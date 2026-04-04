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GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs

GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT will take on RR in their IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad this Saturday. Having lost their season opener, GT is looking to secure their first victory of the season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 11:26 PM IST

GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs
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GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Last time Gujarat Titans faced Rajasthan Royals, it felt like everyone sat up and took notice of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The kid was just 14 then, already smashing a 35-ball century, and Yashasvi Jaiswal barely got a look-in as he watched Sooryavanshi tear into the bowling. Fast forward a year—Sooryavanshi is now 15, but honestly, he's not just a year older; his game has gone up a notch. Right now, he’s looking more dangerous than ever, pushing Rajasthan Royals into a new territory.

Gujarat Titans know what’s at stake. Their top order has to step up if they want to grab their first win of IPL 2026. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will open, and Buttler’s coming in at three—that’s a lot of firepower, but so far, it hasn’t really clicked. In the opening match, they struggled—Gill managed 39 off 27, Sudharsan got stuck for 13 off 11, and Buttler couldn’t break free, ending with 38 from 33 balls. These aren’t terrible numbers, but they’re not match-winning either. If they keep falling short, it’s trouble. Their middle order doesn’t scream confidence, so a slow start could mean the whole thing unravels.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are entering a new era. Riyan Parag has taken over captaincy full-time. Sanju Samson’s story with RR is over—he was traded to Chennai Super Kings for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Jadeja returns home to where his IPL journey began, while Curran’s sidelined for the season after picking up an injury. Parag seems to be thriving with the captain’s armband; against CSK, his bowling changes were spot on, and the team played aggressively, outbattling Gaikwad’s side.

RR already bagged a win in their opener and they're looking to keep the momentum rolling. With Sooryavanshi firing, Parag leading from the front, and their squad gelling well, they’re launching themselves into a new chapter. GT, on the other hand, can’t afford another misfire. The top order needs to click, and soon—otherwise, the season could slip away before they even find their rhythm.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Apr 2026, 11:11 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rajasthan Royals won by 6 runs

    Tushar Deshpande to Rashid Khan, out caught by Jofra Archer!! What an incredible catch under pressure from Archer. Deshpande is fired up. Ashok Sharma, no run, Rajasthan Royals triumph by 6 runs. Tushar Deshpande, take a bow!

    RR 210/6(20)

    GT 204/8(20)

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 11:06 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 196/7 in 18 overs

    Rashid Khan squeezed a classy boundary off Sandeep Sharma before Kagiso Rabada smashed a towering six down the ground, keeping Gujarat Titans firmly in the chase.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:55 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 181/7 in 17 overs

    Ravi Bishnoi to Rashid Khan, FOUR, what a shot! It was a short ball outside off, a leg-break, and Rashid didn't go for a big hit on the cut. Instead, he cleverly opens the bat face and nearly guides it behind square on the off-side. FOUR, that's another 10-run over. They are maintaining the required run rate. This is an outstanding shot. With very little risk, they have managed to hit two fours. This delivery is well-flighted.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:47 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 161/7 in 15 overs

    Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tewatia, out Caught by Dhruv Jurel!! Bishnoi has the final say. That's his fourth wicket. What an incredible spell! He has completely changed the course of this match.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:41 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 145/5 in 14 overs

    Nandre Burger to Jos Buttler, out Caught by Sandeep Sharma!! Wickets are falling rapidly now. The Gujarat Titans have slipped from 127/2 to 133/5. They've lost 3 wickets for just 6 runs. The perilous Buttler is out, giving the Rajasthan Royals a significant advantage in this match. Burger approaches from around the wicket, delivers a short ball, and pressures Buttler into a pull shot that results in a top-edge flying to fine leg, where Sandeep crouches down to catch it just above the ground. Buttler was in formidable form, but his exit leaves the Titans in a precarious situation.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:36 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 133/4 in 13 overs

    Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Glenn Phillips for 3 as Jofra Archer held a sharp catch at long-on, marking Bishnoi’s 200th T20 wicket and making him the youngest Indian to reach the milestone.

    Ravi Bishnoi struck again, dismissing Washington Sundar for 4 as Ravindra Jadeja completed the catch.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:30 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 127/2 in 12 overs

    Jos Buttler attacked Tushar Deshpande with three boundaries, showcasing his range with shots fine of leg, over extra cover, and through the off side.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:27 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 112/2 in 11 overs

    Ravi Bishnoi to Sai Sudharsan, out Caught by Tushar Deshpande!! Bishnoi makes an impact in his opening over! Although he was held back initially, it didn't take him long to claim his first wicket. It's a significant one as the well-set Sudharsan heads back to the pavilion.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:20 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 103/1 in 10 overs

    Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan hit a boundary each off Nandre Burger, keeping Gujarat Titans comfortably in touch with the required run rate.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:15 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 92/1 in 9 overs

    Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, it's short and outside off stump, and Sai swiftly rocks back to cut it past point. SIX, what a slog sweep! The ball is full and turning back in, and Sai goes down on one knee, powering it high and beautifully over deep mid-wicket.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:07 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 78/1 in 8 overs

    Riyan Parag to Kumar Kushagra, out Caught by Shimron Hetmyer!! What an impressive catch and excellent boundary awareness from Hety.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 10:00 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 67/0 in 7 overs

    Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, what a delicate touch! A flatter delivery outside the off stump, Sai allows the ball to come to him and skillfully guides it past DJ for a simple boundary.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:50 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 45/0 in 5 overs

    Tushar Deshpande to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, he immediately targets the wide yorker, and it's hard to fault the bowler for this one. Sai managed to dig it out from the pitch, causing it to bounce. Burger was slow to react and allowed it to slip right through his fingers. It looks like he may have injured his fingertips in the process. He grimaces in pain.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:44 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 32/0 in 3 overs

    Jofra Archer to Kumar Kushagra, FOUR, what a shot! This will surely boost his confidence. The ball was full and outside off stump, KK leans in and drives it to the left of mid-off, who seemed to give up quite early. FOUR, Sai gets under this short delivery.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:40 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 22/0 in 2 overs

    Nandre Burger to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, it edges and sails past the slip! A short delivery angling away, the ball nips off the pitch as Sai prematurely closed the bat face.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:20 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT 15/0 in 1 over

    Jofra Archer to Sai Sudharsan, 5 wides, that's beneficial! A full delivery swinging down the leg side. It would have been a great ball for a right-handed batsman, and the wicketkeeper stood no chance.

    SIX, it's in the air, just clearing the jumping Tushar Deshpande. A short ball angling away outside off stump, Sai deftly directs it to third man.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:13 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 210/6 in 20 overs

    Mohammed Siraj dismissed Dhruv Jurel with a slower bouncer caught by Jos Buttler, before Ravindra Jadeja ended the over with a boundary.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:09 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 201/5 in 19 overs

    Dhruv Jurel punished Prasidh Krishna with a powerful six over cow corner after the bowler missed his length.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:03 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 190/5 in 18 overs

    Ashok Sharma to Dhruv Jurel, SIX, wow! What a shot from Jurel. It's not a terrible delivery - a back of a length around off, but Jurel uses his bottom hand effectively and sends the ball soaring into the leg-side. The speed of Ashok propels the ball over the boundary.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 09:01 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 177/5 in 17 overs

    Kagiso Rabada dismissed Donovan Ferreira with a hard-length delivery, as Glenn Phillips completed a safe catch at deep mid-wicket.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 08:35 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 166/4 in 16 overs

    Shimron Hetmyer was dismissed after a sharp catch by Mohammed Siraj at long-on off Ashok Sharma, providing a crucial breakthrough for Gujarat Titans.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 08:30 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 134/2 in 13 overs

    Kagiso Rabada bowled Yashasvi Jaiswal for 55, rattling the off-stump with a quick good-length delivery to end his solid knock.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 08:27 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 122/1 in 12 overs

    Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up a composed fifty with a classy boundary off Mohammed Siraj, before Dhruv Jurel added a four and a six to cap an expensive over.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 08:20 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 107/1 in 11 overs

    Dhruv Jurel struck two boundaries off Rashid Khan, first whipping a short googly through mid-wicket and then getting an outside edge on a cut that ran to the third-man fence.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 08:19 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 74/1 in 7 overs

    Rashid Khan removed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who mistimed a pull shot and was caught by Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 08:17 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 57/0 in 5 overs

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi survived a tough drop by Jos Buttler before smashing Ashok Sharma for a superb upper-cut six over backward point, while Mohammed Siraj appeared to hurt his groin attempting a stop in the deep.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 08:16 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 32/0 in 3 overs

    Yashasvi Jaiswal took on Mohammed Siraj, smashing a six over cover and following it up with two boundaries to keep the runs flowing.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 07:12 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR 10/0 in 1 over

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started strongly against Mohammed Siraj, scoring two quick boundaries off deliveries drifting down the leg side.

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 07:11 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Teams

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

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  • 04 Apr 2026, 07:07 PM

    GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat

    Riyan Parag | RR skipper: We are going to be batting first. We got to assess and adapt to different conditions. Hopefully we will put up a good score around 210 and defend it later on. I want it to be a team that plays in all conditions. Two changes. Tushar Deshpande comes in for Brijesh and Shubham Dubey comes in for Bishnoi.

    Rashid Khan | GT skipper: We wanted to bowl first. Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK is playing his first game and look forward to see him play. We played good cricket in the last game as well. Was a good game. We need to bring out 100% here.

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