DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc turns game with stunning triple strike

DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: DC is just one defeat away from being out of playoff contention, yet they are already competing like a team that has nothing to lose. The pressure is mounting for RR after suffering 3 losses in their last 4 matches, with three crucial games ahead in their quest.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals are about to play just their third game in 19 days, and honestly, you can see how the lack of action has hurt them. The team looked comfortable in the playoff spots not long ago, but now they’re slipping, chasing wins to stay alive. With 12 points from 11 matches, the good news is their fate’s still in their own hands—win against the bottom three teams and they’re through. Only three teams can even get to 18 points, so the math is pretty simple.

But here’s the thing—this late in the season, it’s the teams with nothing to lose that get dangerous. Just look at what Mumbai and Lucknow did earlier, or even Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala. The favorites get cagey, the underdogs swing free, and suddenly everything’s up for grabs. Delhi aren’t technically out yet, but they need a miracle string of results to go their way—even two wins might not get them close enough.

Tonight, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC captain Axar Patel has said it straight: they're thinking about the future, not just this season. Giving youngsters like Sahil Parakh and Madhav Tiwari a shot paid off last time—they kept Punjab’s batters quiet before a wild 211-run chase. Axar finally found some form with the bat, too, after what’s been a pretty forgettable season.

RR are still trying to recover the spark they had earlier in the tournament. The batting's shaky, the bowlers can’t find their rhythm, and they’re missing that swagger. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is due a big knock—if there’s ever a place for it, the smaller boundaries in Delhi are perfect. And you can bet he remembers getting yorked and taunted by Kyle Jamieson in Jaipur; he’ll want some payback.

Questions are swirling about Riyan Parag’s availability, too. Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up as captain last game, but RR need their best lineup now, especially with the playoffs on the line. Jofra Archer leaked runs early last match—they really need him to turn it around.

Delhi, meanwhile, have embraced that fearless, nothing-to-lose style. They’ll hope for some fireworks from Tristan Stubbs, who hasn’t made much noise so far, and the teenager Sahil Parakh will want to impress for next season. Their bowling options are a talking point too—stick with all pace, or try to get some overs out of Kuldeep and Vipraj, who’ve both struggled with form?

Bottom line: both sides desperately need a win, but RR have a lot more riding on this one. Their season’s still in their control—for now.