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JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 DECLARED: Check direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download scorecard; Know category-wise cut-off percentile

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Bumrah's comeback, Buttler's ton and GT victory: Eoin Morgan makes 3 big predictions ahead of blockbuster GT vs MI clash

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GT vs MI, Match 30 IPL 2026 Live: Kagiso Rabada decimates Mumbai Indians' top-order in Powerplay

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Match No 30 of the IPL 2026 is between Shubman Gill-led GT and Hardik Pandya and Co at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Catch all the live updates at this space.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 08:04 PM IST

GT vs MI, Match 30 IPL 2026 Live: Kagiso Rabada decimates Mumbai Indians' top-order in Powerplay
GT vs MI Live Scorecard
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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: The crucial mid-season contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 pits the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the Hardik Pandya-led side look to revive their campaign in Ahmedabad. With four back-to-back losses, MI are desperate for a turnaround in the tournament. On the other hand, GT are back on the track with three consecutive wins after losing two opening games.

Statistically, both teams have faced each other on eight occasions, with GT emerging victorious five times and MI managing to clinch just three games. The last time both sides locked horns, MI won the match by 20 runs in the previous edition of the IPL in the Eliminator round. Stay tuned to this space to catch Toss news and playing XIs to key moments, and match highlights, everything as it unfolds in Ahmedabad.

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 Apr 2026, 07:52 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score: Surya GONE

    It's a 3-wicket haul for Kagiso Rabada. After Danish and de Kock, the South African pacer removed Suryakumar Yadav at 15. Mumbai lose 3rd wicket at 44.

     

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  • 20 Apr 2026, 07:41 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score: Another wickets

    Rabada struck again. Quinton de Kock departed at 13 as Mumbai Indians lose 2nd wicket at 25.

     

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  • 20 Apr 2026, 07:35 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Kagiso Rabada drew first blood after he dismissed debutant Danish Malewar at a score of 2. 

     

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  • 20 Apr 2026, 07:17 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score: First Over

    In the first over of the match by Mohamed Siraj, MI managed to add just two runs on the scoreboard.

     

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  • 20 Apr 2026, 07:02 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score: Playing XI

    Gujarat Titans (GT) - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Ashok Sharma

    Impact Players (GT) - Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Manav Suthar.

    Mumbai Indians (MI) - Hardik Pandya (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, KrishBhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, and AM Ghazanfar.

    Impact Player (MI) - Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, and Raghu Sharma.

     

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  • 20 Apr 2026, 06:39 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score: Toss Update

    GT skipper Shubman Gill flicked the Toss coin, and Hardik Pandya called 'Heads'. GT won the Toss and elected to field first.

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  • 20 Apr 2026, 06:35 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome, folks! Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No 30 of the IPL 2026 between former champions, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 DECLARED: Check direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download scorecard; Know category-wise cut-off percentile
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Charlize Theron bashes Timothee Chalamet for 'reckless' comments on ballet and opera: 'AI can do his job in 10 years'
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