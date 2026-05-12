GT vs SRH, Match 56 IPL 2026 Live Score: Praful Hinge removes Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler early

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Catch all the latest updates from Match No 56 of the Indian Premier League, as both sides look to top the Points Table and cement their berth for the Playoffs.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are set to host Pat Cummins and Co in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic and world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the league stage on the verge of concluding, both sides will be aiming to secure two vital points tonight to cement their contention for the Playoffs. Interestingly, both sides are currently among the top 3 teams in the Points Table with similar points.

The winner of tonight's game will surely top the charts with 16 points, which is traditionally enough to secure a place in the next round. So, stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the clash.

GT vs SRH Live Score: