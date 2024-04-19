DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals look to extend winning momentum

Cricket
Follow live score from match 35 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and SRH here.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi. Currently, DC holds the sixth position on the points table with 3 wins out of 7 matches, while SRH is placed fourth with 4 wins out of 6 matches.
In their IPL history, Delhi and Hyderabad have competed in 23 matches, with Delhi emerging victorious 11 times and SRH winning 12 matches. Delhi's highest total against SRH is 207, while the Sunrisers' highest score against DC is 219.
The upcoming clash between these two teams promises to be an exciting and closely contested match, with both sides eager to secure a crucial victory.
Stay tuned for what is sure to be a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently ranked third in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for total runs scored, with a total of 1278 runs in six matches. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are leading the list with 1344 and 1327 runs respectively, but they have played seven matches each. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest scoring rate in the IPL, with an impressive rate of 10.81 runs per over. The Kolkata Knight Riders are a close second with a scoring rate of 10.56 runs per over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara