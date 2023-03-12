IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Kohli’s nears 28th century as IND eye quick runs to force result

IND vs AUS 4th Test, DAY 4 LIVE Score and Updates

On Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, India put on a spectacular display of cricket against Australia. Shubman Gill shone brightly with a stunning century, his second in Test cricket, scoring an impressive 128 runs. He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who contributed 42 runs, and Rohit Sharma, who added 35 runs to the scoreboard.

But the fireworks didn't stop there. Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, also made his presence felt with an unbeaten fifty, taking India's total to 289/3 at stumps.

Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann halted India's flying start by dismissing India's captain, Rohit Sharma, on Day 3's morning session, when Sharma was on 34. On Friday, India ensured that they ended Day 2 without losing a wicket, after successfully skittling out Australia for 480 in the first innings of the game.

Matthew Kuhnemann's dismissal of Rohit Sharma was a significant setback for India, as Sharma was in good form and had the potential to score big. However, Kuhnemann's skillful bowling proved too much for Sharma, and he was forced to return to the pavilion.

Despite this early setback, India managed to regroup and put up a solid performance on Day 2. They bowled out Australia for 480, and then batted with great determination and skill to end the day without losing a wicket.

Check all the live latest updates and live score from Day 4 here: