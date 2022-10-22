England vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Sam Curran bags fifer as England bowl out Afghanistan for 112

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan. Good news is Chris Woakes is available. But England have opted to bench David Willey.

With New Zealand thrashing Australia, England would aim to take advantage of the situation and put themselves in a strong position with a big win.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

How to watch the live streaming of the second Super 12 match between England and Afghanistan in India?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.