CRICKET
ENG vs NED Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Get latest update of England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match from Pune.
Ben Stokes achieved his first-ever World Cup century, and Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid contributed with impressive three-wicket hauls, leading England to a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands. This triumph temporarily propels England to seventh place, placing them right in the midst of the intense competition for a spot in the highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy.
Opting to bat first, England displayed their prowess by posting a formidable total of 339 for 9. However, they faced a momentary setback with a middle-order collapse. Yet, in a remarkable turn of events, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes emerged as the saviors of the team. Woakes showcased his skills by scoring a commendable 51 runs, while Stokes unleashed his full potential, smashing an impressive 84-ball 108.
In response, the Netherlands struggled to find their footing. Teja Nidamanuru managed to salvage some pride with an unbeaten score of 41, emerging as the top scorer for his team. However, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, and Scott Edwards failed to capitalize on their promising starts, leaving the Dutch team disappointed.
Ackermann edges behind to the wicketkeeper as Willey delivers the ball, skillfully maintaining its line just outside the off-stump. Initially, Ackermann anticipated the ball to swing inwards after Willey angled it across, but to his surprise, the ball continued its trajectory with the same angle.
Van Beek begins the final over with a wide delivery. A tempting full toss is offered to Stokes, who effortlessly smashes it over the long-on fence. Unfortunately, this marks the end of Stokes' impressive innings as he mistimes the shot, resulting in a catch by the fielder stationed at long off. However, Gus Atkinson manages to salvage the situation by scoring two runs off the last delivery.
Stokes adds four more runs to his tally. He elegantly rocks back into his crease and expertly punches the ball through the covers. And there it goes, sailing over the boundary for a magnificent six! The ball is pulled away, just clearing the deep mid-wicket fielder. No ball, above waist height, resulting in a free hit for England. Stokes seizes the opportunity and powerfully smashes the ball over long on for another sensational six.
Chris Woakes executes another aggressive shot, confidently playing the on drive to a perfectly pitched delivery from van Beek. Mid on has no opportunity to intervene, resulting in an unstoppable boundary. This marks the second four of the over.
Ben Stokes elegantly guides a full delivery through mid-wicket, skillfully securing two runs off de Leede's over. Woakes, following suit, executes a powerful pull shot, sending the ball soaring towards deep mid-wicket and adding another couple to England's tally.
Malan is run out for 87. He attempted a single by pushing the ball towards the cover region, but Stokes quickly signaled him to return. Surprisingly, the Dutch fielders appeared uncertain after the run out occurred. Nevertheless, replays clearly indicate that Malan fell just short of reaching his crease.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid
Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
It is a hot and humid day in Pune. The square boundaries are 61m and 67m long, while the straight one is 75m. Shane Watson reckons it is a friendly wicket for batters. The average score batting first is 319 at this venue. Pacers will find more assistance than spinners on this pitch.
England and Netherlands’ campaigns are over and they are last on the points table. However, other than pride, both teams will also have the added motivation of securing a berth for the Champions Trophy 2025. The top seven teams in the World Cup, excluding host Pakistan, will directly qualify for the eight-team tournament.
England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Netherlands (NED): Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
