DC vs RCB Match 39 IPL 2026 Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood decimate Delhi's batting lineup

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space for live score, key moments, match highlights, and all the latest updates from this exciting IPL 2026 clash.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: It is a high-stakes clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Delhi Capitals take on the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in Match 39, with the Orange Cap battle adding extra drama to the match. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is in his prime form currently and was the Orange Cap holder until last Friday.

Meanwhile, KL will also look to make a strong impact with the bat and claim the coveted cap tonight as he is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. An exciting match-up awaits tonight as two of the tournament's most consistent performers go head-to-head.

Stay tuned at this space for all the live udpates, scores and key highlights from the blockbuster encounter.

DC vs RCB Live Updates: