IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score: Onus on Rohit, Gill as India chase uphill task

IND vs AUS 4th Test, DAY 3 LIVE Score and Updates

An exhilarating day of Test cricket awaits fans, with all eyes on India's top-order. They face a daunting challenge ahead, and the pressure is on to perform at their best. The team's success will depend heavily on the performance of their top-order, making this a crucial moment in the match.

The Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, will resume their first innings in Ahmedabad alongside teammate Shubman Gill. The team will start from an overnight score of 36/0, but they face a daunting task as they trail their opponents by a significant 444 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to make some quick strikes and put India on the defensive from the very beginning. The team has only included one fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, so it will be essential for Cameron Green to step up and perform as he did with the bat. Additionally, Nathan Lyon, who was instrumental in the Indore match, will be hoping to replicate his success.

Check all the latest updates and live score from Day 3 here: