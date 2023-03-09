Search icon
LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Australia to bat first, Shami replaces Siraj

India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test, DAY 1 LIVE Score and Updates
IND vs AUS 4th Test, DAY 1 LIVE Score and Updates

The Indian team is all set to take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday, March 9th. While India had a strong start in the first two Tests of the series, Australia made a comeback with a resounding victory in the third Test in Indore. This win secured Australia's spot in the WTC final, while India must win this final Test if they hope to qualify for the WTC finals.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, with its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class infrastructure, is the perfect venue for this high-stakes match. The Indian team, led by their captain Rohit Sharma, is determined to put up a strong performance and clinch the victory that they need to secure their place in the WTC finals.

The Australian team, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their momentum from the previous Test and finish the series on a high note. With both teams evenly matched, this final Test promises to be a thrilling and closely contested battle.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test here:

LIVE Blog
09 Mar 2023
09:00 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: Australia to bat first

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

08:53 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1:

08:52 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: BCCI secretary Jay Shah felicitated Indian PM

 

08:35 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese are on the field

08:14 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1:

08:07 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: All eyes on Kohli

Virat Kohli has been struggling to perform well in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has only managed to score a total of 111 runs from five innings, which is a disappointing performance for a player of his caliber. To make matters worse, Kohli has now gone 15 Test innings without scoring a half-century, which is a significant concern for the Indian team.

08:03 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: 

Srikar Bharat has been a commendable replacement for Rishabh Pant, who unfortunately suffered an injury. Bharat has demonstrated exceptional skills behind the stumps, but his batting performance has been lackluster, with a meager 57 runs at an average of 14.25 throughout the series.

“Speaking about Pant, it’s a big miss. We all know what he can do with the bat, and also the keeping, the last couple of years he’s kept well for us on turning pitches,” Rohit said at the press conference.

07:50 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: WTC Final scenario

Even if India loses in Ahmedabad, they will still retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, their chances of securing a spot in the prestigious World Test Championships final may be at risk. 

On the other hand, Australia has already secured their ticket to the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021-23, thanks to their impressive win at Indore. The final is set to take place at the Oval from June 7. 

For India to make it to the World Test Championship final, they must win the final Test in Ahmedabad. However, if Australia wins, it would open the door for Sri Lanka to potentially steal a place in the final. This would require Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand 2-0 in the series in New Zealand. 

07:49 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris

07:49 AM

IND vs AUS Live, 4th Test Day 1: Hello and Welcome!

India currently holds a 2-1 lead in the series, having won the matches in Nagpur and Delhi. However, Australia managed to pull one back in Nagpur, securing their spot in the WTC Final. 

For India, a win in this final Test would guarantee their place in the final for the second year in a row. Needless to say, there is a lot at stake for both teams, and this match promises to be an exciting and intense battle. 

So, buckle up and get ready for some thrilling cricket action as India and Australia go head-to-head in this crucial match.

