IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Travis Head's counter-attack puts Australia on top

Nathan Lyon bowled a masterful performance on Thursday, snaring eight wickets as India were skittled for 163 in 60.3 overs during the second innings of the third Test against Australia. With a mere 76 runs required for the hosts to secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India are staring down the barrel of a hefty defeat.
Nathan Lyon weaved a web of destruction around the Indian batters, returning figures of 23.3-1-64-8. Cheteshwar Pujara displayed admirable resilience, but his 59-run knock was cut short when Steve Smith took a spectacular catch at leg slip off the bowling of Lyon, effectively ending India's hopes of a successful resistance.
Umesh Yadav's stay at the crease was short-lived, as he was caught by Cameron Green in the deep for a duck, leaving India's batting lineup in disarray. India have taken a commanding lead in the series, having won in Nagpur and New Delhi, and are now two games ahead.
India has been unable to stem the tide of runs in the last few overs. Both Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne have begun to play their shots with abandon, propelling Australia past the fifty-run mark in the fifteenth over.
Travis Head launched an assault on Ashwin, smashing two boundaries in quick succession. He stepped out to take a four over mid-on, followed by a powerful six over long-on, racking up a total of 13 runs off the over.
Labuschagne has looked impressive with his front-foot defense against both Ashwin and Jadeja. On the back foot, he notably missed a ball from Jadeja that turned sharply away. He managed to score a single off Jadeja's fourth over.
Labuschagne and Head must see out the next few overs in order to settle in at the crease and regain control of the pursuit.
Only the second ball and Ashwin strikes for India - what a fantastic start to the day! India is ready to take on the challenge and make their mark!
The lowest target ever defended in Test cricket is 85, which was achieved by Australia in 1882 against England in a one-off Test at The Oval. The Aussies managed to restrict England to a mere 77 runs, making it one of the most remarkable defensive performances in the history of the game.
Australia need 76 runs to win on Day 3, which would be a relatively straightforward task on most other tracks, but the Indian spinners will ensure that it is not a cakewalk for the opposition. We can see both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja leading the attack with their formidable spin bowling.
“I know it is not enough but still there is a chance (to win),” Pujara said.
During India's second innings on day two, skipper Rohit Sharma was caught on camera in an animated state, seemingly displeased with his batters' approach in the middle as he conversed with Ishan Kishan in the dressing room. From Rohit's gestures, it appeared that he was not content with the conservative approach of the batters and sent Kishan to deliver the message in the middle during the break.
On the second day of play, Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb adopted a measured approach, adding 30 runs to the overnight score of 156/4 in the first hour. However, Ravichandran Ashwin struck first, dismissing Handscomb, and Umesh Yadav's impressive performance saw Australia bowled out for 197 in their first innings, giving them a healthy 88-run lead. Cheteshwar Pujara then put in a determined effort, scoring 59 runs to help India reach a respectable 163 by the end of Day 2.
Cheteshwar Pujara hit a magnificent half-century as India set Australia a 76-run target to win the Indore Test. Can India change the course of history by denying Australia a memorable victory on Day 3 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium?