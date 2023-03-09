LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Australia to bat first, Shami replaces Siraj

IND vs AUS 4th Test, DAY 1 LIVE Score and Updates

The Indian team is all set to take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday, March 9th. While India had a strong start in the first two Tests of the series, Australia made a comeback with a resounding victory in the third Test in Indore. This win secured Australia's spot in the WTC final, while India must win this final Test if they hope to qualify for the WTC finals.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, with its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class infrastructure, is the perfect venue for this high-stakes match. The Indian team, led by their captain Rohit Sharma, is determined to put up a strong performance and clinch the victory that they need to secure their place in the WTC finals.

The Australian team, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their momentum from the previous Test and finish the series on a high note. With both teams evenly matched, this final Test promises to be a thrilling and closely contested battle.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test here: