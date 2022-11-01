Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

LIVE England vs New Zealand cricket match update: Strong start for ENG vs NZ; check latest scorecard, updates

England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33, Live Score Updates: ENG take on NZ in crucial match at Brisbane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

LIVE England vs New Zealand cricket match update: Strong start for ENG vs NZ; check latest scorecard, updates
ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022

England will battle it out New Zealand in match 33 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand have two games and are on top of Group 1. 

READ| ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs New Zealand Super 12 Match 33, T20 World Cup 2022

England have played three games lost one, won one and their big game against Australia was abandoned without a ball being the ball. This is a crucial match for England as they aim to bounce back after their Ireland loss.

Glenn Phillips played one of the best knocks of the tournament in the match against Sri Lanka. So, it is likely that England will come up with specific plans against him. This is a must-win match for England as a defeat will ensure their elimination from the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand have so far been relentless with the ball. Experienced duos Southee and Boult are not giving an inch in the power play. It has backed up well in the middle overs by spin twins Sodhi and Santner. Only skipper Kane Williamson’s form is a cause of concern for New Zealand. Barring that everything seems to be sorted.

Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, Super 12, Group 1

Date & Time: November 2, 1:30 PM

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming: Star Sports

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allan Devon Conway, Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Santner, Ish Sodhi, Southee, Boult, Ferguson

READ| 'India lost deliberately against South Africa to stop Pakistan's progress in World Cup', says Salim Malik

LIVE Blog
01 Nov 2022
02:56 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Ferguson to Malan, 3 runs, this is good running and England finish with 179. Full and at the stumps, Malan gets his left leg out and flicked it in front of square on the on-side, they were always coming back for the second, but Sam Curran spots a slight fumble and races back for the third. Malan was struggling, but the throw went to the wrong end

ENG 179/6 (20)

02:54 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Southee to Stokes, out Buttler Run Out!! Sharp work all around, have New Zealand got rid of Buttler? He was scarmbling back and slid into the crease, has the dive saved him? No, it hasn't, he's OUT and that'll cost England a few more runs. Short of a good length and just outside off - Stokes backed away and slapped it straight to KW at extra-cover, Buttler was backing up for a single and is sent back, sharp throw and an equally good collection from Southee, turned around and broke the stumps, finding Buttler well short. Buttler run out (Williamson/Southee) 73(47) [4s-7 6s-2]

ENG 162/5 (18.4)

02:48 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Southee to Harry Brook, out Caught by Finn Allen!! SIX and OUT for Brook - Southee kept it very full and just outside off - pace off on the delivery and Brook couldn't get underneath the lofted drive, plenty of height and no real distance - Allen settled under, kept his eyes on the ball and scooped up the catch. Harry Brook c Finn Allen b Southee 7(3) [6s-1]

ENG 160/4 (18.2)

02:46 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Ferguson to Livingstone, out Bowled!! Ferguson keeps his wits about, keeps it full and straight - Livingstone shuffled across once again, tried playing the scoop and missed, crashed into the middle and leg-stump, the zing bails light up and Livingstone's cameo comes to an end. A handy innings though, has provided some impetus to this England innings. Livingstone b Ferguson 20(14) [4s-1 6s-1]

ENG 153/3 (17.4)

02:42 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Boult to Livingstone, 2 runs, Boult goes full and wide of off, carved away over cover and Livingstone is back for the second - 11 from the over

ENG 148/2 (17)

02:41 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Most runs in T20Is for England

2459 Jos Buttler

2458 Eoin Morgan

1940 Alex Hales

1745 Dawid Malan

02:38 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Southee to Livingstone, SIX, that's a big hit, he's sent it sailing into the crowd - was the slower ball and Livingstone picked the bones off it, dragged the shovel, high and over mid-wicket for a 98m hit

ENG 137/2 (16)

02:37 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Boult returns. Boult comes around the wicket and slides the ball in and Buttler whacks it over long-on for FOUR. Slower-ball on length and Buttler nimbly pulls it behind square for another FOUR. Low full and Buttler flicks it down to long-on for a single. Boult pushes one away Livingstone off the deck and the batter mistimes just out of the reach of Williamson at mid-off.

ENG 125/2 (15)

02:34 PM
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

02:33 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

New Zealand are done with spin - 2 for 48 from 8 overs, that's a job well done, but England have 6 overs of pace to lift their rate now

ENG 110/2 (14)

02:32 PM
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

02:20 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Ish Sodhi to Buttler, 1 run, very full and wide of off, Buttler reaches out as the ball dipped and then places the drive wide of mid-off, gets to his 18th T20I half-century

ENG 110/2 (14)

02:15 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Santner to Hales, out Stumped!! Fifty and gone. Santner is such a smart operator. He saw Hales charge down the wicket and slowed up this delivery, also threw it wide of off-stump and Hales was not able to reach it, the ball spins away as well and Conway does the rest behind the stumps. The partnership has been broken and England might not mind this. It will bring their left handers in against Santner and Sodhi. Hales st Conway b Santner 52(40) [4s-7 6s-1]

ENG 85/1 (11)

02:09 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Sodhi wafts the ball in and Buttler connects his reverse-sweep perfectly on his third attempt past backward point for FOUR. Hales and Buttler get busier between the wickets and reel in four singles to finish the over.

ENG 77/0 (10)

02:06 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Santner to Hales, 2 runs, throws it up wider of off-stump, Hales drives past a diving cover and picks up a brace

ENG 67/0 (9)

02:02 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Ish Sodhi to Buttler, no run, turn for Sodhi. Buttler wanted to work it into the leg-side but the leading edge rolls to backward point, he wanted the single but Hales is quick to send him back. Tidy start from Sodhi

ENG 61/0 (8)

01:52 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Ferguson to Buttler, SIX, 148ks on this delivery and Buttler makes use of that pace, he moves acrosss his stumps and laps it to fine leg, it is the pace of Ferguson that takes the ball over the rope

ENG 58/0 (7)

01:50 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Southee to Hales, SIX, shot! Hales charges down and gives himself room, Southee shortened the length but Hales still managed to free his hands and flat-bats it over mid-on, right off the meat and hence goes the distance

ENG 40/0 (5)

01:48 PM
01:44 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Santner into the attack. Santner cramps up Hales with a tight line around the middle-stump. Three dots and Hales gets off strike with a leg-bye.

ENG 25/0 (4)

01:36 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Boult lures Buttler into the drive outside the off-stump and beats the outside-edge. Slower-ball on length and Buttler carefully pushes the ball to mid-off for a single.

ENG 21/0 (3)

01:22 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Boult to Hales, FOUR, streaky! That was close to leg-stump. Full and swinging back in, Hales aims to drive without accounting for the inward movement, squirts an inside edge and escapes by a whisker

ENG 9/0 (1)

01:18 PM
01:15 PM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

England have won the toss and have opted to bat

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

01:03 PM

England vs New Zealand Live Updates: Key Players

Jos Buttler: England’s opener has put down consistently excellent numbers since settling at the top of the order. 

Devon Conway: Conway shattered plenty of records during his unbeaten 92 against Australia in the Super 12 round opener.

11:22 AM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

New Zealand came into this World Cup on the back of losing a home tri-series to Pakistan. They once again flew under the radar but come the opening game against Australia, they showed how dangerous they're in this competition. Their next game versus Afghanistan was a washout but they kept the winning run going by brushing aside Sri Lanka. England have been England; they came into this event as favorites but lost to Ireland in a rain-affected encounter and with their game against Australia being abandoned, they find themselves in a must-win situation. Both teams have a settled playing XI and unless the conditions demand a change there won't be any.

Toss and teams coming up once the first game is done.. Stay tuned

11:01 AM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

Unlike the other surfaces and conditions in Australia, the Gabba has not shown overt assistance for the seamers vis-a-vis swing or movement off the pitch in a couple of games so far. But Australia changed that narrative a little in the game against Ireland, where Mitchell Starc got the ball to move in the air. If similar conditions welcome the two teams on Tuesday, Trent Boult (6 wickets, ER 6.17) and Tim Southee (4 wiickets, ER 2.92), who have been pivotal to New Zealand's World Cup campaign, will be key once again.

11:00 AM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

The last time England and New Zealand met, the former were knocked out of the 2021 World Cup at the semifinal stage rather convincingly in Abu Dhabi. If that result repeats on Tuesday, England could virtually be out of contention this time around as well given how close Group 1 has been thanks to a couple of washed-out games. On the contrary, a win could make New Zealand the first semifinalist of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

11:00 AM

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

When: November 1 at 18:00 Local Time

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

What to expect: The days leading up to the game have been warm and perfect for cricket. However, according to the forecast, there could be some rain around on Tuesday although it is expected to clear by the time the game starts. The long boundary sizes will also play a big part in how the spinners operate.

Head to head: England 12 - 8 New Zealand

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.