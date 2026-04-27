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Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death: 'You sacrificed everything to pour your being into me'

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DC vs RCB Match 39 IPL 2026 Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood decimate Delhi's batting lineup

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space for live score, key moments, match highlights, and all the latest updates from this exciting IPL 2026 clash.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 08:19 PM IST

DC vs RCB Match 39 IPL 2026 Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood decimate Delhi's batting lineup
DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score
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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: It is a high-stakes clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Delhi Capitals take on the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in Match 39, with the Orange Cap battle adding extra drama to the match. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is in his prime form currently and was the Orange Cap holder until last Friday.

Meanwhile, KL will also look to make a strong impact with the bat and claim the coveted cap tonight as he is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. An exciting match-up awaits tonight as two of the tournament's most consistent performers go head-to-head.

Stay tuned at this space for all the live udpates, scores and key highlights from the blockbuster encounter.

DC vs RCB Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Apr 2026, 08:08 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: 8 overs gone

    After the end of the 8th over, DC are 34/6 with Miller 11 (13) and Porel 15 (14) at the crease. 

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:58 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Powerplay ends

    Delhi Capitals posted the lowest ever total on board in the Powerplay in the history of the tournament. DC are 13/6 with Abhishek Porel and David Miller out in the middle.

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:54 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Hazlewood strikes again

    After Bhuveshwar Kumar, Hazlewood also took his third wicket as he dismissed Nitish Rana at 1. DC 8/6 after 3.5 overs.

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:51 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: After 3 overs

    After the end of 3 overs, Delhi Capitals are 8/5 with Abhishek Porel and Nitish Rana at the crease.

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:50 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: 5th wicket in 3rd over

    In the same over, Bhuvneshwar removed DC skipper Axar Patel on a 3-ball duck.

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:48 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Bhuvi strikes again

    In his second over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Tristan Stubbs at 5. 

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:36 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Hazlewood's magic

    On the first two balls of his over, Josh Hazlewood dismissed KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. DC 2/3 after 1.2 overs.

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:12 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Flop debut

    Experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar castled debutant Sahil Parakh's wicket with an absolute ripping yorker. Sahil departed on a two-ball duck.

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 07:02 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Playing XI

    Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Sahil Parakh, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Kyle Jamieson.

    Impact Players (DC) - Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, and Abhishek Porel.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Salam.

    Impact Players (RCB) - Jacob Bethell, Jorda Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, and Venkatesh Iyer.

     

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 06:55 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Toss Update

    DC skipper Axar Patel flicked the Toss coin but it landed in Rajat Patidar's favour. RCB elect to bowl first against the home side.

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  • 27 Apr 2026, 06:54 PM

    DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Welcome

    Hellow and welcome to the live blog where you can catch all the live and latest updates, key moments from Match No 39 of the IPL 2026 between DC and RCB.

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West Bengal Election 2026: 'Maa Kali filled me with new energy', PM Modi says as poll campaign concludes
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‘Will return after May 4’: PM Modi assure BJP’s win ahead of Bengal elections Phase 2; lists 5 job guarantees, benefits for women
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