DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals look to extend winning momentum

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi. Currently, DC holds the sixth position on the points table with 3 wins out of 7 matches, while SRH is placed fourth with 4 wins out of 6 matches.

In their IPL history, Delhi and Hyderabad have competed in 23 matches, with Delhi emerging victorious 11 times and SRH winning 12 matches. Delhi's highest total against SRH is 207, while the Sunrisers' highest score against DC is 219.

