GT vs SRH, Match 56 IPL 2026 Live Score: Praful Hinge removes Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler early

CRICKET
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Catch all the latest updates from Match No 56 of the Indian Premier League, as both sides look to top the Points Table and cement their berth for the Playoffs.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are set to host Pat Cummins and Co in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic and world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the league stage on the verge of concluding, both sides will be aiming to secure two vital points tonight to cement their contention for the Playoffs. Interestingly, both sides are currently among the top 3 teams in the Points Table with similar points.
The winner of tonight's game will surely top the charts with 16 points, which is traditionally enough to secure a place in the next round. So, stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the clash.
Praful Hinge struck first for SRH as he dismissed GT skipper Shubman Gill at 5.
Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Players (GT) - Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, and Kumar Kushagra.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, and Praful Hinge.
Impact Players (SRH) - Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, and Harshal Patel.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the home side, Gujarat Titans.