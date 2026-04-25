DC vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's unbeaten 152 takes Delhi Capitals to 264/2

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat against Shreyas Iyer's PBKS in their IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat first against Punjab Kings. Saturday’s match means DC takes on the only unbeaten team left in IPL 2026—PBKS have looked unstoppable so far. Delhi, though, have been all over the place this season. They started strong, grabbing two wins right out of the gate, but things slid downhill fast. They’ve dropped three of their last four matches, only managing a win in Bengaluru during that stretch. At the moment, Delhi sit sixth on the table, six points from six games—three wins, three losses.

The real headache for DC has been their top order. Pathum Nissanka can’t seem to find his rhythm, and KL Rahul isn’t firing yet either. At No. 3, it’s been a revolving door—three different players, but together they’re averaging a measly 14.66 runs. Nitish Rana looked good with a half-century last game but was left out before that. Sameer Rizvi, after those back-to-back Player of the Match performances, hasn’t hit form since. And with the bat, Axar just hasn’t stepped up as captain.

Surprisingly, DC haven’t really missed Mitchell Starc too much—Lungi Ngidi has led the bowling attack solidly. The spin department, though, hasn’t delivered. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar, in seven games at Delhi since the start of last season, only have ten wickets between them.

DC’s Tristan Stubbs talked about the team’s struggles with the bat. “Honestly, it looks worse because we’ve been chasing totals every game. The other day, we lost three wickets in one over. We didn’t bat well, but still put up around 190. We haven’t played the perfect innings yet, but even on rough days, we’ve won three out of six. Even in losses, we still scored 190. We know there have been crucial moments here and there, but we’re still putting big scores on the board, so no one’s too worried. Morale’s high, everyone’s batting well—it’s actually pretty exciting.”

Things couldn’t be more different for PBKS. Their batsmen have been on the money, chasing down targets over 200, even posting and defending the highest total of the season. Getting Arshdeep Singh back in form has been a major boost, too. This team is running hot, and right now, they look like the side to beat.