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BIG defeat for Modi government! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Saba, fails to get two-thirds majority, what will BJP do now?

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BIG defeat for Modi government! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha, what will BJP do now?

BIG defeat for Modi government! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha

Shah Rukh Khan to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Insha Allah, but gets brutally trolled for romancing Alia Bhatt: 'Why can't he accept his age?'

Shah Rukh to revive Bhansali's Insha Allah, but gets brutally trolled

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Angkrish Raghuvanshi departs for 8, KKR 2 down

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Angkrish Raghuvanshi departs for 8, KKR 2 down

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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Tim Seifert departs for 19, KKR 3 down

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: GT will take on KKR in their next IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad this Friday. For GT, the focus will be on gaining momentum for this season. On the other hand, KKR aims to secure their first victory of the season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 07:52 PM IST

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Tim Seifert departs for 19, KKR 3 down
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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: It has been a challenging season for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are still searching for their first victory in IPL 2026 after five matches. KKR has suffered four losses, including one match that was abandoned due to rain, which earned them a single point. Now, Ajinkya Rahane's team heads to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans this Friday, hoping to secure their inaugural win of the season. In contrast, GT sits in sixth place with two wins and two losses from four games. Time is running short for KKR, and they have yet to establish a winning strategy. Their international players, such as Finn Allen and Cameron Green, have not been performing well. Additionally, retained Indian players Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh are still trying to find their rhythm.

In their last match, KKR attempted to shake up their batting lineup by moving Sunil Narine to the opening position. However, this decision pushed their most effective powerplay batter, Rahane, further down the order. KKR's bowling faced difficulties at first, but they are gradually regaining their form. Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora are appearing more consistent, but they still require Varun Chakaravarthy to return to his usual performance level. The spinner has struggled since the start of the T20 World Cup knockouts.

For GT, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are returning to their peak form, and Jos Buttler is also starting to find his rhythm. Prasidh Krishna has been challenging opposing batters with his short and slow deliveries. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has regained his form once again.

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 Apr 2026, 07:45 PM

    GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR 32/3 in 4 overs

    Tim Seifert continued his aggressive approach with a boundary through covers off Kagiso Rabada. However, Rabada struck back soon after as Seifert mistimed a shot and Glenn Phillips took the catch, dismissing him for 19. KKR lost their third wicket inside the powerplay.

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  • 17 Apr 2026, 07:43 PM

    GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR 21/2 in 2 overs

    Tim Seifert smashed Kagiso Rabada for a towering six over deep mid-wicket, but Rabada hit back soon after. Angkrish Raghuvanshi first edged a boundary through third man, then nicked another delivery behind to Jos Buttler, departing for 8 as Gujarat Titans picked early wickets.

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  • 17 Apr 2026, 07:08 PM

    GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR 9/1 in 1 over

    Tim Seifert began his IPL 2026 campaign with a boundary off Mohammed Siraj. Siraj then struck immediately, dismissing KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck as Kagiso Rabada took a catch at long-on. Angkrish Raghuvanshi responded with a boundary, while Rahul Tewatia appeared injured while fielding.

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  • 17 Apr 2026, 07:07 PM

    GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

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  • 17 Apr 2026, 07:07 PM

    GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

    Rahane: Looking to bat first, want our batters to bat freely. We just want to turn it around, so batting first is a good option. If you are doing well, people will take well, otherwise they will critise. T20 format is all about momentum. One change, Seifert comes in for Allen.

    Gill: We wanted to bowl first, to be honest. There might be some dew around. Out batting collapsed in the middle in the last match. It should have been a comfortable chase otherwise. It's all about doing the simple things right. That always we talk about in team meetings. We are playing with the same team.

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BIG defeat for Modi government! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha, what will BJP do now?
BIG defeat for Modi government! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha
Shah Rukh Khan to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Insha Allah, but gets brutally trolled for romancing Alia Bhatt: 'Why can't he accept his age?'
Shah Rukh to revive Bhansali's Insha Allah, but gets brutally trolled
Trump, Iran, both declare Strait of Hormuz open, but with conditions attached; Will it help US-Iran peace deal?
Trump, Iran, both declare Strait of Hormuz open, but with conditions attached
Toxic plot leaked! Yash's father-son gangster actioner is set in Portugese-ruled Goa, actor reveals crucial details of film, fans react
Toxic plot leaked! Yash's gangster actioner is set in Portugese-ruled Goa
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