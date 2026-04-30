GT vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli gets going early, takes on Kagiso Rabada

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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The leading four teams in IPL 2026 have nearly secured their spots in the playoffs with almost half the season remaining. The focus now shifts to the battle for the top two positions, as RCB has a chance to climb to the top.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 season feels like it’s already split into two clear groups. You’ve got the top four teams—PBKS, RCB, RR, and SRH—pulling away with a string of strong performances. They’re stringing wins together and stacking up points, looking sharper and more cohesive with each game. Meanwhile, the teams sitting just below can’t seem to get their act together. Their form isn’t there, and they keep dropping points when it matters most.
Gujarat Titans are hanging in there, though. They’ve picked up eight points from eight matches, but after recent big wins from both RR and SRH, Gujarat still sit four points adrift from the top four. Their match tonight feels huge—a win keeps them right in the hunt, breathing down the necks of the leaders, and gives them a shot at breaking into the playoff spots if any of those teams above slip. You can sense the stakes; lose, and they start fading from the conversation. Win, and they’re right back in the thick of it.
But, honestly, the top four just look relentless right now. These teams are playing with so much belief, and they’ve got momentum on their side. It’ll take a major upset or a dramatic collapse for any of them to drop down the table. Still, this is the IPL. This league never stays predictable for long, and while the playoff race looks settled, cricket has a way of throwing in that late twist. It would be a real letdown for things to feel finished so early in the season.
At the top, things are fierce. Punjab Kings hold 13 points, but RCB, SRH, and RR are right behind on 12—and the defending champions still have a game in hand. Climbing into those top two spots carries huge weight, too. That second-place cushion (and a double shot at making the final) matters; history shows, starting from the eliminator almost never leads to a title.
RCB, in particular, have a shot tonight to go clear at the top. They’re buzzing after dismantling Delhi Capitals last week and just keep building momentum. They beat Gujarat Titans handily the last time they met, and tonight’s venue brings back memories of last year's final—happy ones for this group. The chance to set the pace for the league is on the table, and you can feel the excitement in the camp.
So, could tonight be the night the playoff picture gets locked in? Maybe. But if IPL history has taught us anything, don’t start writing anyone off until the last ball is bowled. There’s still plenty of cricket to go, and just when you think you’ve got this league figured out, it throws something wild your way.
Devdutt Padikkal shifts gears with an aggressive response, smashing Mohammed Siraj for a 73m six over deep mid-wicket. He follows it up with two boundaries, including a top-edged slash to third man, as RCB surge past the 50-run mark with momentum building.
Kagiso Rabada hits back in style after being taken apart earlier, dismissing Virat Kohli for 28 off 13. The short ball rushes Kohli into a mistimed shot, producing a top edge that Rashid Khan safely collects at mid-wicket, ending a fiery start from the RCB star.
Virat Kohli keeps the momentum going, stepping down the track to smash Mohammed Siraj over long-on for the first six as “RCB, RCB” chants echo around the Narendra Modi Stadium. But Siraj responds quickly, removing Jacob Bethell for 5 as Rashid Khan takes a simple catch at mid-wicket.
Virat Kohli launches a stunning counterattack against Kagiso Rabada, smashing four consecutive boundaries with exquisite timing. The RCB star carves and lofts the pacer with ease, turning the over into a momentum-shifting burst before finishing it with a single.
Mohammed Siraj begins with a probing over. Jacob Bethell gets off the mark with a steer for a single and later smashes the first boundary of the match. Virat Kohli survives a nervy moment after nearly chopping on, while Siraj also beats him with a sharp outswinger.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
Shubman Gill: We are going to bowl first. Looks a little dry, a little patchy. The first four or five overs can give us a bit of swing in the first innings and just in case if there's any dew, we always like to chase it. Very important two points are this for you. Yes, we have got,the next two games, including this one at home. So I think these two games are gonna determine where we stand and how far we go in the tournament. So the boys are ready to go. They are the defending champions. They've been playing some really good cricket. So hopefully it's going to be a one heck of a game. I think after the last match, the mood is pretty nice, nice and breezy, nice and light. And I think it's all about, giving everything that you have, having the right attitude and putting in as much effort as you can. We're going with the same team.
Rajat Patidar: Obviously, we were looking to field first, but to be honest, I think in an IPL, I think there are good wickets to bat on. But I think it's a green surface with nicely grass cover on it. But I don't think it will help too much, it will be good to bat on. And so we'll put a good total on the board and give them under pressure. I think the way we are playing, the way we played first off of this IPL, I think that was very good to see. As I said, every player came and stood up for the team and done it for the team. (Every game you see someone new stepping up. That's always a good sign?) Definitely. It's a positive sign for us. And as a captain and as a team, if you look at it, different players coming in in the different match, I think it's a positive sign and we are looking forward for it. Same team.
Currently, there are the top four teams, followed by the rest. PBKS is leading with 13 points, but closely trailing them are RCB, RR, and SRH, all at 12 points. However, Bangalore has a game in hand against these teams, which they are competing in today.
Should RCB secure a victory, they will reclaim the top position in the table and find themselves in an excellent position to clinch a spot in the top two, which can be incredibly significant.
RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar presents a strong challenge for Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill, having taken their wickets eight and four times respectively. Additionally, Gill has fallen to Jos Hazlewood twice in six innings, while Hazlewood has also dismissed Sai Sudharsan twice in the same number of innings, setting the stage for an exciting showdown between RCB's new-ball bowlers and GT's top three.
GT: Kagiso Rabada has managed to dismiss Virat Kohli four times over 15 innings, whereas Prasidh has achieved this feat three times in eight innings. Furthermore, Rashid Khan holds a favorable record against Devdutt Padikkal, having taken his wicket four times in just seven innings.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
With the IPL table becoming increasingly top-heavy, the bottom six teams are running out of time to catch the top four. Mid-table sides must start delivering results quickly to stay in the playoff race, starting with a crucial clash tonight between GT and RCB in Ahmedabad.