Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live: DC suffer dramatic batting collapse, lose 5th wicket at 89

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Catch all the live news and latest score of the crucial DC vs KKR match, being played at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Match No 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between two teams who are in the lower level of the Points Table. However, after early disappointments, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have finally found momentum and have won their last three games, and will be looking to continue with the positive flow.

On the other hand, Delhi have had the ups and downs throughout the tournament and still have many things to sort out in order to make it into the next round. They have won just one match in their last five games, but are above KKR in the Standings by one spot. The crucial match tonight has much importance for both sides as KKR and DC are expected to leave no stone unturned in this contest as the league stage of IPL 2026 is on the verge of concluding.

Catch all the key moments and latest updates from the DC vs KKR match at this space.

DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: