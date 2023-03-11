IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score: Onus on Rohit, Gill as India chase uphill task

An exhilarating day of Test cricket awaits fans, with all eyes on India's top-order. They face a daunting challenge ahead, and the pressure is on to perform at their best. The team's success will depend heavily on the performance of their top-order, making this a crucial moment in the match.
The Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, will resume their first innings in Ahmedabad alongside teammate Shubman Gill. The team will start from an overnight score of 36/0, but they face a daunting task as they trail their opponents by a significant 444 runs.
Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to make some quick strikes and put India on the defensive from the very beginning. The team has only included one fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, so it will be essential for Cameron Green to step up and perform as he did with the bat. Additionally, Nathan Lyon, who was instrumental in the Indore match, will be hoping to replicate his success.
"You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty. It does feel good as you end up with a good bag of wickets, even if you don’t bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and also a bit happier," said Ashwin after taking 6-wicket haul.
On the morning of Day 2, Khawaja picked up right where he left off and eventually reached an impressive 150 runs. As he played his 393rd ball of the innings, Khawaja cemented his place in the record books. The 36-year-old batter now holds the record for the most balls faced in a single innings by an Australian batter on Indian soil, surpassing former Australian batter Graham Yallop's feat in 1979 during a Test at the Eden Gardens.
India will be seeking to make amends in the match, and fortunately, the wicket is still in good condition for batting. With a strong top-order, India will need to start firing on all cylinders to secure a victory. Meanwhile, Australia currently holds the advantage in the match, and all eyes will be on Smith's captaincy to see if he can maintain their lead.
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the final Test between India and Australia, which is currently underway in Ahmedabad. Keep an eye out for some entertaining cricket!