GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs

GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: GT will take on RR in their IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad this Saturday. Having lost their season opener, GT is looking to secure their first victory of the season.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Last time Gujarat Titans faced Rajasthan Royals, it felt like everyone sat up and took notice of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The kid was just 14 then, already smashing a 35-ball century, and Yashasvi Jaiswal barely got a look-in as he watched Sooryavanshi tear into the bowling. Fast forward a year—Sooryavanshi is now 15, but honestly, he's not just a year older; his game has gone up a notch. Right now, he’s looking more dangerous than ever, pushing Rajasthan Royals into a new territory.

Gujarat Titans know what’s at stake. Their top order has to step up if they want to grab their first win of IPL 2026. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will open, and Buttler’s coming in at three—that’s a lot of firepower, but so far, it hasn’t really clicked. In the opening match, they struggled—Gill managed 39 off 27, Sudharsan got stuck for 13 off 11, and Buttler couldn’t break free, ending with 38 from 33 balls. These aren’t terrible numbers, but they’re not match-winning either. If they keep falling short, it’s trouble. Their middle order doesn’t scream confidence, so a slow start could mean the whole thing unravels.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are entering a new era. Riyan Parag has taken over captaincy full-time. Sanju Samson’s story with RR is over—he was traded to Chennai Super Kings for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Jadeja returns home to where his IPL journey began, while Curran’s sidelined for the season after picking up an injury. Parag seems to be thriving with the captain’s armband; against CSK, his bowling changes were spot on, and the team played aggressively, outbattling Gaikwad’s side.

RR already bagged a win in their opener and they're looking to keep the momentum rolling. With Sooryavanshi firing, Parag leading from the front, and their squad gelling well, they’re launching themselves into a new chapter. GT, on the other hand, can’t afford another misfire. The top order needs to click, and soon—otherwise, the season could slip away before they even find their rhythm.