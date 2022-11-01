LIVE England vs New Zealand cricket match update: Strong start for ENG vs NZ; check latest scorecard, updates

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022

England will battle it out New Zealand in match 33 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand have two games and are on top of Group 1.

READ| ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs New Zealand Super 12 Match 33, T20 World Cup 2022

England have played three games lost one, won one and their big game against Australia was abandoned without a ball being the ball. This is a crucial match for England as they aim to bounce back after their Ireland loss.

Glenn Phillips played one of the best knocks of the tournament in the match against Sri Lanka. So, it is likely that England will come up with specific plans against him. This is a must-win match for England as a defeat will ensure their elimination from the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand have so far been relentless with the ball. Experienced duos Southee and Boult are not giving an inch in the power play. It has backed up well in the middle overs by spin twins Sodhi and Santner. Only skipper Kane Williamson’s form is a cause of concern for New Zealand. Barring that everything seems to be sorted.

Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, Super 12, Group 1

Date & Time: November 2, 1:30 PM

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming: Star Sports

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allan Devon Conway, Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Santner, Ish Sodhi, Southee, Boult, Ferguson

READ| 'India lost deliberately against South Africa to stop Pakistan's progress in World Cup', says Salim Malik