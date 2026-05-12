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GT vs SRH, Match 56 IPL 2026 Live Score: Praful Hinge removes Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler early

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Catch all the latest updates from Match No 56 of the Indian Premier League, as both sides look to top the Points Table and cement their berth for the Playoffs.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 12, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

GT vs SRH, Match 56 IPL 2026 Live Score: Praful Hinge removes Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler early
GT vs SRH Live Scorecard. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are set to host Pat Cummins and Co in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic and world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the league stage on the verge of concluding, both sides will be aiming to secure two vital points tonight to cement their contention for the Playoffs. Interestingly, both sides are currently among the top 3 teams in the Points Table with similar points.

The winner of tonight's game will surely top the charts with 16 points, which is traditionally enough to secure a place in the next round. So, stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the clash.

GT vs SRH Live Score:

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 May 2026, 08:25 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: 10 overs gone

    With the end of the 10th over, the Gujarat Titans are 68/3 with Sai Sudharsan 28 (25) and Washington Sundar 4 (3) out in the middle. 

     

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  • 12 May 2026, 08:24 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: Wicket!!!

    SRH skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Nishant Sindhu at 22. GT are 64/3 after 9.3 overs.

     

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  • 12 May 2026, 08:03 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: 50 up for Gujarat

    In the 8th over, GT touched the 50-run mark with a boundary to Eshan Malinga on the first ball.

     

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  • 12 May 2026, 08:01 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of the 6th over, GT are 34/2 with Sai Sudharsan and Nishant Sindhu at the crease.

     

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  • 12 May 2026, 08:00 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: Buttler GONE

    Praful Hinge struck again! After dismissing Shubman Gill, the star pacer removed Jos Buttler at a score of 7. GT 26/2 after 5.1 overs.

     

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  • 12 May 2026, 07:47 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the addition of just 5 runs, GT are 26/1 after 5 overs with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler out in the middle.

     

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  • 12 May 2026, 07:36 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: Hinge strikes again

    Praful Hinge struck first for SRH as he dismissed GT skipper Shubman Gill at 5.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

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  • 12 May 2026, 07:18 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: First over

    Bowled by SRH skipper Pat Cummins, GT managed to add just 5 runs on the board in the first over.

     

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  • 12 May 2026, 07:14 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: Playing XI

    Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.

    Impact Players (GT) - Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, and Kumar Kushagra.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, and Praful Hinge.

    Impact Players (SRH) - Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, and Harshal Patel.

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  • 12 May 2026, 06:50 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: Toss

    Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the home side, Gujarat Titans.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

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  • 12 May 2026, 06:48 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match No 56 of the IPL 2026, between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

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