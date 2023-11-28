India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: India eye series win in Guwahati

India is set to face Australia in the third match of the five-match T20 international series in Guwahati on November 28. With a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, Team India, led by the talented Suryakumar Yadav, aims to further solidify their dominance by securing a 3-0 scoreline. The highly anticipated clash between these two cricketing powerhouses will take place at theBarsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
India emerged victorious in the first match by successfully chasing down a formidable target, and in the second match, they defended an impressive total. Notably, India set a new record for their highest T20I run chase against Australia in the thrilling encounter held in Visakhapatnam. Australia had initially posted a commanding score of 208/3, with Josh Inglis showcasing his brilliance by scoring a remarkable 110 runs in just 50 balls. However, India's pursuit was fueled by exceptional performances from Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan, who both achieved half-centuries. Ultimately, it was Rinku's heroic last-ball effort that propelled India to victory.
In the subsequent match, India continued their dominance with outstanding contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan, all of whom blazed their way to half-centuries. Rinku, once again, displayed his prowess by hammering an unbeaten 31 runs in a mere nine balls, enabling India to set a formidable total of 235/4.
Australia's batting lineup faced a formidable challenge as Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi showcased their bowling prowess, each claiming three wickets. As a result, Australia struggled to gain momentum and were ultimately restricted to a score of 191/9.
Australia has made the decision to release six out of the seven members of their victorious World Cup squad from the ongoing five-match T20I series against India. According to a report on CricketAustralia.com.au, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have already departed for home, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott will follow suit on Wednesday after the third T20I.
The Barsapara ground has only hosted T20 internationals twice in the past. The first match, held in October 2017, was a low-scoring affair. India was dismissed for a mere 118 runs, and Australia comfortably chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. In the second match, which took place in October last year, India emerged victorious against South Africa by a margin of 16 runs. This victory was particularly impressive considering India had set a formidable total of 237/3.
According to AccuWeather, there is a mere 1% chance of rain during the day and a slightly higher 2% chance at night in Guwahati. Furthermore, the probability of thunderstorms in the city is currently at a reassuring zero percent.
Rinku Singh's remarkable ability to maximize his performance in the final moments of an innings has been prominently showcased throughout this series. In the second T20I, Singh achieved an outstanding strike rate of 344, surpassing the previous record of 288.88 set by Shikhar Dhawan in 2016 when he scored 26 runs from just nine balls at the SCG.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Kane Richardson, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe
