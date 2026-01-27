FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Kapp removes Devine at 5, GG lose 1st wicket at 19

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is a must-win game for both sides. The winning team will confirm its spot in the top three in the Points Table along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 07:43 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Kapp removes Devine at 5, GG lose 1st wicket at 19
GG vs DC Match No 17, WPL 2026 Live Scorecard
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to a fight for survival for both Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). On one hand, Ashleigh Gardner-led GG began its WPL 2026 campaign on a positive note with two wins in two games but after three losses in the last four matches, the Orange Army are placed in the fourth spot in the Points Table.

On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues' DC tumbled in the first three games as they managed to win just one match in the initial stage. However, DC turned things around in the last three matches, where they emerged victorious in two games.

It means with the current winning momentum, DC have an upper hand on GG, and Ash Gardner will have to come up with a plan to secure a place in the top three along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which already qualified for the Playoffs.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:40 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Marizanne Kapp removes Sophie Devine at 5, GG lose 1st wicket at 19.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:18 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: 2 overs GONE

    With 14 runs in the second over, the Gujarat Giants are 19/0 in 2 overs, with Beth Mooney 5 (4) and Sophie Devine 13 (8) at the crease.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:02 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Playing XI

    Gujarat Giants (GG) - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham (replacing Danni Wyatt Hodge), Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer (replacing Happy Kumari), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

     

    Delhi Capitals (DC) - Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.

     

     

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 06:09 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Toss Update

    GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Jemimah Rodrigues' favour. DC to bowl first against GG.

  • 27 Jan 2026, 06:07 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live space, where you will get all the latest updates from Match No 17 of the WPL 2026 between the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

