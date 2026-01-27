Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC's top-order tumbles as Jemimah's team lose 6th wicket at 100

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, says he won't stop making music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Match No 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is a must-win game for both sides. The winning team will confirm its spot in the top three in the Points Table, which Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to a fight for survival for both Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). On one hand, Ashleigh Gardner-led GG began its WPL 2026 campaign on a positive note with two wins in two games but after three losses in the last four matches, the Orange Army are placed in the fourth spot in the Points Table.
On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues' DC tumbled in the first three games as they managed to win just one match in the initial stage. However, DC turned things around in the last three matches, where they emerged victorious in two games.
It means with the current winning momentum, DC have an upper hand on GG, and Ash Gardner will have to come up with a plan to secure a place in the top three along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which already qualified for the Playoffs.
Gujarat Giants (GG) - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham (replacing Danni Wyatt Hodge), Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer (replacing Happy Kumari), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.
Delhi Capitals (DC) - Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.
Hello and welcome to the live space, where you will get all the latest updates from Match No 17 of the WPL 2026 between the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals.