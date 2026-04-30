GT vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli gets going early, takes on Kagiso Rabada

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The leading four teams in IPL 2026 have nearly secured their spots in the playoffs with almost half the season remaining. The focus now shifts to the battle for the top two positions, as RCB has a chance to climb to the top.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 season feels like it’s already split into two clear groups. You’ve got the top four teams—PBKS, RCB, RR, and SRH—pulling away with a string of strong performances. They’re stringing wins together and stacking up points, looking sharper and more cohesive with each game. Meanwhile, the teams sitting just below can’t seem to get their act together. Their form isn’t there, and they keep dropping points when it matters most.

Gujarat Titans are hanging in there, though. They’ve picked up eight points from eight matches, but after recent big wins from both RR and SRH, Gujarat still sit four points adrift from the top four. Their match tonight feels huge—a win keeps them right in the hunt, breathing down the necks of the leaders, and gives them a shot at breaking into the playoff spots if any of those teams above slip. You can sense the stakes; lose, and they start fading from the conversation. Win, and they’re right back in the thick of it.

But, honestly, the top four just look relentless right now. These teams are playing with so much belief, and they’ve got momentum on their side. It’ll take a major upset or a dramatic collapse for any of them to drop down the table. Still, this is the IPL. This league never stays predictable for long, and while the playoff race looks settled, cricket has a way of throwing in that late twist. It would be a real letdown for things to feel finished so early in the season.

At the top, things are fierce. Punjab Kings hold 13 points, but RCB, SRH, and RR are right behind on 12—and the defending champions still have a game in hand. Climbing into those top two spots carries huge weight, too. That second-place cushion (and a double shot at making the final) matters; history shows, starting from the eliminator almost never leads to a title.

RCB, in particular, have a shot tonight to go clear at the top. They’re buzzing after dismantling Delhi Capitals last week and just keep building momentum. They beat Gujarat Titans handily the last time they met, and tonight’s venue brings back memories of last year's final—happy ones for this group. The chance to set the pace for the league is on the table, and you can feel the excitement in the camp.

So, could tonight be the night the playoff picture gets locked in? Maybe. But if IPL history has taught us anything, don’t start writing anyone off until the last ball is bowled. There’s still plenty of cricket to go, and just when you think you’ve got this league figured out, it throws something wild your way.