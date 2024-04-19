DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals look to extend winning momentum

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Our next response will be at maximum level if...': Iran issues dire warning for Israel amid tensions

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued in wake of PM Modi's visit today; check restrictions

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

UP Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 results today, know how to check

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

UP man arrested for booking cab from Salman Khan's house under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

10 unseen pics of space captured by NASA

10 simple home remedies for fungal infection

6 Bigg Boss contestants who became popular despite losing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals look to extend winning momentum

Follow live score from match 35 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and SRH here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

article-main
DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi. Currently, DC holds the sixth position on the points table with 3 wins out of 7 matches, while SRH is placed fourth with 4 wins out of 6 matches.

In their IPL history, Delhi and Hyderabad have competed in 23 matches, with Delhi emerging victorious 11 times and SRH winning 12 matches. Delhi's highest total against SRH is 207, while the Sunrisers' highest score against DC is 219.

The upcoming clash between these two teams promises to be an exciting and closely contested match, with both sides eager to secure a crucial victory. 

Stay tuned for what is sure to be a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Apr 2024, 09:55 PM

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently ranked third in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for total runs scored, with a total of 1278 runs in six matches. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are leading the list with 1344 and 1327 runs respectively, but they have played seven matches each. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest scoring rate in the IPL, with an impressive rate of 10.81 runs per over. The Kolkata Knight Riders are a close second with a scoring rate of 10.56 runs per over.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 09:51 PM

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 09:50 PM

    DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Delhi. Stay tuned for latest updates.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-1 voting: Check what's open and closed today

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may become new owner of 24Seven, Rs 820000 crore firm…

IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma's heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians return to winning ways with 9-run victory over PBKS

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement