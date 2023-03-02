India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test Highlights: AUS will be needing 76 runs to win the game on the fourth innings on Day 3.

Nathan Lyon's eight-wicket haul helped Australia bundle India out for 163 runs in the latter's second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a valiant 59, but he lacked support from the other Indian batters. The visitors now require 76 runs to win the game on the fourth innings, a daunting task that will require a Herculean effort from the Indian side.

Earlier, Umesh Yadav snagged three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two as the hosts surged on Day 2 to bowl out Australia for 197.

Stumps on Day of the third #INDvAUS Test. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scores for #TeamIndia with a magnificent 59 (142)



We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings.



Ravindra Jadeja, who had snared all four Australian wickets that tumbled on the opening day, narrowly missed out on his five-wicket haul. On Wednesday, Matthew Kuhnemann achieved a milestone, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as Australia bowled out India for a meager 109 runs.

