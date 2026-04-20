GT vs MI, Match 30 IPL 2026 Live: Kagiso Rabada decimates Mumbai Indians' top-order in Powerplay

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Match No 30 of the IPL 2026 is between Shubman Gill-led GT and Hardik Pandya and Co at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Catch all the live updates at this space.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: The crucial mid-season contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 pits the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the Hardik Pandya-led side look to revive their campaign in Ahmedabad. With four back-to-back losses, MI are desperate for a turnaround in the tournament. On the other hand, GT are back on the track with three consecutive wins after losing two opening games.

Statistically, both teams have faced each other on eight occasions, with GT emerging victorious five times and MI managing to clinch just three games. The last time both sides locked horns, MI won the match by 20 runs in the previous edition of the IPL in the Eliminator round. Stay tuned to this space to catch Toss news and playing XIs to key moments, and match highlights, everything as it unfolds in Ahmedabad.