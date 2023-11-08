ENG vs NED Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Get latest update of England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match from Pune.

Ben Stokes achieved his first-ever World Cup century, and Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid contributed with impressive three-wicket hauls, leading England to a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands. This triumph temporarily propels England to seventh place, placing them right in the midst of the intense competition for a spot in the highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy.

Opting to bat first, England displayed their prowess by posting a formidable total of 339 for 9. However, they faced a momentary setback with a middle-order collapse. Yet, in a remarkable turn of events, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes emerged as the saviors of the team. Woakes showcased his skills by scoring a commendable 51 runs, while Stokes unleashed his full potential, smashing an impressive 84-ball 108.

In response, the Netherlands struggled to find their footing. Teja Nidamanuru managed to salvage some pride with an unbeaten score of 41, emerging as the top scorer for his team. However, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, and Scott Edwards failed to capitalize on their promising starts, leaving the Dutch team disappointed.