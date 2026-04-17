GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Tim Seifert departs for 19, KKR 3 down

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: GT will take on KKR in their next IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad this Friday. For GT, the focus will be on gaining momentum for this season. On the other hand, KKR aims to secure their first victory of the season.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: It has been a challenging season for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are still searching for their first victory in IPL 2026 after five matches. KKR has suffered four losses, including one match that was abandoned due to rain, which earned them a single point. Now, Ajinkya Rahane's team heads to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans this Friday, hoping to secure their inaugural win of the season. In contrast, GT sits in sixth place with two wins and two losses from four games. Time is running short for KKR, and they have yet to establish a winning strategy. Their international players, such as Finn Allen and Cameron Green, have not been performing well. Additionally, retained Indian players Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh are still trying to find their rhythm.

In their last match, KKR attempted to shake up their batting lineup by moving Sunil Narine to the opening position. However, this decision pushed their most effective powerplay batter, Rahane, further down the order. KKR's bowling faced difficulties at first, but they are gradually regaining their form. Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora are appearing more consistent, but they still require Varun Chakaravarthy to return to his usual performance level. The spinner has struggled since the start of the T20 World Cup knockouts.

For GT, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are returning to their peak form, and Jos Buttler is also starting to find his rhythm. Prasidh Krishna has been challenging opposing batters with his short and slow deliveries. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has regained his form once again.