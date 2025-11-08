IND VS AUS 5th T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav loses Toss again, Australia to bowl first against India

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Scorecard: Catch all the live and latest updates from the 5th and final T20I match between India and Australia, which is scheduled to be played at the Gabba.

India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be locking horns with Australia at the iconic Gabba in the 5th and final T20I game in the 5-match series. Currently, the Men in Blue are leading the series 2-1 and will look to clinch the series with another win at the iconic venue in Brisbane. The game will also mark the end of the Australian tour and the next challenge will be South Africa at home, starting with a Test match on November 14. Coming back to the T20I series, India was trailing behind in the 5-match series after the first two games. However, Team India turned things around from the third match in Hobart. To catch all the live and latest updates from the upcoming match, stay tuned to this space.