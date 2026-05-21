GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Johnson breaks massive stand as Dube holds nerve under pressure

GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: As we approach the final weekend of matches in the IPL, Gujarat has already secured a spot in the top 4. However, they will aim to maintain their NRR to prevent SRH from catching up. Meanwhile, CSK still holds a slim chance of qualifying.

GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Just five games left in the league stage, and you couldn’t script it tighter—every single team locked on 13 points. For Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, the math is crystal clear: this is the final call to rack up some points and shift up the table before it’s too late.

Right now, CSK are looking in from the outside, and honestly, things aren’t straightforward for them. They have to beat Gujarat, hope Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders slip up, and on top of that, win with a healthy margin to leapfrog RR in the net run-rate battle. A tall order, no doubt about it. For CSK, the only thing under their control is going out there and winning with intent—by as many runs or wickets as possible. Everything else? Out of their hands. You get the sense tonight is the moment Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to stamp his authority. This is where leadership matters. CSK have shown flashes—they’ll need more than flashes if they want to stay alive.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans have already punched their ticket for the playoffs, but that’s not enough when it comes to the IPL. Everyone knows that finishing in the top two is golden—you get two cracks at making the final. Gujarat have their eye on that, and sitting on 16 points just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, they’re well-placed. If they pull off a convincing win tonight, the road gets even smoother.

The Titans look sharp across the board. The top order has kept the runs flowing, and their bowling attack is relentless, particularly Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj—these two have racked up the most dot balls so far this season. You can see the difference they make, over after over. There’s a slight question mark over Sai Sudharsan after he took a painful knock on the elbow, but barring that, GT appear settled. Honestly, their main worry is pacing themselves for the playoffs, maybe finding a gear or two more with the bat if needed. With home advantage for both this clash and the knockouts, their confidence has to be sky-high.

CSK? They know what they need: a convincing win with enough of a net run-rate boost to stick their nose ahead of RR and heap pressure on them before their showdown with Mumbai Indians later in the weekend. MS Dhoni’s team has always thrived under the spotlight, and now, expectation turns into pressure. The fans believe, and inside that dressing room, they’ll back themselves to deliver when it counts. That’s all you can ask for at this stage—control the controllables and fight until the last ball.