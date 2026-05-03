GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

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GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: The Gujarat Titans have secured a few crucial victories, keeping their playoff hopes alive and kicking. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have appeared almost invincible this season, yet they did experience their first defeat, prompting them to seek a way to bounce back.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: The playoff picture is getting a lot more interesting now. Rajasthan Royals have stumbled just enough to make things tense, and suddenly teams like Gujarat Titans are sensing an opening. Gujarat sit just two points below the top four and have a game in hand, so there's real pressure mounting at the business end of the season.
Honestly, this is exactly the kind of chaos that makes the IPL so addictive. Every result matters, the margins for error keep shrinking, and every slip-up feels huge. At the same time, the mood can swing fast—one bad defeat now and a team can go from hopeful to flat in a matter of days. Just ask Punjab. They looked solid, but then Sunrisers Hyderabad tore through a big total against them, chasing down over 200 with a sort of ease that's becoming routine in this year’s high-octane IPL.
Not that Punjab’s batters are getting it wrong. Far from it. Their opening ‘Prabharya’ combo keeps firing, giving them a platform they can depend on pretty much every time. Add Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, who’s played the anchor and the aggressor when the team needs him, and suddenly you see why they pile on the runs. Marcus Stoinis turning up with a big knock in the last game only adds to their options. With the bat, Punjab remain stacked.
But if you’re Rick Ponting or Shreyas Iyer, you can't look away from the bowling issues anymore. Five times in their last seven completed games, PBKS have watched teams cross 200. Even Mumbai Indians, who’ve had their fair share of struggles, managed 195. The one time Punjab actually kept an opponent under 200 was against Gujarat Titans—and that chase felt like walking a tightrope all the way through.
What’s clear now is that Punjab’s success is built on their batters masking cracks in the bowling lineup. Ponting and his coaching team aren’t blind to this. They have the talent, but something’s off with execution and tactics. At this stage, they need to be honest, tweak the playing XI if needed, and get the bowlers out of this rut. Because conceding these sorts of scores every game just isn’t sustainable.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, aren’t exactly known for wild six-hitting or massive totals. Their strength is structure, discipline, and letting their bowlers do most of the heavy lifting. For them, the plan is pretty straightforward—keep Punjab in check with the ball, chase a manageable target, and use the calm and experience of their top order to see the job through. It’s contrasting styles, both hunting for that playoff edge. With a handful of matches left, it’s not just about who’s better on paper. It’s about who’s ready to adapt—fast—when the stakes are highest.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Shubman Gill: We are gonna bowl first. We have been chasing well in the past few games and our bowling is doing well, so will continue that momentum. We spoke about our middle order finishing the game and the way Rahul bhai did was amazing. There is something in it initially for the bowlers. It is all about peaking at the right time, we are doing that and I still our best game is yet to come. One change - Sandhu makes his debut.
Shreyas Iyer: It looks beautiful, some grass on the wicket and some bounce considering it is black soil. We have played on this before. Xavier comes in and Vyshak comes in in the bowling side, it is not frustration, it is an intense league, we have to travel and come up fresh in every game. It is just another game and we will put our best foot forward.
GT: Kagiso Rabada has a strong match-up against Prabhsimran Singh, having taken his wicket twice in just 12 deliveries. Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Washington Sundar are all effective choices against Shreyas Iyer, who has fallen to each of these four bowlers twice.
On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis has been dismissed five times by Rashid Khan and twice by Sundar, making the spinners a key factor if the Australian is batting
PBKS: Yuzvendra Chahal presents a favorable match-up against Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, having dismissed them four times and three times respectively.
Additionally, Marcus Stoinis has also taken Jos Buttler's wicket three times in 13 innings, making him a valuable option against the England batsman.
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, Gujarat Titans have their eyes firmly set on breaking into the top four, while Punjab Kings will be desperate to return to winning ways and revive their campaign.