cheteshwar Pujara, in his 100th Test match, sealed the victory for Team India with a boundary chipped over mid-wicket. India not only triumphed by six wickets, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
India 118/4 (26.4)
Cheteshwar Pujara 27(70)
KS Bharat 23(22)
Last wicket Shreyas Iyer 12(10)
Shreyas Iyer departs in a flurry of disappointment! He is caught by Todd Murphy at deep midwicket, off the bowling of Nathan Lyons. The crowd watches in stunned silence as the batsman trudges off the field, his hopes of a big score dashed by the precision of Lyons' delivery.
India 89/4 (22)
Cheteshwar Pujara 24(66)
KS Bharat 1(2)
Last wicket Shreyas Iyer 12(10)
Todd Murphy strikes gold, dismissing Virat Kohli with a masterful delivery! The Indian captain is stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, marking the first time Kohli has been stumped in his illustrious Test career.
India 70/3 (19)
Cheteshwar Pujara 17(58)
Shreyas Iyer 1(2)
Last wicket Virat Kohli 20(31)
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Congratulations @imVkohli on reaching international runs in international cricket!
Simply sensational #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Ka4XklrKNA
Lyon bowls again, and Kohli collects another boundary, flicking it behind square on the on-side and beating the two fielders inside the ring to secure four runs. India now needs less than 50 runs to win, 46 to be exact, bringing them ever closer to victory.
India 69/2 (16)
Cheteshwar Pujara 17(50)
Virat Kohli 20(23)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 31(20)
Todd Murphy continues his appeal for a caught behind against Kohli in the fifth ball of the over, but it is ultimately turned down. Kohli pushes forward, playing for the turn, but is beaten on the outside edge.
India 64/2 (14)
Cheteshwar Pujara 17(44)
Virat Kohli 15(17)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 31(20)
Virat Kohli strides forward and sends Nathan Lyon's delivery soaring over the boundary with a powerful strike. The former Indian captain has now become the fastest to reach 25,000 international runs in terms of matches played
India 56/2 (12)
Cheteshwar Pujara 13(37)
Virat Kohli 11(12)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 31(20)
Rohit Sharma falls victim to a run-out, sacrificing himself for the team. He comes to a standstill in the middle of the pitch while attempting to make it to the second run, while Pujara continues to sprint towards the non-strikers end. In a selfless act of sportsmanship, Rohit Sharma gives up his wicket for the greater good of the team.
India 39/2 (7)
Cheteshwar Pujara 7(18)
Virat Kohli 0(1)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 31(20)
Nathan Lyon strides into the attack. An expensive over yields 12 runs, including a four and a six. India now needs just 84 more runs to clinch the victory.
India 31/1 (6)
Cheteshwar Pujara 6(16)
Rohit Sharma 24(17)
Last wicket KL Rahul 1(3)
Play is all set to resume after the lunch break, with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara striding out to the middle. Matt Kuhnemann takes the ball, and Pujara immediately makes his mark, smashing a boundary to the long-on fence. With just 96 runs needed to win, the game is now tantalizingly close to its conclusion.
India 19/1 (5)
Cheteshwar Pujara 5(15)
Rohit Sharma 13(12)
Last wicket KL Rahul 1(3)
What a dramatic session this has been! Australia suffered a catastrophic collapse from 61/1 to 113, only to be followed by an early strike from Lyon in India's chase, removing KL Rahul. India are now 14/1, with Rohit Sharma (12*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1*) still standing strong. India need to score a further 101 runs to secure victory in this thrilling contest.
India 14/1 (4)
Cheteshwar Pujara 1(10)
Rohit Sharma 12(11)
Last wicket KL Rahul 1(3)
India has suffered an early setback as KL Rahul's poor batting form continues, as he was caught by Alex Carey behind the stumps. Rahul's struggles at the crease have been a source of frustration for the Indian team, and this latest dismissal will only add to their woes.
India 6/1 (2)
Cheteshwar Pujara 0(5)
Rohit Sharma 5(4)
Last wicket KL Rahul 1(3)
India require 115 runs to secure victory and, judging by the current state of play, this could be the final day of the Test match, with the home side in a prime position to take a 2-0 series lead. Australia's sweep shots proved to be their undoing, as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to take nine wickets.
A seven-wicket haul for Ravindra Jadeja, culminating in the dismissal of Matthew Kuhnemann, saw Australia collapse to nine wickets for just 53 runs, a testament to the potency of India's spin duo of Jadeja and Ashwin.
Australia 113/10 (31.1)
Todd Murphy 3(14)
Last Wicket- Matthew Kuhnemann 0(2)
Another one bites the dust. Alex Carey was clean-bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, who notched up his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test series.
Australia 111/8 (28)
Nathan Lyon 8(17)
Todd Murphy 1(1)
Last Wicket- Alex Carey 7(10)
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test live, Day 3 Score:
Two in Two for @imjadeja— BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Peter and Handscomb and Pat Cummins depart for a duck.
Live - https://t.co/1DAFKevk9X #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/UFREN8LN2Y
Pat Cummins has departed, leaving Australia in a nightmarish situation in Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja has taken his third wicket, further compounding the woes of the Australian side.
Australia 95/7 (24)
Nathan Lyon 0(4)
Alex Carey 0(0)
Last Wicket- Pat Cummins 0(1)
Handscomb is the most recent to depart. He was snared by Virat Kohli at slip after attempting to drive, but the spin caused the ball to take the outside edge and fly straight to Kohli.
Australia 95/6 (23.1)
Pat Cummins 0(0)
Alex Carey 0(0)
Last Wicket- Peter Handscomb 0(3)
Ashwin snags his second wicket of the day, sending Steve Smith packing. Australia loses another key player, and Smith's veteran presence could have been invaluable in this situation. Smith challenges the LBW decision, but to no avail. He attempts a sweep, but the ball is in line and the umpire's call is leg stump.
Australia 85/3 (19)
Marnus Labuschagne 27(36)
Matt Renshaw 0(0)
Last Wicket- Steve Smith 9(19)
Ravindra Jadeja opens the bowling from the other end, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease. Smith is yet to get off the mark, as Jadeja has started strongly, conceding just one run from his first over of the day.
Australia 66/2 (14)
Marnus Labuschagne 17(21)
Steve Smith 0(4)
Last Wicket- Travis Head 43(46)
Ashwin strikes early on Day Three, removing Travis Head for 43 with a catch behind the stumps by KS Bharat. This is not the start Australia had hoped for today.
Australia 65/2 (13)
Marnus Labuschagne 16(19)
Steve Smith (0)
Last Wicket- Travis Head 43(46)
The morning session will be critical for both sides as the match appears to be evenly poised at the moment. Australia have a lead of 62 runs and will be aiming to add at least another 200 runs to make the task of the hosts more challenging. 262 may seem like a modest target, but it will be a daunting task on this Kotla track, which has been favoring the spinners.
India, on the other hand, will be hoping to wrap up the Australian innings as quickly as possible.
Mohammed Shami was the standout performer for India in the first innings, scalping four wickets to become the leading wicket-taker from the Indian camp. He will be a key figure in the morning session, and Mohammed Siraj will join him in the attack.
India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been lethal from both ends, and the management will be hoping for a similar show from them. They picked up three wickets apiece in the first innings and have already accounted for a combined total of 11 wickets in the series thus far.
Ravindra Jadeja gets the breakthrough for #TeamIndia as Pat Cummins is given out LBW!— BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023
Live - https://t.co/1DAFKevk9X #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/1I5qZceNOd
On the opening day of the Test, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They put on a stellar performance, amassing 263 runs on the board.
The first session of Day 2 belonged to Australia, as Nathan Lyon tore through the Indian top-order. However, a determined display by R Ashwin and Axar Patel brought India back into the game, as Australia bowled out the Indian innings for 262, giving them a slender lead of 1 run.
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the second India vs Australia Test in New Delhi! Australia will resume their second innings from the overnight score of 61/1, with a lead of 62 runs. Keep up with us for all the latest updates from the match as the two teams battle it out for the win!
Retired IPS officer Acharya Kishore Kunal passes away in Patna: Who was he?
On Twinkle Khanna's birthday, Akshay Kumar drops hilarious birthday wish: 'What everyone thinks my wife...'
Anurag Kashyap wanted this star in Gangs of Wasseypur, director 'couldn't afford' him because he had habit of...
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma loses cool after Yashasvi Jaiswal drops Marnus Labuschagne's catch on Day 4 - Watch
Donald Trump sides with Elon Musk on H-1B visa debate: Here's what it means
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in Melbourne, breaks Kapil Dev's record to become....
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Session 2 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's 4-fer puts India in command, Australia 135/6 at tea
Made in $2 million, world's most profitable film of 2024, bigger hit than Pushpa 2, it has no stars, still earned..
Lion kisses girl in viral video, netizens shower love, say “love is the answer”
Watch: Chilling video shows exact moment when South Korean aircraft crashed
Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel recalls improvising scene that moved Kiran Rao and left everyone in tears
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance acquires this company for Rs 375 crore, it is...
Puma takes a cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar over questioning Nitish Reddy's spot in India's playing XI
Amitabh Bachchan recalls being treated badly by security, says even 'Shah Rukh Khan had similar experience'
India's worst film had 30 kissing scenes, couldn't recover 50% of budget, actress left Bollywood, it's not Murder, but..
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Session 1 highlights: Nitish Kumar Reddy century takes India to 369, Australia 53/2 at lunch
Baby John star Keerthy Suresh gets miffed at paparazzi's 'Dosa' jibe, shuts them down with sass; watch viral video
Who is Honey Singh's ex-wife Shalini Talwar? Has worked with THIS big actor, accused star rapper of domestic violence
'I have been closely interacting with D Gukesh for a few years now,' says PM Modi
South Korea: Over 60 dead as plane with 181 on board crashes after driving off runway at Muan Airport
Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious 'pant phatt gaya' banter with paps wins internet, netizens say 'no celeb attitude'
Baby John vs Max vs Pushpa 2 vs Mufasa box office
Radhika Merchant ditches fancy clothes for a classy pyjama and it's fabulous
Anupriya Goenka talks about her show Khoj, reveals why she isn't a part of War 2: 'They weren't able to...' | Exclusive
Meet Rishab Ostwal, who bagged AIR one in CA final exam, his score was...; know his preparation strategy and more
Little girl's electrifying dance on 'Sadi Gali' captures hearts online, WATCH viral video
Video of deer knocking over little kid at park goes viral, netizens say 'dumb parenting'
Happy New Year 2025: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with friends, family
Meet IIT alumni, who left high-paying job at Samsung, cracked UPSC exam, now posted as...
Noel Tata challenges Mukesh Ambani weeks after Ratan Tata's death as company launches new brand in market, it is...
Meet actor who once gave 37 retakes for kissing scene, claimed actress made 'mistake intentionally', he is...
DNA TV Show: Tug of war between ruling party, opposition over Dr Manmohan Singh's cremation at Delhi's Nigam Bodh
Manoj Bajpayee wraps up filming of The Family Man Season 3
Baby John box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan film fails to gain momentum on Saturday, earns just Rs...
These diseases are likely to be the biggest emerging threats in 2025
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra shuts down Vivian Dsena, says 'yeh show ka laadla hai lekin...'
'Strict action shall be taken...': Delhi police release advisory for New Year's Eve, check all details here
Alisha Parveen makes shocking accusation against Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa makers: 'Raaton raat...'
This woman claims to earn over Rs 5 crore for being 'professional spoiled brat, netizens say 'I want this life'
Special prayers held in Bhutan for former PM Manmohan Singh, king attends funeral
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Melbourne weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 of Boxing Day Test?
'Russian air defense was repelling Ukrainian drones': Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan counterpart over plane crash
Govt may provide tax relief up to THIS salary slab in this union budget, check details here
Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy gets emotional on meeting family after remarkable century against Australia
Here's why you shouldn't wear shorts on flights
'There has to be dignity in death': BJP hits back at Congress's allegations over Manmohan Singh's cremation
Salman Khan has just one dialogue in Sikander teaser and that is...
One labourer killed, another injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car, probe underway
'Sacrifice a lesser or a smaller name': Rohit Sharma criticised for unfair treatment of KL Rahul in Boxing Day Test
Does Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, owns Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink, which is world's most expensive phone?
'Impressed me from the 1st Test': Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Nitish Reddy after Boxing Day Test brilliance
'Government insulted Manmohan Singh by organising his last rites on Nigam Bodh Ghat': LoP Rahul Gandhi slams NDA
Hansal Mehta slams Anupam Kher for calling him 'hypocrite' over Manmohan Singh's biopic The Accidental Prime Minister
'Many people say Adani Group only works in BJP-ruled states...': Gautam Adani dismisses claims of political favouritism
This is how Amazon crushed dream of Indian entrepreneur who once earned Rs 2000000 daily, now earns Rs 0 due to...
Bangladesh frees ex-minister who funded POK terrorists against India
Sona Mohapatra says Aishwarya Rai 'toned down' after she entered Bollywood: 'The industry compels her to not...'
'Happy Birthday Bhai': Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host Salman Khan's birthday in star-studded event, WATCH viral video
New Year: Mouthwatering snacks for your New Year 2025 party
Sikandar teaser: Salman Khan kills villains with rifle and his ultimate swag, fans say 'Baap of Bollywood is back'
'NDA government created unnecessary controversy over Manmohan Singh's cremation, memorial', alleges Ashok Gehlot
Meet India's first lady doctor, who was denied admission in colleges, fought legal battles, she was...
Viral video: Groom's father showers millions in cash over bride's house in Pakistan, watch
Elon Musk again comes in support of Sriram Krishnan after racist pic shows him as butter chicken
Meet man whose father is Pakistan's richest person, has huge social media fan base, not richer than Akash Ambani, he is
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur bookmarks 'crazy, hazy' moments from 2024 with cryptic note
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh blushes after Salman mentions Shalin Bhanot as her rumoured boyfriend, #AviSha fans shocked
Why Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani often wears green gemstone? Reason is...
AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton's BIG warning, claims technology may wipe out humanity in the next...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani consume milk of this cow breed, it drinks RO water, rests on special mattress, it is...
Months after Ratan Tata's death, Tata Group enters ethnic wear market with its new brand, it is...
Ram Charan's fan writes 'RIP letter' threatening makers to release Game Changer trailer within...
Wamiqa Gabbi 'uncanny resemblance' with Aishwarya Rai sparks online debate: 'She is far better than...'
“Congress didn’t even bother to...,” Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter condemns Congress after its request for Manmohan Singh’
Wild buffalo overpowers 'king of jungle' in intense face-off, netizens react to shocking video
Uorfi Javed walks out of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent over contestant's question about her...
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 highlights: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with maiden Test century at MCG, India 358/9 at stumps
BIG blow to Anil Ambani, Reliance Infrastructure receives notice from Axis, IDFC First Bank for...
Dhirubhai Ambani’s Birthday: This was Mukesh Ambani’s father’s favourite car who’s now owned by...
Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy's father gets emotional as son slams maiden Test century in Melbourne
Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara's face revealed as Natasha Dalal holds her close at airport: Watch viral video
Baby John vs Max vs Pushpa 2 vs Lion King Mufasa box office collections
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy slams maiden Test century against Australia at MCG
IIM graduate drives cab home as driver sleeps, shares humorous 3 am incident in viral post, WATCH
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu revives Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek debate: 'If you look at Japan, South Korea, China...'
Russia targets Santa Claus in viral Christmas video, declares ‘no foreigners in our...’
Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania makes BIG claim, clarifies her relationship with Rohit Nigam, says...
Meet first south Indian actress to deliver Rs 1000 crore film, allegedly dated 5 men, unmarried at 43, she is...
'Stupid, stupid, stupid': Super angry Sunil Gavaskar blasts Rishabh Pant for careless shot, suggests he should go to...
Rashmika Mandanna was 'uncomfortable' while shooting Pushpa 2 hot song with Allu Arjun, says 'I'm here...'
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Session 2 highlights: Nitish Kumar Reddy nears maiden ton, India 326/7 at tea
OG Maco, rapper behind 'U Guessed It' dies at 32; confirms family
Who is Raunak Sadhwani? Indian grandmaster who stunned Alireza Firouzja at World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
In a First, Israel uses US anti-missile THAAD system to counter attacks from Yemen
IND vs AUS: Nitish Reddy celebrates maiden Test fifty at MCG with signature Pushpa move - Watch
Meet actress who became overnight sensation with debut, was dating rich star kid, then disappeared for 3 years, she is..
Who are ex-PM Manmohan Singh's daughters? Check their profession and achievements
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Telugu filmmaker slams Allu Arjun, tells actors to stop acting like Gods: 'It is unacceptable'
Jigra director Vasan Bala makes BIG comment on Alia Bhatt, says after working with actress, makers will suffer from...
MP: Man caught travelling over 250 km hiding under a train, video goes viral