CRICKET
India Vs Australia Day 2, 3rd Test Highlights: AUS will be needing 76 runs to win the game on the fourth innings on Day 3.
Nathan Lyon's eight-wicket haul helped Australia bundle India out for 163 runs in the latter's second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a valiant 59, but he lacked support from the other Indian batters. The visitors now require 76 runs to win the game on the fourth innings, a daunting task that will require a Herculean effort from the Indian side.
Earlier, Umesh Yadav snagged three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two as the hosts surged on Day 2 to bowl out Australia for 197.
Stumps on Day of the third #INDvAUS Test.@cheteshwar1 top-scores for #TeamIndia with a magnificent 59 (142)
We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings.
Scorecard - https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj @mastercardindia
Ravindra Jadeja, who had snared all four Australian wickets that tumbled on the opening day, narrowly missed out on his five-wicket haul. On Wednesday, Matthew Kuhnemann achieved a milestone, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as Australia bowled out India for a meager 109 runs.
.Check Highlights from India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 here:
Stumps have been drawn at the Holkar Stadium following Nathan Lyon's dismissal of Mohammed Siraj, bringing a tumultuous Day 2 to a close. 16 wickets had tumbled for a mere 204 runs, leaving Australia with a modest 76-run target to chase tomorrow. The Aussies will be confident of achieving this goal in a single session.
That brings us to the conclusion of our coverage of the second day's play. Join us tomorrow morning for what is sure to be an exciting finale to this match.
Siraj trudged out of the crease, only to be comprehensively bowled by Lyon, who secured his eighth wicket. India's 163 all out meant that Australia would need 76 runs to win in the fourth innings when they came out to bat the following day.
India 163 (60.3)
Axar Patel 15(39)
Last Wicket- Mohammed Siraj 0(7)
Axar Patel dropped to one knee and smashed the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket off of Lyon's bowling, adding crucial runs to the Indian total! Even the batter was taken aback by the power of the shot, and was inquiringly asking Siraj where the ball had gone.
India 163/9 (59)
Axar Patel 15(33)
Mohammed Siraj 0(4)
Last Wicket- Umesh Yadav 0(2)
Lyon suddenly flips the game on its head with a double-wicket maiden, snagging the crucial wicket of Pujara and propelling Australia to the forefront of the Test match.
India 155/9 (57)
Axar Patel 7(24)
Mohammed Siraj 0(1)
Last Wicket- Umesh Yadav 0(2)
Another on-field decision by Joel Wilson that the Australians successfully overturned resulted in Nathan Lyon trapping Ravichandran Ashwin to complete his 23rd Test five-for
India 141/7 (49)
Axar Patel 1(4)
Cheteshwar Pujara 51(117)
Last Wicket- Ashwin 16(28)
Cheteshwar Pujara scored an impressive fifty runs in 108 deliveries, his 35th Test format half-century and one of his most impressive performances yet, considering the challenging conditions.
India 133/6 (43)
Ashwin 10(23)
Cheteshwar Pujara 50(108)
Last Wicket- Srikar Bharat 3(8)
Ashwin strides confidently to the crease, ready to face the menacing Starc. He leans into his delivery, and with a crack of the bat, sends the ball soaring through the cover region for four!
India 126/6 (42)
Ashwin 7(11)
Cheteshwar Pujara 46(96)
Last Wicket- Srikar Bharat 3(8)
Shreyas Iyer fell into the trap. Smith brought in Starc and he struck for Australia immediately. This was a brilliant piece of captaincy. However, full credit must go to Khawaja this time, as he took a stunning catch to dismiss the dangerous-looking Iyer.
India 115/5 (38)
Srikar Bharat 1(2)
Cheteshwar Pujara 45(89)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer 26(27)
Consecutive boundaries from Iyer off Lyon, guiding the ball towards fine leg and third man respectively, have brought up the 100 for the hosts! It has been a fast and furious start for the Indians after tea.
India 101/4 (35)
Shreyas Iyer 15(17)
Cheteshwar Pujara 43(83)
Last Wicket- Ravindra Jadeja 7(36)
What a way for Shreyas Iyer to get off to a flying start! He shifted his weight onto the back foot and effortlessly pulled the ball over cow corner, giving the hosts the lead!
India 91/4 (34)
Shreyas Iyer 6(13)
Cheteshwar Pujara 42(81)
Last Wicket- Ravindra Jadeja 7(36)
Ravindra Jadeja's patient knock came to an abrupt end shortly before tea, as he was trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon. Umpire Joel Wilson initially denied the appeal, but Australian skipper Steve Smith was quick to take the review, which was confirmed by HawkEye's three reds.
India 79/4 (32)
Shreyas Iyer 0(6)
Cheteshwar Pujara 36(76)
Last Wicket- Ravindra Jadeja 7(36)
Pujara strides down the crease and expertly times his shot, driving the ball straight back past the bowler for a majestic four. India are now trailing by 19 runs.
India 69/3 (25)
Ravindra Jadeja 2(5)
Cheteshwar Pujara 33(71)
Last Wicket- Virat Kohli 13(26)
The wait for Virat Kohli's big innings continues as Matthew Kuhnemann sends him back to the pavilion with a LBW. Kohli attempted to pull off a back foot shot off a short-length ball, but failed to make contact, resulting in India's third wicket.
India 54/3 (23)
Ravindra Jadeja 0(2)
Cheteshwar Pujara 20(62)
Last Wicket- Virat Kohli 13(26)
India is in dire straits as Rohit Sharma departs cheaply. Nathan Lyon strikes again, claiming his second wicket as the captain trudges back to the pavilion.
India 33/2 (15)
Virat Kohli 1(1)
Cheteshwar Pujara 11(41)
Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma 12(33)
Nathan Lyon provided the breakthrough for Australia shortly after lunch, and the visitors have done an admirable job of not conceding any easy runs. Rohit and Pujara will need to take their time here, as a few quick wickets could potentially end India's chances on day two.
India 24/1 (11)
Rohit Sharma 11(28)
Cheteshwar Pujara 4(23)
Last Wicket- Shubman Gill 5(15)
Cheteshwar Pujara strides to the crease after Gill's departure, and he gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery of the seventh over, deftly nicking a single off Nathan Lyon.
India 18/1 (7)
Rohit Sharma 8(17)
Cheteshwar Pujara 1(10)
Last Wicket- Shubman Gill 5(15)
Shubman Gill attempts to go for the big one, but the ball whirls in and slams into the stumps, giving Australia the first wicket and a crucial early advantage.
India 15/1 (5)
Rohit Sharma 6(15)
Cheteshwar Pujara 0(0)
Last Wicket- Shubman Gill 5(15)
Rohit and Gill ensured that there was no damage done in the first session. Rohit was in a bit of a pickle on the last ball before lunch, as Kuhnemann beat him comprehensively by turning it away outside off. There was an umpire review for a potential stumping, but Rohit was easily safe. India faces a huge session ahead, as they still have a 75-run deficit to make up.
India 13/0 (4)
Rohit Sharma 5(13)
Shubman Gill 4(11)
Starc steams in from over the wicket, delivering a delivery that drifts onto the pads. The first ball is dispatched for four leg-byes, much to the delight of the crowd.
India 8/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma 3(5)
Shubman Gill 1(1)
Ashwin snared the final wicket, as Lyon attempted a sweep shot, only to see his stumps shattered.
AUS 197 (76.3)
Matthew Kuhnemann 0(3)
Last wicket- Nathan Lyon 5(8)
Innings Break!— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023
6 wickets fell for 11 runs in the morning session as Australia are all out for 197, with a lead of 88 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj #INDvAUS @mastercardindia
Murphy's off-stump goes flying as Umesh comes from around the wicket and delivers a ball that angles in. Australia has now lost five wickets for a mere 11 runs, a devastating collapse.
AUS 197/9 (76)
Nathan Lyon 5(5)
Matthew Kuhnemann 0(3)
Last wicket- Todd Murphy 0(6)
Ashwin snags his second wicket as Carey is trapped leg-before. He takes a giant stride forward in an attempt to defend, but the ball thuds into his front pad, prompting Niton Menon to immediately call him out. Carey reviews the decision, but the ball is found to have hit the leg-stump, forcing him to depart.
AUS 196/8 (75)
Nathan Lyon 4(3)
Todd Murphy 0(5)
Last wicket- Alex Carey 3(7)
One wicket quickly follows another as both overnight batters depart within a few deliveries! Umesh Yadav appeals for LBW against Cameron Green and umpire Joel Wilson slowly raises his arm, signaling the dreaded finger.
AUS 188/6 (72)
Mitchell Starc (0)
Alex Carey 0(0)
Last wicket- Cameron Green 21(57)
Ashwin delivers the game-changing breakthrough! The strategy of bowling round the wicket with a short-leg in place pays off for the hosts, as Peter Handscomb's patient 98-ball knock finally comes to a close.
AUS 186/5 (71)
Cameron Green 19(51)
Alex Carey 0(0)
Last wicket- Peter handscomb 19(98)
Ashwin gets the breakthrough!— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023
Much needed for #TeamIndia as @ashwinravi99 breaks the partnership between Cameron Green & Peter Handscomb.
Live - https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/tC3HwlnGlq
Ashwin was finally introduced in the 69th over, shortly before the drinks interval, replacing Axar and conceding just a single to start off. The Australian total was bolstered by six runs in the following over, including four leg byes, prompting the umpire to call for drinks.
AUS 186/4 (70)
Cameron Green 19(51)
Peter handscomb 19(92)
Peter Handscomb, now wearing a floppy white hat at the centre, edges the ball past short third and sends it all the way to the boundary for his first four. The partnership between Handscomb and Green has now reached 30 runs.
AUS 177/4 (66)
Cameron Green 17(39)
Peter handscomb 17(79)
Jadeja began with two consecutive maiden overs, but Handscomb decided to take a risk and lofted a drive over the covers for a single, breaking the streak and conceding the first run of the morning.
AUS 164/4 (60)
Cameron Green 12(25)
Peter handscomb 9(57)
Cam Green collects the initial runs of the day with a boundary off Siraj, driving a full delivery outside off just beyond Ashwin at mid-off. His powerful stroke sends the ball soaring past the fielder, giving him a much-needed boost of confidence.
AUS 160/4 (57)
Cameron Green 10(22)
Peter handscomb 7(42)
It is certainly a challenging wicket, with more turn than anticipated. However, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has come to the defense of the hosts, despite their being bowled out for 109 on the first day of the third Test at Indore, insisting that no one played rash or poor cricket.
Australia has a firm grip on this game after Day 1, but if India wins the third Test and takes a 3-0 lead into Ahmedabad, it is possible that the pitch for the fourth Test will be green, with India keeping one eye on the World Test Championship, which is set to take place at The Oval in London from June 7-11.
Ravindra Jadeja has become only the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to reach the milestone of 500 wickets and 5,000 runs in international cricket. Last year, he achieved a career-high score of 175* against Sri Lanka, and has since accumulated 5,527 runs in 298 matches, including three centuries and 31 half-centuries.
Wicket No.4 for @imjadeja— BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2023
Steve Smith edges one to keeper and walks back after scoring 26 runs.
Live - https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/D0OIkgLnAW
Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb will resume the proceedings on Day 2, with the potential to turn the tide of the match in Australia's favor. Before the series began, there was much anticipation surrounding Green's debut in this edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and he is now poised to make his mark on the game.
All eyes are on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as the hosts are hoping to stage a remarkable comeback on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Indore. Riding on opener Khawaja's impressive 60 off 147 balls, Steve Smith's Australia have mustered 156-4 in 54 overs. Indian all-rounder Jadeja is one wicket away from taking another five-wicket haul. Will India be able to capitalize on this opportunity and turn the tables on the visitors?
