GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Johnson breaks massive stand as Dube holds nerve under pressure

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GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: As we approach the final weekend of matches in the IPL, Gujarat has already secured a spot in the top 4. However, they will aim to maintain their NRR to prevent SRH from catching up. Meanwhile, CSK still holds a slim chance of qualifying.
GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Just five games left in the league stage, and you couldn’t script it tighter—every single team locked on 13 points. For Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, the math is crystal clear: this is the final call to rack up some points and shift up the table before it’s too late.
Right now, CSK are looking in from the outside, and honestly, things aren’t straightforward for them. They have to beat Gujarat, hope Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders slip up, and on top of that, win with a healthy margin to leapfrog RR in the net run-rate battle. A tall order, no doubt about it. For CSK, the only thing under their control is going out there and winning with intent—by as many runs or wickets as possible. Everything else? Out of their hands. You get the sense tonight is the moment Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to stamp his authority. This is where leadership matters. CSK have shown flashes—they’ll need more than flashes if they want to stay alive.
On the other side, Gujarat Titans have already punched their ticket for the playoffs, but that’s not enough when it comes to the IPL. Everyone knows that finishing in the top two is golden—you get two cracks at making the final. Gujarat have their eye on that, and sitting on 16 points just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, they’re well-placed. If they pull off a convincing win tonight, the road gets even smoother.
The Titans look sharp across the board. The top order has kept the runs flowing, and their bowling attack is relentless, particularly Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj—these two have racked up the most dot balls so far this season. You can see the difference they make, over after over. There’s a slight question mark over Sai Sudharsan after he took a painful knock on the elbow, but barring that, GT appear settled. Honestly, their main worry is pacing themselves for the playoffs, maybe finding a gear or two more with the bat if needed. With home advantage for both this clash and the knockouts, their confidence has to be sky-high.
CSK? They know what they need: a convincing win with enough of a net run-rate boost to stick their nose ahead of RR and heap pressure on them before their showdown with Mumbai Indians later in the weekend. MS Dhoni’s team has always thrived under the spotlight, and now, expectation turns into pressure. The fans believe, and inside that dressing room, they’ll back themselves to deliver when it counts. That’s all you can ask for at this stage—control the controllables and fight until the last ball.
Chennai Super Kings finally found a much-needed breakthrough as Spencer Johnson ended Shubman Gill’s outstanding innings. Feeling the pressure after a quieter phase, Gill attempted an ambitious leg-side hit but only managed a thick leading edge. Shivam Dube, who has had a difficult season in the field, showed excellent composure by running back and taking a fine catch on the move. Gill’s brilliant 64 off 37, featuring seven fours and three sixes, came to an end after laying a dominant platform for Gujarat Titans.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued their dominance, bringing up a remarkable 100-run partnership for the seventh time together. Sudharsan set the tone by charging down the track and smashing Shivam Dube through the off side for a boundary. Gill then showcased his class with back-to-back fours, first steering one cleverly past backward point and then producing a controlled pull shot to keep Gujarat Titans in complete command.
Sai Sudharsan kept Gujarat Titans' momentum going with a blend of power and fortune against Anshul Kamboj. He quickly picked up a short ball and pulled it confidently over deep square leg for a six. A boundary followed soon after, although luck played its part as a thick outside edge flew to third man where a costly misfield allowed the ball to run away.
Shubman Gill continued his masterclass with two towering sixes off Noor Ahmad, punishing identical deliveries with identical results. The first powerful slog sweep into deep mid-wicket brought up a major milestone of 6000 T20 runs, while the second emphatic strike raised his half-century. Gill acknowledged the applause with a raised bat after a breathtaking knock filled with authority and elegance.
Gujarat Titans continued their bright start with runs flowing freely against Spencer Johnson. Sai Sudharsan had some luck as a thick outside edge flew over slip for a boundary, before Shubman Gill took control in style. Gill first lofted a full delivery over cover-point and then followed it up with a powerful drive past cover, collecting back-to-back boundaries to keep GT firmly on top.
Shubman Gill looked in sublime touch early, punishing Spencer Johnson with a pair of classy boundaries. He first capitalized on width with a crisp cut through point before producing a gorgeous straight drive off a half-volley that raced away off the bat. In between, Johnson also leaked five wides down the leg side, with the awkward movement troubling the wicketkeeper and briefly forcing a stoppage.
Shubman Gill made a confident start to his innings, getting off the mark with a neatly placed boundary off Mukesh Choudhary. Straying onto the pads, Mukesh allowed Gill to glance it fine past the deep fielder with ease. Gill followed it up with another productive shot, picking up three runs as the CSK skipper did well with a sliding stop near the ropes.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We're gonna bowl first. Obviously there is some pace and bounce in the pitch and we want to exploit it early on. So that's the only reason we are bowling first. (What is the team combination?) We've got a couple of changes. Obviously, according to the conditions, Akeal misses out unfortunately. And Gurjapneet comes in. And we got Matt Short playing in place of Prashant Veer. (How have you regrouped for this important clash?) Well, it is about keeping it simple and trusting the process. I think even the last game we gave a good fight and obviously didn't get the result that we wanted, but it is all about coming up and turning up and getting that W at the end of the day. But obviously, there are a lot of things that unfold and we want to make sure that we keep it really simple and turn it up today.
Shubman Gill: We wanted to bowl first too, but now much due here. We have one change. Prasidh comes in place of Sai Kishore. Hopefull we keep our intensity with the ball. The job is not done and hopefull three good games from here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2026 as Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in another exciting clash of the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and CSK have opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an intriguing contest. Can Gujarat put up a commanding total, or will Chennai strike early with the ball? Stay with us for live scores, wickets, key moments and all the action as it unfolds.