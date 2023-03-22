India vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Australia ended their tour of India on a triumphant note, securing a 2-1 victory in the three-match series by defeating Rohit Sharma and his team by 21 runs in the final ODI.

Adam Zampa's impressive four-wicket performance led Australia to a 21-run victory over India in the third and final ODI, securing a 2-1 series win.

India's chase of 270 was derailed by a middle-order collapse, resulting in their dismissal for 248.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets each as Australia were bowled out for 269 in Chennai. Axar Patel also contributed with the wicket of Marcus Stoinis, but it was Hardik who shone brightest, taking three wickets in quick succession to halt Australia's momentum.

India, in response, started off strong with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill adding 65 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli also contributed with a half-century, while Hardik Pandya fought hard for his run-a-ball 40.

Despite their efforts, Australia managed to stay in the game by taking wickets at regular intervals. Adam Zampa proved to be a formidable opponent, scalping four wickets in his quota, while Ashton Agar also made a significant impact with two wickets in his final over.

Check highlights from IND vs AUS 3rd ODI here: