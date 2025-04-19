GT vs DC Match Live Score Updates, IPL 2025: Catch all the latest and live updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match, scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: Match No 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is between Gujarat Titans (GT) and table topper Delhi Capitals (DC). Two of the top teams of IPL 2025 are set to lock horns at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite both teams being among the top three, the stakes of the upcoming clash are high as both sides will be gunning for two vital points to solidify their position on the Points Table.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking to bounce back after their last game against Lucknow Super Giants one week ago. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals clinched their last outing against Rajasthan Royals in a high-voltage Super Over. Both teams have their hopes high for the upcoming contest as the winner of the contest will be at the top spot of the Point Table for tonight at least. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates from the GT vs DC game.