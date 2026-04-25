DC vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's unbeaten 152 takes Delhi Capitals to 264/2

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CRICKET
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat against Shreyas Iyer's PBKS in their IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat first against Punjab Kings. Saturday’s match means DC takes on the only unbeaten team left in IPL 2026—PBKS have looked unstoppable so far. Delhi, though, have been all over the place this season. They started strong, grabbing two wins right out of the gate, but things slid downhill fast. They’ve dropped three of their last four matches, only managing a win in Bengaluru during that stretch. At the moment, Delhi sit sixth on the table, six points from six games—three wins, three losses.
The real headache for DC has been their top order. Pathum Nissanka can’t seem to find his rhythm, and KL Rahul isn’t firing yet either. At No. 3, it’s been a revolving door—three different players, but together they’re averaging a measly 14.66 runs. Nitish Rana looked good with a half-century last game but was left out before that. Sameer Rizvi, after those back-to-back Player of the Match performances, hasn’t hit form since. And with the bat, Axar just hasn’t stepped up as captain.
Surprisingly, DC haven’t really missed Mitchell Starc too much—Lungi Ngidi has led the bowling attack solidly. The spin department, though, hasn’t delivered. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar, in seven games at Delhi since the start of last season, only have ten wickets between them.
DC’s Tristan Stubbs talked about the team’s struggles with the bat. “Honestly, it looks worse because we’ve been chasing totals every game. The other day, we lost three wickets in one over. We didn’t bat well, but still put up around 190. We haven’t played the perfect innings yet, but even on rough days, we’ve won three out of six. Even in losses, we still scored 190. We know there have been crucial moments here and there, but we’re still putting big scores on the board, so no one’s too worried. Morale’s high, everyone’s batting well—it’s actually pretty exciting.”
Things couldn’t be more different for PBKS. Their batsmen have been on the money, chasing down targets over 200, even posting and defending the highest total of the season. Getting Arshdeep Singh back in form has been a major boost, too. This team is running hot, and right now, they look like the side to beat.
Nitish Rana played a blistering knock but fell agonisingly short of a century, dismissed for 91 off 44 balls by Xavier Bartlett. Rana had just smashed a six over square leg and a boundary to move into the 90s before chipping a full toss, which was brilliantly caught one-handed by Shreyas Iyer.
KL Rahul continued his sensational knock against Marco Jansen, clearing his front leg to launch a full delivery over long-off for six before pulling a short ball past square leg for four, extending his dominant innings while batting on 136.
Nitish Rana’s explosive knock came to an end as he was caught by Marcus Stoinis in the deep off Yuzvendra Chahal. Rana departed after a superb 74 off 39 balls, an innings packed with 10 fours and 2 sixes, while Stoinis completed a fine catch to finish the attacking knock.
KL Rahul went on a brutal hitting spree against Vijaykumar Vyshak, smashing three massive sixes and a boundary in the over. Rahul punished a series of full tosses—launching them over long-on, behind square with a slog-sweep, and into the stands at long-off—before drilling another straight boundary as Delhi Capitals surged past the 200-run mark.
KL Rahul produced a sparkling century, his 6th in the IPL, reaching the milestone with a powerful drive past long-off off Marco Jansen. Rahul had earlier struck consecutive boundaries in the over, while Nitish Rana also drilled a straight boundary as the runs continued to flow for Delhi Capitals.
KL Rahul continued the boundary barrage against Arshdeep Singh, starting the over with a clever scoop over the keeper for four, then launching a slot ball over long-off for six, before smashing a slower delivery straight back over the bowler’s head for another boundary as the run-fest continued.
Nitish Rana went berserk against Xavier Bartlett, smashing 28 runs in a single over with a brutal sequence of 6,4,4,4,4,6. Rana brought up back-to-back fifties, scooping one to fine leg for the milestone before continuing the assault with multiple boundaries and a towering six over deep extra cover, pushing his strike rate past 200 and putting Delhi Capitals firmly in control.
KL Rahul brought up a well-made fifty off Vijaykumar Vyshak by clipping a back-of-a-length delivery through the on-side for two runs, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. The previous ball had almost produced a chance as Rahul chipped it back to the bowler, but Vyshak failed to hold on and the ball struck his shin before rolling away.
KL Rahul took charge against Yuzvendra Chahal, smashing a towering six over long-on to move into the 40s. He then rotated the strike with singles alongside Nitish Rana, bringing up a 50-run partnership between the duo and keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Nitish Rana continued his aggressive start, smashing two boundaries off Vijaykumar Vyshak—first a classy cover drive off a half-volley and then a square drive where Shashank Singh failed to stop the ball in the field. Meanwhile, KL Rahul punished a full toss by launching it over fine leg for six, as Delhi Capitals raced to 61/1 in 5 overs against Punjab Kings.
Nitish Rana struck back-to-back boundaries off Marco Jansen—first cutting a short and wide delivery to square third man where a slip by Priyansh Arya allowed the ball to reach the fence, and then flicking a full toss on the pads to fine leg for another four, marking Rana’s first boundary of the innings.
KL Rahul survived a big scare as Shashank Singh dropped a catch at deep square leg off Arshdeep Singh, leaving both Arshdeep and Preity Zinta disappointed. Rahul made the most of the reprieve by smashing a short ball for the first six of the match over deep mid-wicket. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka wasn’t as lucky, top-edging a pull that was safely caught by Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps, departing for 11 off 7 balls.
KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka attacked Xavier Bartlett early in the over. Rahul smashed back-to-back boundaries—first through deep backward point and then whipping a length ball over wide long-on—while Nissanka pulled another boundary to deep backward square leg. Bartlett ended up conceding 15 runs in the over.
Arshdeep Singh started the over steadily but conceded the first boundary of the match as Pathum Nissanka flicked a short delivery to the fine leg fence. Both Nissanka and KL Rahul then rotated the strike with singles, guiding the ball into the off-side to keep the scoreboard moving.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Axar Patel: We will bat first. It looks a bit dry and obviously it’s a day game, and you know it’s quite hot as well. So we’re thinking of putting up a good total first and then trying to defend it. (Do you think it will get quite slow later on?) Yes, from the looks of it, it seems like it will slow down a bit later, and the bowlers might get some help as well. So we want to post a good total first and give the bowlers a chance to make use of any assistance from the wicket. We want to focus on ourselves. Every team we are playing is playing good cricket. We have also been playing good cricket, but the thing is that in crucial moments, I think we are not winning those moments in the game. We are making silly mistakes, and if we correct those, I think we will be back on track. If consistency comes in, and if we fix the small mistakes we are making in the field or in taking decisions at crucial times, then I think we will be on the winning side most of the time. We are playing the same team.
Shreyas Iyer: It's important to stay in the moment, that's how you want the environment to be. I personally feel you just have to keep training harder and keep getting better every now and then, better than the previous performance. And that's what I keep telling my teammates as well. We need to inculcate right habits in the dressing room and culture that we've been building so far. And it has been, touch wood, going great. We just have to keep enjoying the game and have fun along with each other. I would love to bowl. And thankfully, I had a small discussion with Axar before the toss. He said that he's going to bat, so I was happy that we are going to bowl and the toss was inconsequential. We are going with the same team.