IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Travis Head's counter-attack puts Australia on top

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, DAY 3 LIVE Score and Updates

Nathan Lyon bowled a masterful performance on Thursday, snaring eight wickets as India were skittled for 163 in 60.3 overs during the second innings of the third Test against Australia. With a mere 76 runs required for the hosts to secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India are staring down the barrel of a hefty defeat.

Nathan Lyon weaved a web of destruction around the Indian batters, returning figures of 23.3-1-64-8. Cheteshwar Pujara displayed admirable resilience, but his 59-run knock was cut short when Steve Smith took a spectacular catch at leg slip off the bowling of Lyon, effectively ending India's hopes of a successful resistance.

Umesh Yadav's stay at the crease was short-lived, as he was caught by Cameron Green in the deep for a duck, leaving India's batting lineup in disarray. India have taken a commanding lead in the series, having won in Nagpur and New Delhi, and are now two games ahead.

Check all the LIVE Updates from India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 here: