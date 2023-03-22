CRICKET
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Australia ended their tour of India on a triumphant note, securing a 2-1 victory in the three-match series by defeating Rohit Sharma and his team by 21 runs in the final ODI.
Adam Zampa's impressive four-wicket performance led Australia to a 21-run victory over India in the third and final ODI, securing a 2-1 series win.
India's chase of 270 was derailed by a middle-order collapse, resulting in their dismissal for 248.
Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets each as Australia were bowled out for 269 in Chennai. Axar Patel also contributed with the wicket of Marcus Stoinis, but it was Hardik who shone brightest, taking three wickets in quick succession to halt Australia's momentum.
India, in response, started off strong with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill adding 65 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli also contributed with a half-century, while Hardik Pandya fought hard for his run-a-ball 40.
Despite their efforts, Australia managed to stay in the game by taking wickets at regular intervals. Adam Zampa proved to be a formidable opponent, scalping four wickets in his quota, while Ashton Agar also made a significant impact with two wickets in his final over.
We have reached the conclusion of our coverage of the third and final one-day match between India and Australia in Chennai. This marks the end of India's home season, and it is now time for us to shift our focus to the highly anticipated Indian Premier League, which commences in less than 10 days!
So, as we say goodbye to India's home season, let us look forward to the start of the IPL and the incredible cricketing moments that await us.
#TeamIndia came close to the target but it's Australia who won the third and final ODI by 21 runs.
Rohit Sharma: Partnerships are crucial, and it is something that we failed to do today. It is important to apply yourself and try and give yourself a chance. It was important for one batter to take the game deep. These things happen, we tried our best, but it just didn’t happen. Loss like this really hurts, but we understand what we need to do as a crew. It’s a collective failure from everyone which we need to look at.
India's chase came to an unfortunate end due to a communication breakdown between Kuldeep and his partner. In the final over, Kuldeep made a dash for the opposite end, only to realize that his partner had not moved an inch
IND 248/10 (49.1)
Mohammed Siraj 3(5)
Last wicket Kuldeep Yadav 6(15)
Jadeja has made a critical error by stepping out and hitting a length ball directly to point. This mistake could potentially be the end of India's chances in this match.
IND 228/8 (46)
Kuldeep Yadav 2(8)
Mohammed Shami 1(3)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 18(33)
Steve Smith at cover takes a leading-edge, dealing a massive blow to India as Hardik succumbs to the pressure. This turn of events is a significant setback for the Indian team.
IND 219/7 (44)
Ravindra Jadeja 17(30)
Last wicket Hardik Pandya 40(40)
Suryakumar Yadav has unfortunately achieved a hat-trick of golden ducks in this series, as he was once again bowled out by Ashton Agar on the very first ball.
IND 185/6 (35.2)
Hardik Pandya 28(20)
Ravindra Jadeja 0(0)
Last wicket Suryakumar Yadav 0(1)
Kohli reaches his half-century with a single and maintains his steady guidance of the Indian chase. A short ball is delivered, and Hardik seizes the opportunity to smash Abbott over mid-wicket for a magnificent six. The Indian team is making impressive strides towards their target, with Kohli and Hardik leading the charge.
IND 160/4 (31)
Hardik Pandya 7(4)
Virat Kohli 50(63)
Last wicket Axar Patel 2(4)
Virat Kohli keeps the scoreboard ticking as he brings up a fine half-century off 61 deliveries.

His 65th FIFTY in ODIs.
His 65th FIFTY in ODIs.
Live - https://t.co/eNLPoZpSfQ #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/CQ9K47GGZO
Axar flicked the ball towards short mid-wicket, but unfortunately, he found himself in a mix-up with Kohli. Smith, who was quick on his feet, covered the ball and relayed it to Carey, who made sure Axar was well short of the crease.
IND 151/4 (29)
Hardik Pandya 0(1)
Virat Kohli 48(54)
Last wicket Axar Patel 2(4)
Rahul has been caught out by the fielder stationed at long-on. He made an attempt to hit the ball hard again, but unfortunately, it landed straight into the hands of Abbott, who was positioned in the deep.
IND 147/3 (28)
Axar Patel 1(1)
Virat Kohli 45(52)
Last wicket KL Rahul 32(50)
Starc delivers the ball from around the wicket, and Rahul effortlessly sends it soaring down the ground for yet another impressive six. The ball was perfectly placed, and Rahul expertly lifted it over mid-off for a four.
IND 141/2 (27)
KL Rahul 32(49)
Virat Kohli 40(48)
Last wicket Shubman Gill 37(49)
Rahul attempted a powerful heave towards the on side, but unfortunately, he missed the ball. The bowler then delivered a bouncer, and Rahul decided to go for a pull shot, but he missed again. To break the dry spell, Rahul managed to score a single towards the fine leg, allowing him to get off strike.
IND 113/2 (21)
KL Rahul 14(31)
Virat Kohli 30(30)
Last wicket Shubman Gill 37(49)
Brilliant review by the Australians as Adam Zampa traps Gill LBW for 37, bringing to an end of a fiery innings that should have been converted into a fifty at least.
IND 80/2 (13)
KL Rahul 2(3)
Virat Kohli 9(10)
Last wicket Shubman Gill 37(49)
The ball was short and seemed like an easy hit, but unfortunately, Rohit mistimed his pull shot to the deep. His disappointment was evident as he slowly made his way back to the pavilion.
IND 67/1 (10)
Shubman Gill 34(41)
Virat Kohli 1(3)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 30(17)
Rohit Sharma expertly executes a lap shot over the keeper, sending the ball soaring for a boundary. This impressive play brings India's score to 50 runs. Not content with just one impressive shot, Rohit then smashes a short ball through mid-wicket for another four runs.
IND 55/0 (8)
Shubman Gill 31(37)
Rohit Sharma 22(12)
Two exquisite boundaries off @ShubmanGill's willow to Mitchell Starc
Watch them here #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/hPyYGjlGHD
Starc made an overpitch and Gill elegantly drove the ball through cover, scoring another four runs. Gill then worked the next ball to square-leg, earning one run. There was a hint of room, and Rohit took advantage by pumping Starc over deep cover for a six with his trademark flair.
IND 44/0 (7)
Shubman Gill 29(35)
Rohit Sharma 13(8)
Gills is currently in supreme form! He executed a short-arm pull off Starc with precision before leaning into a full, wide delivery and producing a delectable drive through the gap between extra cover and mid off.
IND 27/0 (5)
Shubman Gill 21(25)
Rohit Sharma 4(6)
Stoinis is bowling from the opposite end. Rohit takes a single, but Stoinis oversteps, resulting in a free hit for Gill. Unfortunately, Gill misses out on the opportunity as Stoinis expertly sends a slower ball past the blade and into the keeper's gloves.
IND 7/0 (2)
Shubman Gill 3(9)
Rohit Sharma 2(4)
Starc delivers the ball outside the off-stump, and Gill, with a keen eye, decides to leave it on length. However, Starc quickly changes his angle and sends a delivery straight towards the stumps. Gill, with a swift flick of his wrist, expertly guides the ball through mid-wicket, earning two runs for his team.
IND 4/0 (1)
Shubman Gill 2(5)
Rohit Sharma 1(1)
Highest ODI innings totals not to include a 50-plus score:
285 - England v Sri Lanka, Manchester, 2006
281-9 - Pakistan v West Indies, Adelaide, 2004/05
271-8 - Netherlands v Canada, Potchefstroom, 2006/07
269 - Australia vs India, Chennai, today
268-9 - Netherlands v Ireland, Amstelveen, 2013
Innings Break!— BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2023
Australia are all out for in the first innings!
wickets each for @hardikpandya7 & @imkuldeep18
wickets each for @akshar2026 & @mdsirajofficial
Over to our batters
Scorecard https://t.co/eNLPoZpkqi #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/2LcTkRSPiC
Abbott attempted to make room and aimed to clear the mid-wicket boundary, but unfortunately, he neglected to keep an eye on the delivery, resulting in it colliding with the timber.
AUS 245/8 (45)
Ashton Agar 16(19)
Mitchell Starc 0(0)
Last Wicket Sean Abbott 26(23)
Kuldeep delivers a stunning ball that catches Carey off guard, with an impressive amount of spin and bounce that clips the top of the off-stump. This results in yet another Australian batter being dismissed in just a few overs.
AUS 203/7 (39)
Ashton Agar 0(5)
Sean Abbott 1(1)
Last Wicket Alex Carey 38(46)
Stoinis bravely attempts to clear the long on fence, but unfortunately, he is caught out. This marks the third time an Australian batter has fallen victim to the straight boundary. Gill, once again, proves his skill by taking the catch.
AUS 196/6 (37)
Alex Carey 32(40)
Sean Abbott 0(0)
Last Wicket Marcus Stoinis 25(26)
In the air and taken! @akshar2026 breaks the partnership to get wicket number for #TeamIndia

Marcus Stoinis departs for 25 as Australia reach the 200-run mark in the 38th over.
Marcus Stoinis departs for 25 as Australia reach the 200-run mark in the 38th over.
Follow the match https://t.co/eNLPoZpSfQ #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/XdJ3ehLvLg
The umpire has signaled a no ball due to the presence of more than four fielders outside the circle, resulting in a free hit. Carey takes advantage of the extra delivery and hits a magnificent six. The ball is full and straight, and Carey expertly sends it soaring over Axar's head.
AUS 186/5 (35)
Alex Carey 28(36)
Marcus Stoinis 19(18)
Last Wicket Marnus Labuschagne 28(45)
Labuschagne attempted to hit the ball over long off, but unfortunately, the bat turned in his hands, causing him to sky the ball. Gill, positioned close to the fence, managed to hang on to the ball and secure the catch.
AUS 145/5 (29)
Alex Carey 10(14)
Marcus Stoinis 2(3)
Last Wicket Marnus Labuschagne 28(45)
Kuldeep starts the over with a dot ball, Marnus plays it on the offside, but cannot surpass the fielder's defense. However, on the following delivery, Marnus takes a step forward and executes a beautiful drive to long off, earning a single run for his team.
AUS 130/4 (27)
Alex Carey 3(10)
Marnus Labuschagne 22(40)
Last Wicket David Warner 23(31)
Kuldeep Yadav successfully dismisses David Warner with a well-executed delivery. Warner was aiming for a powerful shot over mid-wicket, but the ball spun more than he had anticipated, resulting in a top edge. Hardik Pandya, positioned at long on, had to cover a considerable distance to make the catch and complete the dismissal.
AUS 126/4 (25)
Alex Carey 1(3)
Marnus Labuschagne 20(35)
Last Wicket David Warner 23(31)
Stumping appeal! Kishan impressively collects the ball and swiftly flicks the bail, but unfortunately, Warner's foot remains firmly behind the crease.
AUS 101/3 (19)
David Warner 13(16)
Marnus Labuschagne 6(17)
Last Wicket Mitchell Marsh 47(47)
Jadeja delivers three dots, and Labuschagne skillfully opens the face of his bat, allowing for a single through point. He follows it up with another single, bringing the total to four runs for the over.
AUS 92/3 (16)
David Warner 7(8)
Marnus Labuschagne 3(7)
Last Wicket Mitchell Marsh 47(47)
Hardik Pandya bowled a full delivery just outside the off-stump, tempting Shaun Marsh to drive. However, Marsh could only manage an inside-edge, resulting in a crucial wicket for India.
AUS 88/3 (15)
David Warner 6(7)
Marnus Labuschagne 1(2)
Last Wicket Mitchell Marsh 47(47)
Hardik bowled an overpitched delivery, tempting Smith to play a risky cover drive. Unfortunately for Smith, he only managed to get a faint edge on the ball, which was easily caught by Rahul.
AUS 77/2 (13)
David Warner 1(3)
Mitchell Marsh 42(41)
Last Wicket Steve Smith 0(3)
.@hardikpandya7 picks up two quick wickets as Travis Head and Steve Smith depart.
Watch the two dismissals here #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/65yyVrPR2f
Shubman Gill missed a crucial opportunity as he failed to catch a short length delivery from Head. Despite his best efforts, Gill was unable to make the catch as he dove for the ball.
AUS 68/1 (11)
Steve Smith 0(1)
Mitchell Marsh 34(34)
Last Wicket Travis Head 33(31)
Travis Head skillfully hits the fourth shot towards the covers and quickly dashes off for a single. However, Gill, who was positioned at the non-striker end, attempts to aim and throw the ball but unfortunately misses his target.
AUS 41/0 (6)
Travis Head 12(18)
Mitchell Marsh 28(18)
Marsh effortlessly sends the ball soaring over the deep mid-wicket boundary with a powerful swing. The bowler had delivered a half-volley aimed at the pads, but Marsh's quick reflexes and expert technique allowed him to elegantly clip the ball into the air without any hesitation.
AUS 19/0 (3)
Travis Head 4(7)
Mitchell Marsh 15(11)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Australia has delivered impressive performances throughout the ODI series, despite their initial defeat in the first match where they faced a five-wicket loss. In that match, a solid partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja had steered India to victory. However, in Visakhapatnam, the duo failed to repeat their heroics. Now, the question is whether the Steve Smith-led side will carry forward their momentum into the decider.
In the second ODI of the series against Australia, India suffered a crushing defeat, with a margin of balls remaining. The team conceded a target of 118 runs in just 11 overs, which is their biggest defeat to date. The Australian team was led by the impressive performance of Mitchell Starc, who ran through the hapless Indian batting order. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scored unbeaten half-centuries to wrap up the game.
Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Chennai! Following a stunning victory in the second ODI, the Australian team is determined to maintain their momentum. Meanwhile, India is eager to make a strong comeback and secure their third consecutive ODI series win at home this year.
