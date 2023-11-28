India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: India eye series win in Guwahati

IND v AUS, 3rd T20I

India is set to face Australia in the third match of the five-match T20 international series in Guwahati on November 28. With a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, Team India, led by the talented Suryakumar Yadav, aims to further solidify their dominance by securing a 3-0 scoreline. The highly anticipated clash between these two cricketing powerhouses will take place at theBarsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India emerged victorious in the first match by successfully chasing down a formidable target, and in the second match, they defended an impressive total. Notably, India set a new record for their highest T20I run chase against Australia in the thrilling encounter held in Visakhapatnam. Australia had initially posted a commanding score of 208/3, with Josh Inglis showcasing his brilliance by scoring a remarkable 110 runs in just 50 balls. However, India's pursuit was fueled by exceptional performances from Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan, who both achieved half-centuries. Ultimately, it was Rinku's heroic last-ball effort that propelled India to victory.

In the subsequent match, India continued their dominance with outstanding contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan, all of whom blazed their way to half-centuries. Rinku, once again, displayed his prowess by hammering an unbeaten 31 runs in a mere nine balls, enabling India to set a formidable total of 235/4.

Australia's batting lineup faced a formidable challenge as Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi showcased their bowling prowess, each claiming three wickets. As a result, Australia struggled to gain momentum and were ultimately restricted to a score of 191/9.