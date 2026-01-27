FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC's top-order tumbles as Jemimah's team lose 6th wicket at 100

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is a must-win game for both sides. The winning team will confirm its spot in the top three in the Points Table, which Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 10:39 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC's top-order tumbles as Jemimah's team lose 6th wicket at 100
GG vs DC Match No 17, WPL 2026 Live Scorecard
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to a fight for survival for both Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). On one hand, Ashleigh Gardner-led GG began its WPL 2026 campaign on a positive note with two wins in two games but after three losses in the last four matches, the Orange Army are placed in the fourth spot in the Points Table.

On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues' DC tumbled in the first three games as they managed to win just one match in the initial stage. However, DC turned things around in the last three matches, where they emerged victorious in two games.

It means with the current winning momentum, DC have an upper hand on GG, and Ash Gardner will have to come up with a plan to secure a place in the top three along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which already qualified for the Playoffs.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Jan 2026, 10:36 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: 3-wicket haul for Rajeshwari

    With the wicket of Chinelle Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad takes her third wicket of the game. DC are 100/6 after 14/3 overs.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 10:24 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Back-to-back wickets

    After Marizanne Kapp in the 11th over, DC lost Laura Wolvaardt in the next one. Now, half of Delhi Capitals' batting lineup is in the dugout.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 10:17 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah GONE

    Sophie Devine strikes again, and this time she removes DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues at 16.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 09:56 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Lizelle Lee fell prey to Sophie Devine at 11. DC lose second wicket on the last ball of the Powerplay and at a score of 51.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 09:38 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, Delhi Capitals are 41/1 with Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt at the crease.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 09:26 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: First over

    Chasing 175, Delhi Capitals openers Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma posted 16 runs in the first over of the innings, bowled by Renuka SIngh Thakur.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 08:44 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Innings end

    In 20 overs, Gujarat Giants posted 174/9

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 08:30 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Sree Charani strikes again as she dismisses Georgia Wareham at 11. GG lose 4th wicket at 128. 

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 08:29 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: 100 up for Gujarat

    In the 12th over of the innings, Gujarat Giants finally breach the 100-run mark with Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham at the crease. 

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 08:19 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Minnu Mani strikes

    Minnu Mani strikes in her second over as she scalps GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner's wicket. Gujarat lose 3rd wicket at 96.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:58 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Sree Charani picks up her first wicket as she dismisses Anushka Sharma at 39. GG lose 2nd wicket at 73.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:55 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of six overs, the Gujarat Giants are 53/1.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:43 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, the Gujarat Giants are 43/1 with Anushka Sharma 22 (14) and Beth Mooney 7 (6) out in the middle.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:40 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Marizanne Kapp removes Sophie Devine at 5, GG lose 1st wicket at 19.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:18 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: 2 overs GONE

    With 14 runs in the second over, the Gujarat Giants are 19/0 in 2 overs, with Beth Mooney 5 (4) and Sophie Devine 13 (8) at the crease.

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 07:02 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Playing XI

    Gujarat Giants (GG) - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham (replacing Danni Wyatt Hodge), Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer (replacing Happy Kumari), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

     

    Delhi Capitals (DC) - Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.

     

     

     

  • 27 Jan 2026, 06:09 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Toss Update

    GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Jemimah Rodrigues' favour. DC to bowl first against GG.

  • 27 Jan 2026, 06:07 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live space, where you will get all the latest updates from Match No 17 of the WPL 2026 between the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

