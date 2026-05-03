GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: The Gujarat Titans have secured a few crucial victories, keeping their playoff hopes alive and kicking. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have appeared almost invincible this season, yet they did experience their first defeat, prompting them to seek a way to bounce back.

GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: The playoff picture is getting a lot more interesting now. Rajasthan Royals have stumbled just enough to make things tense, and suddenly teams like Gujarat Titans are sensing an opening. Gujarat sit just two points below the top four and have a game in hand, so there's real pressure mounting at the business end of the season.

Honestly, this is exactly the kind of chaos that makes the IPL so addictive. Every result matters, the margins for error keep shrinking, and every slip-up feels huge. At the same time, the mood can swing fast—one bad defeat now and a team can go from hopeful to flat in a matter of days. Just ask Punjab. They looked solid, but then Sunrisers Hyderabad tore through a big total against them, chasing down over 200 with a sort of ease that's becoming routine in this year’s high-octane IPL.

Not that Punjab’s batters are getting it wrong. Far from it. Their opening ‘Prabharya’ combo keeps firing, giving them a platform they can depend on pretty much every time. Add Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, who’s played the anchor and the aggressor when the team needs him, and suddenly you see why they pile on the runs. Marcus Stoinis turning up with a big knock in the last game only adds to their options. With the bat, Punjab remain stacked.

But if you’re Rick Ponting or Shreyas Iyer, you can't look away from the bowling issues anymore. Five times in their last seven completed games, PBKS have watched teams cross 200. Even Mumbai Indians, who’ve had their fair share of struggles, managed 195. The one time Punjab actually kept an opponent under 200 was against Gujarat Titans—and that chase felt like walking a tightrope all the way through.

What’s clear now is that Punjab’s success is built on their batters masking cracks in the bowling lineup. Ponting and his coaching team aren’t blind to this. They have the talent, but something’s off with execution and tactics. At this stage, they need to be honest, tweak the playing XI if needed, and get the bowlers out of this rut. Because conceding these sorts of scores every game just isn’t sustainable.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, aren’t exactly known for wild six-hitting or massive totals. Their strength is structure, discipline, and letting their bowlers do most of the heavy lifting. For them, the plan is pretty straightforward—keep Punjab in check with the ball, chase a manageable target, and use the calm and experience of their top order to see the job through. It’s contrasting styles, both hunting for that playoff edge. With a handful of matches left, it’s not just about who’s better on paper. It’s about who’s ready to adapt—fast—when the stakes are highest.