DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc turns game with stunning triple strike

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DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: DC is just one defeat away from being out of playoff contention, yet they are already competing like a team that has nothing to lose. The pressure is mounting for RR after suffering 3 losses in their last 4 matches, with three crucial games ahead in their quest.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals are about to play just their third game in 19 days, and honestly, you can see how the lack of action has hurt them. The team looked comfortable in the playoff spots not long ago, but now they’re slipping, chasing wins to stay alive. With 12 points from 11 matches, the good news is their fate’s still in their own hands—win against the bottom three teams and they’re through. Only three teams can even get to 18 points, so the math is pretty simple.
But here’s the thing—this late in the season, it’s the teams with nothing to lose that get dangerous. Just look at what Mumbai and Lucknow did earlier, or even Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala. The favorites get cagey, the underdogs swing free, and suddenly everything’s up for grabs. Delhi aren’t technically out yet, but they need a miracle string of results to go their way—even two wins might not get them close enough.
Tonight, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC captain Axar Patel has said it straight: they're thinking about the future, not just this season. Giving youngsters like Sahil Parakh and Madhav Tiwari a shot paid off last time—they kept Punjab’s batters quiet before a wild 211-run chase. Axar finally found some form with the bat, too, after what’s been a pretty forgettable season.
RR are still trying to recover the spark they had earlier in the tournament. The batting's shaky, the bowlers can’t find their rhythm, and they’re missing that swagger. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is due a big knock—if there’s ever a place for it, the smaller boundaries in Delhi are perfect. And you can bet he remembers getting yorked and taunted by Kyle Jamieson in Jaipur; he’ll want some payback.
Questions are swirling about Riyan Parag’s availability, too. Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up as captain last game, but RR need their best lineup now, especially with the playoffs on the line. Jofra Archer leaked runs early last match—they really need him to turn it around.
Delhi, meanwhile, have embraced that fearless, nothing-to-lose style. They’ll hope for some fireworks from Tristan Stubbs, who hasn’t made much noise so far, and the teenager Sahil Parakh will want to impress for next season. Their bowling options are a talking point too—stick with all pace, or try to get some overs out of Kuldeep and Vipraj, who’ve both struggled with form?
Bottom line: both sides desperately need a win, but RR have a lot more riding on this one. Their season’s still in their control—for now.
Madhav Tiwari grabbed his second wicket with another timely breakthrough. Shubham Dubey looked to force the pace with an across-the-line heave, but failed to get the timing right and handed a simple catch to debutant Tripurana Vijay at deep backward square leg.
Mitchell Starc completely flipped the momentum with a sensational burst, dismissing Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira and Ravi Singh in the space of four deliveries. Axar Patel played a key role with two excellent catches, while Starc's mix of pace and slower balls triggered a dramatic RR collapse.
Riyan Parag continued his superb knock with a fortunate boundary before nudging a single through midwicket to bring up a stunning half-century off just 23 balls. The RR captain celebrated passionately as teammates applauded another explosive innings.
Riyan Parag unleashed a fierce assault on Mukesh Kumar, smashing three sixes and a boundary in a dominant over. He punished the slower deliveries with powerful pulls and lofted hits, while also bringing up a fifty-run partnership as RR seized complete control.
Riyan Parag took Axar Patel head-on with a powerful display of hitting, launching two massive sixes in the over. Clearing his front leg on both occasions, Parag first hammered one over deep midwicket before sending a towering strike over long-on to keep RR's charge on track.
Madhav Tiwari produced a crucial breakthrough by removing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just when RR looked set to run away with the chase. The slower ball did the trick as Vaibhav mistimed his shot, and David Miller completed an excellent running catch to end a blazing 46 off 21 balls.
Dhruv Jurel piled pressure on Mukesh Kumar with a boundary, a six and another four in a costly over. He punished the loose lengths with authority and brought up a fifty-run partnership in style, leaving RR firmly in control of the chase.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tore into Tripurana Vijay with an explosive over, smashing three boundaries and a towering six. DC's misery deepened when Sameer Rizvi put down a difficult chance, and Vaibhav made them pay instantly by launching a pull deep into the mid-wicket stands.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his fearless approach against Mitchell Starc, first slicing a boundary through third man before producing a stunning pull deep into the fine leg stands for six. Dhruv Jurel then rode his luck with an aerial boundary as RR kept the scoreboard moving.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself with a towering six to begin the over, but Lungi Ngidi hit back immediately with a crucial breakthrough. Using a clever slower ball, he deceived Yashasvi Jaiswal into a mistimed drive, with Mitchell Starc completing a superb overhead catch.
Yashasvi Jaiswal made a sparkling start against Mitchell Starc, collecting three boundaries in the over. He flicked a low full toss through mid-wicket before producing a straight drive and a gorgeous cover drive, showcasing superb timing right from the outset.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Axar Patel: We will bowl first. It feels good if we win and the confidence also grows. Tripurana Vijay makes his debut. We will try to bat and bowl well no matter how the wicket behaves.
Riyan Parag: Ya i was pretty unsure of it. Chasing has been better and happy to lose the toss. We have had come ups and downs in our previous games. A few injuries here and there, we have one change. Jaddu misses out and Ravi Singh makes his debut.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has heavily favoured chasing sides this season, with Delhi Capitals recently losing twice after batting first and even seeing a massive 265-run total chased down. After successfully hunting 226 against Rajasthan Royals earlier, DC are unlikely to hesitate, while RR will look to replicate the control-based approach used by Chennai and Kolkata.
In their recent clash in Jaipur a few weeks back, the match was marked by the early dismissals of Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi. Parag's impressive 90 and Ferreira's explosive finish propelled RR to a formidable score. However, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka established a solid foundation for the visitors, enabling them to chase down the target with relative ease, achieving their highest successful chase by reaching 226.
DC: After finally securing some vital middle-order runs, Axar Patel is eager to make a greater impact with the bat. His contest against Ravindra Jadeja - having amassed 81 runs off 43 balls against the spinner at an impressive strike rate of 188.37 - promises to be an exciting middle-overs duel to keep an eye on. Miller also boasts a strike rate of 171.08 against the Indian spinner.
RR: Jofra Archer, despite experiencing a slight dip in form, has consistently been a crucial player in the Powerplay for RR with the ball, and he has the upper hand against KL Rahul. While Rahul strikes at nearly 140 against the English pacer, he has been dismissed by him three times, creating a fascinating battle at the start.
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Karun Nair, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Welcome and hello! We’re live for a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash as Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in a match with huge playoff implications. RR will be desperate to regain momentum and strengthen their qualification push, while DC are hanging by a thread and need a strong result to keep their campaign alive. Stay with us for live score updates, wickets, boundaries, key moments and all the drama as the action unfolds. A massive contest awaits.