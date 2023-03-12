IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Kohli’s nears 28th century as IND eye quick runs to force result

On Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, India put on a spectacular display of cricket against Australia. Shubman Gill shone brightly with a stunning century, his second in Test cricket, scoring an impressive 128 runs. He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who contributed 42 runs, and Rohit Sharma, who added 35 runs to the scoreboard.
But the fireworks didn't stop there. Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, also made his presence felt with an unbeaten fifty, taking India's total to 289/3 at stumps.
Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann halted India's flying start by dismissing India's captain, Rohit Sharma, on Day 3's morning session, when Sharma was on 34. On Friday, India ensured that they ended Day 2 without losing a wicket, after successfully skittling out Australia for 480 in the first innings of the game.
Matthew Kuhnemann's dismissal of Rohit Sharma was a significant setback for India, as Sharma was in good form and had the potential to score big. However, Kuhnemann's skillful bowling proved too much for Sharma, and he was forced to return to the pavilion.
Despite this early setback, India managed to regroup and put up a solid performance on Day 2. They bowled out Australia for 480, and then batted with great determination and skill to end the day without losing a wicket.
India heads to lunch with a score of 362/4, still trailing Australia by 118 runs with six wickets remaining.
IND 362/4 (131)
Virat Kohli 88(220)
KS Bharat 25(70)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 28(84)
Kohli has just scored a double run off Kuhnemann, bringing the hosts' total to 350. He skillfully maneuvered the ball behind square on the leg side.
IND 353/4 (129)
Virat Kohli 85(211)
KS Bharat 23(67)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 28(84)
Another solid 50-run partnership for #TeamIndia between @imVkohli & @KonaBharat— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2023
Live - https://t.co/KjJudHvwii #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Pduc7kDZos
During Kuhnemann's over, the batsmen managed to score a double and a single. It's worth noting that there has only been one six hit since Jadeja's departure, and no fours.
IND 341/4 (125)
Virat Kohli 79(202)
KS Bharat 18(52)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 28(84)
Lyon remains a formidable challenge for the Indian batters, as evidenced by Kohli's meager five-run score in the last 10 overs. This speaks volumes about the Aussies' ability to limit the flow of runs.
IND 319/4 (112)
Virat Kohli 69(167)
KS Bharat 7(9)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 28(84)
There was a bit of confusion in the middle as Bharat refused to take a single, leaving Kohli visibly displeased. However, Kohli managed to secure a single off the final ball, ensuring that he will remain the one facing the next delivery.
IND 311/4 (109)
Virat Kohli 68(157)
KS Bharat 1(1)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 28(84)
Jadeja advanced down the track and attempted to play the ball across, but unfortunately, he hit it straight to Khawaja at mid-on.
IND 309/4 (107)
Virat Kohli 67(146)
KS Bharat 0(0)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 28(84)
The first boundary of the day has been scored by Jadeja, who expertly cut the outside off delivery at a very late moment, earning all four runs this time.
IND 297/3 (101)
Virat Kohli 62 (131)
Ravindra Jadeja 21(63)
After 17 overs, Starc has yet to take any wickets but has managed to secure two maidens. On the other hand, Cameron Green has conceded 45 runs in 10 overs without any maidens. Lyon, however, has been able to bag a dismissal in 37 overs, with four maidens. Matthew Kuhnemann has taken a wicket in 13 overs, conceding 43 runs, while Murphy has also taken a dismissal in 22 overs, conceding 45 runs.
Gill achieved his second Test century by hitting 128 runs off 235 balls. His impressive performance included 12 fours and a six.
"It feels great to score a hundred here. This is my IPL home ground and glad to get some runs here. The pitch was pretty good to bat on. Anything happening off the pitch was off the rough area. I was looking to pick singles whenever possible," Gill said after match.
On the third day of the match, Kohli achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fifth Indian batter to reach the 4000-run mark in Tests, on Indian soil. Additionally, he also scored a Test half-century after a long wait of 14 matches, with his last fifty coming against South Africa in January 2022. As a former captain, Kohli is determined to score his 28th Test ton and put pressure on the Australian team.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for some exhilarating cricket action!