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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live: DC suffer dramatic batting collapse, lose 5th wicket at 89

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Catch all the live news and latest score of the crucial DC vs KKR match, being played at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 08, 2026, 08:24 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live: DC suffer dramatic batting collapse, lose 5th wicket at 89
DC vs KKR Live Scorecard. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Match No 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between two teams who are in the lower level of the Points Table. However, after early disappointments, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have finally found momentum and have won their last three games, and will be looking to continue with the positive flow.

On the other hand, Delhi have had the ups and downs throughout the tournament and still have many things to sort out in order to make it into the next round. They have won just one match in their last five games, but are above KKR in the Standings by one spot. The crucial match tonight has much importance for both sides as KKR and DC are expected to leave no stone unturned in this contest as the league stage of IPL 2026 is on the verge of concluding.

Catch all the key moments and latest updates from the DC vs KKR match at this space.

DC vs KKR Live Score Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 May 2026, 08:22 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: 5th one

    In the same over, Anukul Roy dismissed the new batter, Tristan Stubbs. DC 89/5 after 11 overs.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 08:20 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: 4th wicket

    On the very next ball after scoring 50, Nissanka became prey to Anukul Roy's tricky delivery. DC lose 4th wicket at 85.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 08:19 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Nissanka hits 50

    Despite DC lost wckets of three top-order batters, Pathum Nissanka managed to complete his half-century, which came off just 29 balls.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 08:18 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Sameer Rizvi departs

    Sunil Narine does it again for KKR. The star all-rounder dismissed Sameer Rizvi at 3. DC 80/3 after 10 overs.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:58 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Nitish Rana GONE

    Cameron Green took his first of the game after he dismissed Nitish Rana at 8. DC lose 2nd wicket at 74.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:55 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of the 6th over, DC are 55/1 with Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana out in the middle.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:47 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Wicket!!!

    Kartik Tyagi brought the first breakthrough for KKR as he dismissed KL Rahul at 23. DC lose 1st wicket at 49 after 5 overs.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:35 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: After 4 overs

    After the end of the 4th over, Delhi Capitals are 39/0 with Nissanka 25 (14) and Rahul 14 (10) at the crease. 

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:15 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: First over

    A quiet start for Delhi Capitals as openers, Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul, added just 7 runs in the first over.

     

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:11 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Playing XI

    Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Vipraj Nigam, and Mukesh Kumar.

    Impact Players (DC) - Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, T Natarajan, and David Miller.

    Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

    Impact Players (KKR) - Finn Allen, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, and Tim Seifert.

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:08 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Toss

    Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel flipped the Toss coin, and it landed in Ajinkya Rahane's favour. KKR chose to bowl first against the home team.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

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  • 08 May 2026, 07:07 PM

    DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match 51 in the IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

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